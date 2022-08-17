ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

Student found with gun on campus runs away, forces Clarke County schools into administrative hold

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gtrk1_0hKryeeB00
(WSB-TV)

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga — On Tuesday afternoon, school officials at Clarke Central High School discussed gang violence, fighting, and skipping school with a group of students.

When a school administrator asked to check the backpacks of the students, all complied except for one 15-year-old student who became disorderly, asking to use the bathroom instead, according to police.

The student was allowed to use the bathroom when he ran off campus, police say.

An administrator found a 9 mm gun in the backpack of the student as well as an electronic vape pen, police say.

As of Wednesday morning, police could not find the student, despite going to the address listed on his student profile.

Clarke Middle School and Classic City High School were also placed on administrative hold during the incident.

The school said it continues to work with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and the investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police search for second murder suspect

DeKalb County police say officers are trying to find the second person behind the murder of a 28-year-old man at a gas station last month. It happened at the Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road. The victim's family says they are heartbroken over their loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clarke County, GA
Clarke County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
nowhabersham.com

Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia

The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 Clarke County schools placed on 'administrative hold' after weapon found on campus

ATHENS, Ga. - Two Clarke County schools were placed on "administrative hold" after administrators say a weapon was found on one of the campuses. A letter sent home to parents says the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clarke High School. Administrators say the weapon was found after a search prompted by a fight. The student who had the weapon ran from the area.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Administrator#Gang Violence#Clarke Middle School#Classic City High School#Cox Media Group
nowhabersham.com

Fire breaks out twice at same Hall County business

Hall County firefighters were called to a business on Atlanta Highway that burned twice within eight hours, officials say. Around 11 p.m. Friday, firefighters extinguished a burning shed owned by Graceland Portable Buildings at 3526 Atlanta Highway. At 7:12 a.m. Saturday, they were dispatched to the same location and found the main commercial building fully involved.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

LPD Reports: Tough when you’re not the at-fault driver in a crash but the one who goes to jail because of warrants

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 1 – 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 46-year-old Oxford woman was arrested and charged with loitering or prowling, entering auto with intent to commit theft and criminal attempt after she was caught on a ring in Alexander crossing in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 attempting to get into several vehicles in the parking area. She was then seen attempting to open doors on some of the apartments. She was later identified, warrants taken and she was arrested for her criminal attempt on entering autos.
LOGANVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes arrest of Elbert Co jail guard

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an off-duty jail guard: 29 year-old Willgwenda McIntosh is accused of firing gunshots in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Elberton. No injuries were reported. McIntosh faces counts that include aggravated assault. The GBI is reporting the arrest...
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County authorities continue crackdown on underage alcohol, vape sales

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it would continue to crack down on underage alcohol and vape sales in the wake of several recent arrests in the region. In a press release posted on the agency's Facebook page, Sheriff Janis Mangum said she had received numerous complaints of underage alcohol parties and stores selling alcohol and vapes to underage people since stepping into her role in 2013.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man posing as priest wanted for brutal rapes in Dunwoody, police say

DUNWDOOY, Ga. - He claims he is a priest, gains the trust of women, and then brutally assaults them, Dunwoody police say. Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is wanted for rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. He frequents the north DeKalb County area having been seen in area of Chamblee, Doraville, and Dunwoody.
DUNWOODY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy