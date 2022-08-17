ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
abc12.com

Republican governor nominee Tudor Dixon picks ex-lawmaker as running mate

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Republican state representative is running for lieutenant governor alongside Tudor Dixon on the GOP ticket for governor. Dixon announced Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate on Friday afternoon. He grew up in the Croswell area in Sanilac County before moving south to Port Huron.
PORT HURON, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
Person
Donald Trump
thecentersquare.com

Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion

(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Early Voting#Voting Rights#Election State#Republican#Facebook Live#Rffa#Ptv
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Muskegon County commissioners join 33 other counties urging repeal or amendment of 2019 no-fault law

Muskegon County commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday, asking the Michigan Legislature to amend the state's 2019 no-fault law. The resolution says the reimbursement caps for providers caring for severely injured car crash survivors are "unsustainable." Muskegon joins 33 other Michigan counties that have passed similar resolutions, urging either a...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 17, 2022: Judge keeps restraining order that blocks enforcement of Michigan abortion ban in place

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. An Oakland County Judge heard arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. According to The Detroit News, Judge Jacob Cunningham signed an order keeping a temporary restraining order in place. The decision blocks enforcement of Michigan’s abortion ban until he decides on a broader request for a preliminary injunction. Cunningham’s announcement comes after a Michigan Court of Appeals panel ruled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would not be forced to testify during the preliminary injunction hearing. Whitmer has argued there is a constitutional right to abortion in Michigan’s constitution that nullifies the 1931 abortion ban. Legal battles over Michigan’s ban began this summer when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

'The Week That Was:' Will DeVos and Jan. 6 Hurt Michigan's Tudor Dixon?

Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, attorney Michael Bullotta, a former federal prosecutor in the Kwame Kilpatrick case, Deadline Detroit columnist Greg Bowens and Deadline Detroit staffers Nancy Derringer and Allan Lengel. They'll talk about Liz Cheney's defeat, Giuliani in Georgia and could Betsy DeVos' Cooperation Hurt Tudor Dixon? Also,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy