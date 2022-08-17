Researchers offer solution to help tackle patient backlog in the NHS bowel cancer screening program

Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Cancer Patients Self-Report Significant Improvement in Quality of Life With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Researchers suggest that immune checkpoint inhibitors significantly preserve the quality of life in patients with cancer. Researchers found a positive association between treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and patient-reported quality of life (QoL) for individuals with advanced tumors. ICIs can be used as a monotherapy or work alongside other classes of anticancer drugs to preserve a healthy QoL.
Nature.com
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
healio.com
Younger patients with lung cancer more likely to have advanced disease at diagnosis
Younger adults with lung cancer had a higher likelihood of having late-stage disease at diagnosis than older adults, according to study results. The findings, presented during International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer World Conference on Lung Cancer, showed differences in tumor biology, delays in diagnosis and the absence of methods to facilitate early detection may contribute to the higher incidence of advanced disease among younger patients.
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
healio.com
Germline testing ‘should be considered’ for all patients with lung cancer, data suggest
Approximately 1 in 7 patients with lung cancer had a pathogenic germline variant. These variants often occurred in DNA damage-repair/homologous recombination-repair (DDR/HRR) genes. Identification of pathogenic germline variants through testing could have important implications for patients and their families. About 15% of a large cohort of patients with lung cancer...
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo
According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
nypressnews.com
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
nypressnews.com
Statins: The sign of ‘life-threatening’ muscle damage that can show up in the extremities
“Swelling may be due to either muscle swelling, which would be non-pitting (does not indent when pressure is applied) and can and can appear either at presentation or after rehydration.”. Alternatively, added Doctor Shefner, swelling in the extremities could be caused by peripheral oedema, which would be pitting and occurs...
TODAY.com
One of deadliest forms of cervical cancer on the rise, study finds: 'No easy explanation'
Late-stage cervical cancer rates are on the rise in the U.S. with the steepest increases in white women, although the prevalence of the disease is still highest in Black women, a new study finds. An analysis of data from nearly 30,000 women diagnosed with advanced disease revealed that Black women...
MedicalXpress
Consuming green vegetables, supplements suppresses inflammatory bowel disease
The dietary supplement chlorophyllin alleviates inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, according to researchers from the Center for Diabetes and Metabolism Research at Sichuan University in China and from Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. In addition, chlorophyllin significantly reduces mortality related to IBD, weight loss, diarrhea and hidden blood in the stool, intestinal epithelial damage and infiltration of inflammatory cells. The findings are published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, and the study has been chosen as an APS select article for August.
Medical News Today
What to know about stage 2 non small cell lung cancer
80-85% of all lung cancer diagnoses are NSCLC. Staging for NSCLC involves 4 stages with various substages. In this article, we look specifically at stage 2 NSCLC, whether it is curable, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, and more. What is NSCLC and what is stage 2?. NSCLC occurs in the cells...
nypressnews.com
Vision loss: The food that may lead to a ‘blocked blood flow’ to the eye and dead nerves
It found that Western eating patterns, which emphasise processed meat, and high-sugar items, could to age-related macular degeneration – a known cause of irreversible vision loss. The researchers said a “threefold higher incidence of late AMD was observed among participants with a Western pattern score above, as compared with...
MedicalXpress
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
survivornet.com
‘The Skin Is Our Biggest Organ – Please Look After It!’ TV Journalist, 29, Shares Her Melanoma Misdiagnosis Story To Warn Others
Sarah Lee, a 29-year-old journalist for BBC, is undergoing treatment for melanoma after more than one doctor dismissed her concerns about a mole on her scalp. Thankfully, her persistence got Lee to the correct diagnosis and effective treatment. Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that starts in the same...
MedicalXpress
Reduction in brain tissue oxygenation placing older adults with multiple health conditions at risk of faints and falls
Researchers from Mercer's Institute for Successful Aging (MISA) and the Department of Medical Physics at St James's Hospital and Trinity College Dublin have discovered that brain tissue oxygenation is lower in frailer older adults with multiple health conditions (multi-morbidity), putting them at risk of faints and falls. Brain oxygenation—the measure of oxygen in brain tissue—reflects the balance between oxygen delivery and consumption and is vital for the maintenance of normal brain function and tissue integrity. The research and its importance were recently recognized by a cover article in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society.
MedicalXpress
Tobacco, alcohol are main causes of cancer worldwide: Study
Nearly half of cancers worldwide can be traced back to a known risk factor, primarily tobacco or alcohol, a huge global study found on Friday, which said that behavioral changes can help reduce the threat of disease. The study—published in The Lancet and conducted as part of a vast research...
MedicalXpress
More accurate prediction of cancer risk in individuals with Li-Fraumeni syndrome
Li-Fraumeni syndrome (LFS) is a cancer predisposition syndrome that is caused by pathogenic TP53 variants and is associated with a greatly increased cancer risk. It represents one of the most important genetic causes of cancer in children and adults. Modern DNA sequencing methods are repeatedly uncovering pathogenic TP53 germline variants in individuals who do not meet previously established clinical LFS testing criteria. This has led to a "Li-Fraumeni Spectrum" classification that reflects the disease spectrum and takes into account atypical and attenuated LFS courses.
Medical News Today
What to know about ovarian cancer and white blood cell counts
Ovarian cancer arises when ovary cells mutate. This causes them to grow abnormally. The process can trigger a number of different bodily responses, including changes in white blood cells. White blood cell levels are. in people with certain cancers. However, white blood cell counts are not an effective diagnostic tool...
How To Reduce Inflammation In the Body, According to Doctors
Whatever health woe you’re experiencing—whether it’s a rash or something more serious such as cancer or cognitive decline—Googling your condition will likely lead you to one word: inflammation. While it’s true that high levels of chronic inflammation can lead to health problems, this connection also raises important questions. For example, can inflammation be prevented and if so, does that mean you can protect yourself from sickness and disease?
researchgate.net
Colorectal cancer risk in association with colorectal cancer as a second malignancy in relatives: a nationwide cohort study
Background Increasing number of individuals will have first-degree relatives (FDRs) diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC), as a second primary malignancy (CRCa-2) after a non-CRC cancer. We aimed to estimate whether and to what extent a family history of CRCa-2 is associated with an increased CRC risk. Methods In this Swedish nationwide cohort study, rate ratio (RR) and cumulative incidence of CRC were estimated among 172,531 individuals with a family history of CRC as a first primary malignancy (CRCa-1) and 17,830 with a family history of CRCa-2, respectively, using individuals without cancer family history as the reference group. Results A cumulative incidence of CRC by age 80 was 6.3 and 5.6% for individuals with a parental and a sibling family history of CRCa-2, respectively. RRs of CRC for one FDR diagnosed with CRCa-1 and CRCa-2 were respectively 1.72 (95% CI, 1.65–1.79) and 1.50 (1.32–1.70); the latter RR was lower than the former ( P = 0.0356), but no difference was observed after adjusting age of diagnosis of CRC in FDR and family relationship ( P = 0.6898). Increased RRs were found to be associated with a CRCa-2 diagnosis in FDR that occured after cancers in upper aerodigestive tract, breast, prostate, kidney and nervous system. Conclusions Individuals who have relatives with CRCa-2 have an increased risk of CRC, but the magnitude is lower than those having relatives with CRCa-1, which is related to different ages of diagnosis of CRC in FDR and family relationships.
