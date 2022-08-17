ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Boat carrying European migrants arrived offshore in South Florida. Feds say smuggler busted

Aventura police and federal agents stopped a boat earlier this week that they say carried European migrants from the Bahamas to South Florida. The boat, a 31-foot Contender stopped Monday about two miles offshore Haulover Inlet in north Miami-Dade County, had nine people on board — six from England, two from Ireland and another man whom agents say smuggled the people into the country.
AVENTURA, FL
The pair were looking for mahi mahi — but instead found a great white shark

Don Gates has spent decades on the water in the Florida Keys angling for the variety of fresh fish that call the clear blue waters off the archipelago home. For the past 20 years, he’s been tagging mahi mahi, also known as dolphin fish, for the Dolphinfish Research Program, a nonprofit that studies the movement of the highly migratory green and blue species that is popular among both restaurant diners and sport fishermen.
ANIMALS

