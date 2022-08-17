Read full article on original website
Related
flkeysnews.com
Small plane goes into the water off the Florida Keys, and two people rescued by boater
A plane crashed in the water off the Florida Keys Friday afternoon. The small private plane went down in the shallow Gulf of Mexico water off the city of Marathon shortly before 5 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The sheriff’s office released a photo...
flkeysnews.com
Boat carrying European migrants arrived offshore in South Florida. Feds say smuggler busted
Aventura police and federal agents stopped a boat earlier this week that they say carried European migrants from the Bahamas to South Florida. The boat, a 31-foot Contender stopped Monday about two miles offshore Haulover Inlet in north Miami-Dade County, had nine people on board — six from England, two from Ireland and another man whom agents say smuggled the people into the country.
flkeysnews.com
A Florida Keys man told a woman he was an Uber driver, deputies say. Now he’s in jail
A Florida Keys man early Thursday morning lied to a woman about being an Uber driver — and while she was in his SUV, exposed himself and touched her against her will, the sheriff’s office said. Enmanuel Noslen Teixeira was charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, battery and indecent...
flkeysnews.com
The pair were looking for mahi mahi — but instead found a great white shark
Don Gates has spent decades on the water in the Florida Keys angling for the variety of fresh fish that call the clear blue waters off the archipelago home. For the past 20 years, he’s been tagging mahi mahi, also known as dolphin fish, for the Dolphinfish Research Program, a nonprofit that studies the movement of the highly migratory green and blue species that is popular among both restaurant diners and sport fishermen.
Comments / 0