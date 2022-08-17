ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

247Sports

LSU narrowing in on starting QB for 2022 season

When Jayden Daniels is in the huddle, there’s a commanding presence he gives off to the offense, which coach Brian Kelly refers to as CLAP. What CLAP stands for is essentially clear, loud, as in order and pause. It’s a military term that’s used when leaders are asked to talk and are expected to implement all forms of the acronym when addressing others.
247Sports

LSU defensive line working hard to be backbone of Tigers' defense

While walking into Tiger Stadium for the first time this season, a local media member who was making his way into his first practice this fall let out a “oh my lord.”. His reaction wasn’t to the mostly empty Death Valley, the offense converting on a smooth play, or Jay Bramblett showing off his leg on a punt, it was the sheer size and intimidation felt by looking at the LSU defensive line during warmups. Even with how big the players are, the expectations around them are possibly even bigger.
andthevalleyshook.com

Better Know a Freshman: Jordan Allen

Lately LSU’s had some pretty solid production out of guys who join a recruiting class late in the process. The two best recent examples are Justin Jefferson, who has only become one of the best wide receivers in the world, and Lloyd Cushenberry who helped LSU win the Joe Moore Award in 2019 and has been the starting center for the Denver Broncos since he got to the franchise.
FanBuzz

What to Expect from Brian Kelly’s First Season at the Helm of LSU Football

To say the last two seasons for LSU were disappointing would be a big understatement. Just two years removed from a national championship with one of the best teams ever fielded in college football, the Tigers have failed to achieve winning seasons in consecutive years for the first time since the 1998/99 seasons. And just like that, LSU is already set to embark on a new era. After the departure of Ed Orgeron last season, LSU is setting sail with a new football coach. It shows that there is little forgiveness down on the Bayou, memories are short and their proud winning traditions must continue. Thus we enter the Brian Kelly Era in Louisiana.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
brproud.com

Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge.
tourcounsel.com

List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)

Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of August 11-18

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 11-18: Jerome Maisonn Euve, III, 20, 1312 E Bayou Rd, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Monetary Instrument Abuse, Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Theft, and Bank Fraud;. Earnest White, 43, Address Unknown was charged w/ Theft;. Richard Johnson, 33,...
The Current Media

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles for more income

Side Hustle: This is the second in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. Read Part 1 here. While he wrapped up rehab, Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
theadvocate.com

Josh Guillory turns to side hustles to supplement mayor-president salary

While he wrapped up rehab, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory found time to do legal work for a client. He filed an expungement motion for a woman’s 2014 marijuana arrest, according to court records from Thursday, Aug. 11, said to be both his final day of treatment for alcoholism and PTSD and the date of his return to Lafayette.
centralcitynews.us

First Amendment Under Attack Both in Central and Baton Rouge

Two popular measures — one passed by the Metro Council and another by the Central Community School Board — are well-intentioned attempts to combat real problems but both threaten to infringe on the First Amendment rights of our citizens. Here in Central, the Central School Board passed new...
WAFB

Dodging showers and tropical storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of this morning, the system in the tropics is PTC #4. But it could become Tropical Storm Danielle sometime today, before making landfall this evening. It will make landfall either in extreme northern Mexico, or southern Texas. There is also another tropical wave coming...
centralcitynews.us

Pastor Spell’s Attorney Wins $8.2 Million Judgment

EDITOR’S NOTE – Rev. Tony Spell was exonerated from the criminal charges against him May 13 when the Louisiana Supreme Court found that Gov. John Bel Edwards’ efforts to close churches and limit church attendance were “illegal” and “unconstitutional.” All criminal charges against the pastor of Life Tabernacle in Central for holding church were dismissed.
