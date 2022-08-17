LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State hockey coach Rick Comley is coming out of retirement-- on an interim basis. Comley, 75, has been named athletic director at Northern Michigan University in Marquette where he lives. Comley served as A-D at Northern for 13 years from 1987-2000. He was Michigan State’s hockey coach for 11 seasons until he was forced out after the 2011 season. He led Northern and MSU to national titles in 1991 and 2007 respecively. Forest Karr, Northern’s previous athletic director is leaving for the same job at Minnesota Duluth. No word on how long Comley’s appointment might last. Since leaving MSU he has helped the NHL Chicago Blackhawks scouting college players.

