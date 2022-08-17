Apple to release new iPhones in less than a month: report

Apple is expected to unveil and start selling the newest versions of the iPhone within a month, according to a new report.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will both be revealed at an event on Sept. 7 and then released on Sept. 16, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The iPhone 14 will look similar to the current-generation iPhone 13 with some incremental upgrades, according to the outlet.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have more of a design overhaul. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The iPhone 14 Pro, meanwhile, will reportedly have more of a design overhaul. Apple will replace the current “notch” at the top of the screen with a “pill-shaped” hole, according to the report.

The device is also reportedly expected to have upgraded cameras, with a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and telephoto sensors.

Apple is also expected to improve the iPhone 14’s battery life and video recording abilities, according to the report.

Apple shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday afternoon.

A new version of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 16, will also reportedly be released in September.

Beyond the iPhone, the Tim Cook-helmed is also expected to unveil a new Apple Watch, called the Series 8. It will reportedly feature new women’s health features and a body temperature sensor.

Apple, which expects employees to return to in-office work for three days per week starting Sept. 5, is also expected to unveil new Mac laptops before the end of 2022.

Seasoned Apple watchers noticed that the expected Sept. 7 date is slightly earlier in the year than most iPhone reveal events. Last year’s iPhone event was held one week later on Sept. 14.