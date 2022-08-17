Don Gates has spent decades on the water in the Florida Keys angling for the variety of fresh fish that call the clear blue waters off the archipelago home. For the past 20 years, he’s been tagging mahi mahi, also known as dolphin fish, for the Dolphinfish Research Program, a nonprofit that studies the movement of the highly migratory green and blue species that is popular among both restaurant diners and sport fishermen.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO