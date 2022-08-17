Read full article on original website
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
Detroit News
Insider: Why House Dems want to end lawmakers' summer break; Youngkin headed to Michigan
House Democrats are calling for Republican legislative leaders to drag lawmakers back from summer break and back into the Capitol. The Michigan House has just two scheduled voting days before the November election — Sept. 21 and 28 — but Democratic leadership called for more. This story appeared...
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon chose former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate Friday in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for...
Michigan primary election results official: 2.1M votes, half were absentee
DELTA TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan’s top election board Friday officially certified the results of the Aug. 2 primary election after voting and counting processes saw few bumps in the road. The Board of State Canvassers voted, 3-0, to finalize election results from every county. State elections director Jonathan...
Michigan voters will see term limits, financial disclosure proposal on November ballot
DELTA TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan voters will see on their ballots this November a proposal to change lawmaker term limits and require financial disclosures for the highest state officials, after Michigan’s top election board approved the official wording. What was House Joint Resolution R is now Proposal 22-1...
Michigan GOP sides with disavowed Hillsdale delegates for state convention
Turns out the political convention held in a parking lot was the proper one after all. In an ongoing fight for influence in the Hillsdale County Republican Party, the Michigan GOP has picked a side as it pertains to next week’s state convention. The state party Friday chose to...
abc12.com
Republican governor nominee Tudor Dixon picks ex-lawmaker as running mate
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Republican state representative is running for lieutenant governor alongside Tudor Dixon on the GOP ticket for governor. Dixon announced Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate on Friday afternoon. He grew up in the Croswell area in Sanilac County before moving south to Port Huron.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise
Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
Challenge: Abortion ballot petition includes ‘nonsensical gibberish’
A ballot proposal that would enshrine reproductive freedoms, including the right to abortions, in the Michigan Constitution is being challenged, with opponents arguing it includes "extended passages of incomprehensible argle-bargle."
Experience, history: How Tudor Dixon’s pick for lieutenant governor could make or break her campaign
It’s down to the wire for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon to tap a running mate in the 2022 midterm elections. And some Michigan politicos say while the decision may not push Dixon over the edge toward winning, it definitely could serve as a drag on her campaign. Dixon...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion
(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
Local Reaction to Ruling on Blocking County Prosecutors from Banning Abortion
An Oakland County Judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 abortion law. Charlevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof says the thought of having to enforce an abortion ban is something he never thought he would have to do. “I went to law school many years ago,...
Fox17
AARP Michigan poll shows voters 50+ may be pivotal in midterm election
(WXMI) — A recent poll shows Michigan voters over the age of 50 will be crucial in determining the outcomes in this year’s midterm elections. AARP Michigan notes the age group comprised about 60% of voters in Michigan’s 2018 midterm. A total of 850 voters aged 50...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
WLUC
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
Judge blasts state efforts to keep Line 5 lawsuit out of federal court
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A federal judge smacked down a second attempt by Michigan state officials to keep their legal fight against Enbridge over its Line 5 pipeline out of federal court in favor of more promising legal grounds in state court. U.S. District Court Judge Janet Neff was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
michiganradio.org
Muskegon County commissioners join 33 other counties urging repeal or amendment of 2019 no-fault law
Muskegon County commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday, asking the Michigan Legislature to amend the state's 2019 no-fault law. The resolution says the reimbursement caps for providers caring for severely injured car crash survivors are "unsustainable." Muskegon joins 33 other Michigan counties that have passed similar resolutions, urging either a...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 17, 2022: Judge keeps restraining order that blocks enforcement of Michigan abortion ban in place
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. An Oakland County Judge heard arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. According to The Detroit News, Judge Jacob Cunningham signed an order keeping a temporary restraining order in place. The decision blocks enforcement of Michigan’s abortion ban until he decides on a broader request for a preliminary injunction. Cunningham’s announcement comes after a Michigan Court of Appeals panel ruled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would not be forced to testify during the preliminary injunction hearing. Whitmer has argued there is a constitutional right to abortion in Michigan’s constitution that nullifies the 1931 abortion ban. Legal battles over Michigan’s ban began this summer when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
deadlinedetroit.com
'The Week That Was:' Will DeVos and Jan. 6 Hurt Michigan's Tudor Dixon?
Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, attorney Michael Bullotta, a former federal prosecutor in the Kwame Kilpatrick case, Deadline Detroit columnist Greg Bowens and Deadline Detroit staffers Nancy Derringer and Allan Lengel. They'll talk about Liz Cheney's defeat, Giuliani in Georgia and could Betsy DeVos' Cooperation Hurt Tudor Dixon? Also,...
