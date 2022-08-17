Effective: 2022-08-21 02:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 05:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Dripping Springs; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Superior; Tonto Basin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gila, Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 545 AM MST At 456 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Globe to near Canyon Lake. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Apache Junction, Globe, Superior, Hayden, Christmas, Gold Canyon, Miami, Top Of The World, Gold Camp, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Top-Of-The-World, Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Canyon Lake, Superstition Mountains, Central Heights-Midland City, Kings Ranch, Apache Lake and Boyce Thompson Arboretum. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 198 and 246, and near mile marker 251. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 256. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 135 and 141, near mile marker 143, and between mile markers 146 and 170. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO