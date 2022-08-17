Read full article on original website
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty first responders save mother of 3's life
LIBERTY — Crew members of Liberty Fire Department’s C shift saved the life of a young mother Aug. 12. Around 3 p.m. that day, a 911 call from a mother a 1-week-old, a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old came in. She was on Spring Street and had developed chest pain.
theraymorejournal.com
Raymore Animal Shelter in ‘dire need’
Have you visited the Raymore Animal Shelter lately? Few people have. It appears to be in disarray and at least one animal control officer has begged the city to fix it. Currently located next to the skate park at Recreation Park, the local animal shelter is beyond full capacity. Funding for the shelter falls way below what is needed to keep animals safe and healthy.
Wedding DJ allegedly runs off with deposits from KC couple
Planning a wedding can be an expensive process for some couples but imagine paying twice for the same service.
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community
Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
Nearly 100 dogs rescued from hoarding situation at Mo. home
Dozens of dogs were rescued from a home in Ray County, Missouri over the weekend and the work is not for investigators.
Tortoise found on Missouri highway reunited with owner
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the tortoise, whose name is Walter, has been reunited with his owner.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Sugar
Sugar is an 8-year-old Pit bull/Terrier mix. She has been at KC Pet Project’s shelter for just over a month. Sugar loves attention! In fact, she loves pets and snuggling so much that she will completely ignore treats or other food if it means she can get a few more pets!
grainvalleynews.com
Looking Back: Does anyone remember?
Last week’s article included the names of several old roads in Jackson County, specifically in the Grain Valley area. Because I’ve lived in Grain Valley for nearly three quarters of a century, I know how most of these roads got their name. I’m so old, I even remember many of the families for whom the roads were named!
KMBC.com
Smithville football team has championship facility to train in
SMITHVILLE, Mo. — High school football will kick off next Friday. Fifty games will be played on the Missouri side. Smithville will be trying to defend its state title. This year, the Warriors have a championship facility to train in.
visitatchison.com
Muddy River Music Festival
Muddy River Music Festival is a one day music festival on the beautiful Riverfront in Atchison, KS. Featuring 9 hours of music, art and food! This festival is family and pet friendly. Muddy River was started in 2017 and slowly grew over the first few years, with a pause for...
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend events include beer tasting, music, ice cream
CLAY COUNTY — The weather looks like it’s going to be favorable for all the outdoor events taking place this weekend. In Liberty, there's 11th Annual Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl. It takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, around Liberty's downtown Square. Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s event offers those 21 and older a chance to sample more than 20 beers at stops around the historic Square and at Corbin Mill.
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
northwestmoinfo.com
Sugar Creek Driver Cited for DWI Following Crash Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A Sugar Creek driver was seriously injured in a violent crash overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43-year old James Donaleski was westbound on Missouri 116, 1 mile east of Lathrop around 10:30 Friday night when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, struck several trees, crossed over 256th street and rolled, coming to rest right side up.
KCTV 5
Driver slumped over wheel blows .36 in Clay County, survives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver in Clay County is still alive despite having a blood alcohol content that is “fatal to most people,” according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies received a call just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone who said there was a driver...
d23.com
D23 Members Embark on a Historic Journey Through Walt’s Hometown
D23 Members had the opportunity to visit Marceline, Missouri, for a tour of Walt Disney’s historic hometown this spring. They were able to experience signature elements of his boyhood that inspired some of the most foundational parts of the Walt Disney Company such as his dedication to family and his love of magic.
Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife's killing
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church has been convicted of killing his wife in Kansas. A jury on Friday found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree murder.
Man wins $1 million after buying scratcher in Lone Jack
A Missouri Lottery player is now $1 million richer after purchasing a "Millionaire Blowout" scratcher ticket in Lone Jack, Missouri.
Doorbell camera catches meteor shooting over Johnson County
A Gardner woman's doorbell camera caught video of a meteor streaking through the sky over Gardner.
Overland Park recruiting snow crews with cold hard cash
The city of Overland Park is already thinking ahead to the winter season and is using a new incentive to recruit snow crews.
