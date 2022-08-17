Read full article on original website
LSU narrowing in on starting QB for 2022 season
When Jayden Daniels is in the huddle, there’s a commanding presence he gives off to the offense, which coach Brian Kelly refers to as CLAP. What CLAP stands for is essentially clear, loud, as in order and pause. It’s a military term that’s used when leaders are asked to talk and are expected to implement all forms of the acronym when addressing others.
LSU defensive line working hard to be backbone of Tigers' defense
While walking into Tiger Stadium for the first time this season, a local media member who was making his way into his first practice this fall let out a “oh my lord.”. His reaction wasn’t to the mostly empty Death Valley, the offense converting on a smooth play, or Jay Bramblett showing off his leg on a punt, it was the sheer size and intimidation felt by looking at the LSU defensive line during warmups. Even with how big the players are, the expectations around them are possibly even bigger.
andthevalleyshook.com
Better Know a Freshman: Jordan Allen
Lately LSU’s had some pretty solid production out of guys who join a recruiting class late in the process. The two best recent examples are Justin Jefferson, who has only become one of the best wide receivers in the world, and Lloyd Cushenberry who helped LSU win the Joe Moore Award in 2019 and has been the starting center for the Denver Broncos since he got to the franchise.
What to Expect from Brian Kelly’s First Season at the Helm of LSU Football
To say the last two seasons for LSU were disappointing would be a big understatement. Just two years removed from a national championship with one of the best teams ever fielded in college football, the Tigers have failed to achieve winning seasons in consecutive years for the first time since the 1998/99 seasons. And just like that, LSU is already set to embark on a new era. After the departure of Ed Orgeron last season, LSU is setting sail with a new football coach. It shows that there is little forgiveness down on the Bayou, memories are short and their proud winning traditions must continue. Thus we enter the Brian Kelly Era in Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Brett Favre's daughter signs with LSU beach volleyball, transfers from Southern Miss
BATON ROUGE - Breleigh Favre, daughter of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, has transferred from Southern Miss to join LSU beach volleyball, according to The Advocate. The school announced Favre was joining the program as a graduate transfer on Thursday, the Advocate reports. “We are excited to...
Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News
The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
tigerdroppings.com
Watch: New LSU Safety Commit Kylin Jackson Went Beast Mode In His HS Scrimmage This Week
New LSU safety commit Kylin Jackson from Zachary, La. (Zachary HS) looked impressive during his scrimmage this week. Check it out:
brproud.com
Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge.
lsu.edu
New Research Shows LSU Campus Mounds as the Oldest Known Man-made Structures in North America
BATON ROUGE – New research reveals more information about the LSU Campus Mounds, including the discovery of thousands of years old charred mammal bone fragments and a coordinated alignment of both mounds toward one of the brightest stars in the night sky. This new information offers more insight into the oldest known man-made structures in North America.
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of August 11-18
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 11-18: Jerome Maisonn Euve, III, 20, 1312 E Bayou Rd, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Monetary Instrument Abuse, Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Theft, and Bank Fraud;. Earnest White, 43, Address Unknown was charged w/ Theft;. Richard Johnson, 33,...
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income
Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Josh Guillory turns to side hustles to supplement mayor-president salary
While he wrapped up rehab, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
Dalfred puts the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge new law to test
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
theadvocate.com
They served in Iraq together and got married. Then they got PhDs from Southern together.
When Jason Matthews saw Shekeitra Lockhart on the first day of classes at Southern University in spring 2000, he recognized her as the "new girl" from his military unit. At that point, he had heard about their scheduled deployment to Iraq the next day. She hadn't. "I stopped and spoke...
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!
centralcitynews.us
First Amendment Under Attack Both in Central and Baton Rouge
Two popular measures — one passed by the Metro Council and another by the Central Community School Board — are well-intentioned attempts to combat real problems but both threaten to infringe on the First Amendment rights of our citizens. Here in Central, the Central School Board passed new...
Dodging showers and tropical storms
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of this morning, the system in the tropics is PTC #4. But it could become Tropical Storm Danielle sometime today, before making landfall this evening. It will make landfall either in extreme northern Mexico, or southern Texas. There is also another tropical wave coming...
centralcitynews.us
Pastor Spell’s Attorney Wins $8.2 Million Judgment
EDITOR’S NOTE – Rev. Tony Spell was exonerated from the criminal charges against him May 13 when the Louisiana Supreme Court found that Gov. John Bel Edwards’ efforts to close churches and limit church attendance were “illegal” and “unconstitutional.” All criminal charges against the pastor of Life Tabernacle in Central for holding church were dismissed.
