Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. An Oakland County Judge heard arguments Wednesday about whether to issue an injunction and further suspend enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. According to The Detroit News, Judge Jacob Cunningham signed an order keeping a temporary restraining order in place. The decision blocks enforcement of Michigan’s abortion ban until he decides on a broader request for a preliminary injunction. Cunningham’s announcement comes after a Michigan Court of Appeals panel ruled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would not be forced to testify during the preliminary injunction hearing. Whitmer has argued there is a constitutional right to abortion in Michigan’s constitution that nullifies the 1931 abortion ban. Legal battles over Michigan’s ban began this summer when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO