Sports

Forecasting the biggest changes in sports media with Michael Nathanson

By Post Sports Desk
New York Post
 3 days ago

The year is 2025. Who will be the biggest players – and biggest losers – in sports media? One of the country’s top analysts, MoffettNathanson’s Michael Nathanson, joins Andrew Marchand and John Ourand to talk about the changes they expect to see in the business over the next three years.

Topics include the coming battle for NBA rights and why they are so important to Warner Bros. Discovery; the case against streaming; and what will happen to sports teams’ local media rights. Nathanson talks about the strength of the cable bundle and what networks could do to hurt it. And the trio gives their analysis on the differing sports strategies of Amazon versus Apple, who could buy Fox and when will ESPN offer its main channel direct-to-consumer.

New York Post

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

