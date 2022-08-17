Holcomb appoints Stephen Jones new state fire marshal

Stephen Jones

Stephen Jones is the new Indiana state fire marshal.

Jones, who has worked in emergency services nearly four decades, was appointed to the post by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Jones takes over for Joel Thacker who was named executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security in June.

“Fire Marshal Jones brings 38 years of experience to the state of Indiana, and his expertise makes him the right person to lead our work in improving public safety for Hoosiers,” Holcomb said. “He will continue to promote fire prevention efforts and brings incredible investigation experience to the state.”

Jones starts his new position Aug. 29.

Jones began his career as a firefighter and emergency medical technician in 1984 in central Indiana. He became a career firefighter in Pike Township in Marion County in 1989 and served as deputy fire marshal, safety and training officer, HAZMAT training coordinator, fire inspector, deputy chief of administration and division chief of prevention services. In 2013, he became fire marshal in Brownsburg, where he oversees building code enforcement, fire investigation and public education and community risk reduction.

The fire marshal leads the Indiana Department of Homeland Security Division of Fire and Building Safety. The division investigates suspicious fires, promotes fire prevention and enforces fire and building safety codes in all public buildings, among other duties.

