Smithville, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Liberty first responders save mother of 3's life

LIBERTY — Crew members of Liberty Fire Department’s C shift saved the life of a young mother Aug. 12. Around 3 p.m. that day, a 911 call from a mother a 1-week-old, a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old came in. She was on Spring Street and had developed chest pain.
LIBERTY, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Raymore Animal Shelter in ‘dire need’

Have you visited the Raymore Animal Shelter lately? Few people have. It appears to be in disarray and at least one animal control officer has begged the city to fix it. Currently located next to the skate park at Recreation Park, the local animal shelter is beyond full capacity. Funding for the shelter falls way below what is needed to keep animals safe and healthy.
RAYMORE, MO
CJ Coombs

Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Sugar

Sugar is an 8-year-old Pit bull/Terrier mix. She has been at KC Pet Project’s shelter for just over a month. Sugar loves attention! In fact, she loves pets and snuggling so much that she will completely ignore treats or other food if it means she can get a few more pets!
KANSAS CITY, MO
grainvalleynews.com

​Looking Back: Does anyone remember?

Last week’s article included the names of several old roads in Jackson County, specifically in the Grain Valley area. Because I’ve lived in Grain Valley for nearly three quarters of a century, I know how most of these roads got their name. I’m so old, I even remember many of the families for whom the roads were named!
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
visitatchison.com

Muddy River Music Festival

Muddy River Music Festival is a one day music festival on the beautiful Riverfront in Atchison, KS. Featuring 9 hours of music, art and food! This festival is family and pet friendly. Muddy River was started in 2017 and slowly grew over the first few years, with a pause for...
ATCHISON, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Weekend events include beer tasting, music, ice cream

CLAY COUNTY — The weather looks like it’s going to be favorable for all the outdoor events taking place this weekend. In Liberty, there's 11th Annual Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl. It takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, around Liberty's downtown Square. Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s event offers those 21 and older a chance to sample more than 20 beers at stops around the historic Square and at Corbin Mill.
LIBERTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Sugar Creek Driver Cited for DWI Following Crash Near Lathrop

CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A Sugar Creek driver was seriously injured in a violent crash overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43-year old James Donaleski was westbound on Missouri 116, 1 mile east of Lathrop around 10:30 Friday night when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, struck several trees, crossed over 256th street and rolled, coming to rest right side up.
LATHROP, MO
KCTV 5

Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
d23.com

D23 Members Embark on a Historic Journey Through Walt’s Hometown

D23 Members had the opportunity to visit Marceline, Missouri, for a tour of Walt Disney’s historic hometown this spring. They were able to experience signature elements of his boyhood that inspired some of the most foundational parts of the Walt Disney Company such as his dedication to family and his love of magic.
MARCELINE, MO

