Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Learning how to ‘Love Lansing Like A Local’ year round
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All summer long, we have been exploring Greater Lansing’s attractions, recreational and entertainment facilities. It was all part of the ‘Love Lansing Like A Local’ campaign. We spoke to organizers who say that from museums and science centers to arts and outdoor activities,...
WILX-TV
Lansing tailor offering help to brides after alteration shop closes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing tailor is now offering help to brides left scrambling after Alterations Unlimited suddenly closed in Mason this week. Holden-Reid’s Tailor Shop saw News 10′s story about brides stressing after Alterations Unlimited didn’t finish their dresses before they closed. “I wanted to...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan stylist provides backpacks and free haircuts to kids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rising price tags on school supplies has made the 2022 back-to-school season a struggle for families in Michigan. As the summer season ended and the school year approaches, a Lansing organization made it their mission to help families in need with free supplies and haircuts. Mobile...
WILX-TV
Michigan artists hurting due to inflation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - From the rising costs at the gas pump to the food we put on the table, inflation is hitting hard. Mid-Michigan artists have seen some supplies triple in cost. With the Old Town Art Feast taking place Saturday, it could add some much-needed color to a pretty gray situation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Once near extinct fish is re-introduced to local rivers
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Local officials re-introduced a once near extinct fish into several local rivers. They introduced more than 100 lake sturgeon into the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon, once facing extinction, can be quite the catch for fishing fanatics. They can grow up to seven...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Mimicking the sound of muscle cars and celebrating spuds
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the weather for the weekend and if we will dodge those showers on Sunday. Then Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including some automotive news, new protein options at a fast food chain, and celebrating spuds. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Breslyn Barton
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Breslyn Barton. She joined the Holt Junior Rams basketball team for the first time. She’s hardworking in her new sport. In her free time, she likes to read and fish. If you know a youngster just getting...
WILX-TV
Fire crews extinguish Lansing building fire
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews in Lansing battled a structure fire Friday night. The fire broke out at about 8 p.m. at a business located near the intersection of Elm and Cedar streets. The business closed earlier in the day and authorities said no one was inside at the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
In My View: Big 10 has been ESPN, now News 10
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new Big 10 media rights deal offers few surprises. It begins next year before UCLA. It was also announced Thursday that USC will join the conference. We’re excited here at News 10 because we get a Big Ten prime time game Saturday night after Notre...
WILX-TV
East Lansing High School field wont be ready in time for season kick off
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High School football season kicks off in Michigan next Thursday and one local team has been waiting to start their season off on their brand new turf field - but that won’t be happening. The East Lansing High School Trojans were supposed to break in...
WILX-TV
Sparrow Health introduces therapy dog trading cards
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Patients have a new way to remember time spent with therapy dogs as the canine companions are now featured on trading cards. There are 10 cards, each designed like a baseball card, complete with photos and facts about each pup. Anyone can collect the cards of...
WILX-TV
Watch: Nice weather on deck - until the weekend - and trending stories
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to show what we can expect the rest of the week and how the weekend is looking weather-wise. Plus the top trending stories of the morning, including a giant moth found in the U.S. for the first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Preventative death kits put in every Grand Ledge classroom
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a kit that could save a child or teacher’s life during a school emergency. Grand Ledge Fire Chief Michael Roman was the one to put the preventative death kits together. “Quite often in the news we see, ‘a shooting here’ and it...
WILX-TV
Veronica Alvarez breaking barriers for Lansing Lugnuts
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the Lansing Lugnuts 26-year history, the club has never had a female manage the team. But with Phil Pohl taking his annual summer vacation this week, Veronica Alvarez is stepping up to the plate for Lansing’s 6-game homestand against the Great Lakes Loons. And she’s hoping to be an influence for many.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Opening Football Game Site Moved
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The schedule says East Lansing High School is due to open its football season at home next Thursday at 7pm against Portage Central. The game will be played but the site has been switched to Portage. East Lansing’s artificial turf field is at least two weeks away from being fully installed. East Lansing’s second and third games are on the road against Fenton and Okemos. The next scheduled home game is September 16th against DeWitt.
WILX-TV
Rollover crash near Frandor closes intersection in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover crash in Lansing closed an intersection near the Frandor Shopping Center Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Saginaw and Homer streets at about 7:30 p.m. Lansing Township police officers and fire crews responded to the scene. It is currently unknown how...
WILX-TV
New Job For Former MSU Coach Comley
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State hockey coach Rick Comley is coming out of retirement-- on an interim basis. Comley, 75, has been named athletic director at Northern Michigan University in Marquette where he lives. Comley served as A-D at Northern for 13 years from 1987-2000. He was Michigan State’s hockey coach for 11 seasons until he was forced out after the 2011 season. He led Northern and MSU to national titles in 1991 and 2007 respecively. Forest Karr, Northern’s previous athletic director is leaving for the same job at Minnesota Duluth. No word on how long Comley’s appointment might last. Since leaving MSU he has helped the NHL Chicago Blackhawks scouting college players.
WILX-TV
Your Health: Mosquito-proof clothing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mosquito-borne viruses are a summertime health risk that you often don’t think of. Nearly, 3,000 Americans were sickened with West Nile in recent years and about 2,000 Americans are diagnosed with malaria every year. It can be hard to imagine something so small can do so much damage. One bite from an infected mosquito may be all it takes.
WILX-TV
MSU’s Davis Smith hosting school supply drive Sunday
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ask any Michigan State basketball player what their favorite moment as a Spartan is. They might tell you it’s a big win over Michigan, a conference title, or a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. For Junior guard Davis Smith, it’s the impact he’s...
WILX-TV
Herbison Road to see closures in DeWitt Township for maintenance
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Herbison Road in DeWitt Township will be closed for three days to through-traffic for pavement resurfacing. According to the city, Herbison Road will be closed to through-traffic from Schavey Road to Business Route US-127 from Wednesday through Friday. The city provided a map that shows the impacted areas as well as suggested alternate routes.
Comments / 0