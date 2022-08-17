Forecasting the biggest changes in sports media with Michael Nathanson

The year is 2025. Who will be the biggest players – and biggest losers – in sports media? One of the country’s top analysts, MoffettNathanson’s Michael Nathanson, joins Andrew Marchand and John Ourand to talk about the changes they expect to see in the business over the next three years.

Topics include the coming battle for NBA rights and why they are so important to Warner Bros. Discovery; the case against streaming; and what will happen to sports teams’ local media rights. Nathanson talks about the strength of the cable bundle and what networks could do to hurt it. And the trio gives their analysis on the differing sports strategies of Amazon versus Apple, who could buy Fox and when will ESPN offer its main channel direct-to-consumer.