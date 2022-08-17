ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple to release new iPhones in less than a month: report

By Theo Wayt
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXI7C_0hKryHXa00

Apple is expected to unveil and start selling the newest versions of the iPhone within a month, according to a new report.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will both be revealed at an event on Sept. 7 and then released on Sept. 16, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The iPhone 14 will look similar to the current-generation iPhone 13 with some incremental upgrades, according to the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMQrq_0hKryHXa00
Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have more of a design overhaul.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

The iPhone 14 Pro, meanwhile, will reportedly have more of a design overhaul. Apple will replace the current “notch” at the top of the screen with a “pill-shaped” hole, according to the report.

The device is also reportedly expected to have upgraded cameras, with a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and telephoto sensors.

Apple is also expected to improve the iPhone 14’s battery life and video recording abilities, according to the report.

Apple shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday afternoon.

A new version of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 16, will also reportedly be released in September.

Beyond the iPhone, the Tim Cook-helmed is also expected to unveil a new Apple Watch, called the Series 8. It will reportedly feature new women’s health features and a body temperature sensor.

Apple, which expects employees to return to in-office work for three days per week starting Sept. 5, is also expected to unveil new Mac laptops before the end of 2022.

Seasoned Apple watchers noticed that the expected Sept. 7 date is slightly earlier in the year than most iPhone reveal events. Last year’s iPhone event was held one week later on Sept. 14.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphones#Apple Watch#Apple Shares#Smart Phone#Ios#Getty Images The#Mac
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy