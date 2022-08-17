Read full article on original website
Related
Dead Island 2 Release Date Leaked
The release date for zombie RPG Dead Island 2 has seemingly been leaked, after momentarily appearing on Amazon.
New Tales from the Borderlands Release Date Leaked
An early Amazon listing has suggested that the next Tales from the Borderlands game could be launching in October.
TFT Mid-Set Patch Release Date: Set 7
TFT players may be wondering about the release date for the Mid-Set Patch. The Mid-Set Patch will hit the PBE servers on August 24, but the release date on the live servers is currently unknown. Developed by Riot Games, TFT is the hit auto chess title that uses League of...
Planet of Lana Release Delayed to Spring 2023
Planet of Lana will now be release in spring 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets October Release Date
The upcoming multiplayer Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has been given an October release date, just in time for the Halloween season.
New Photos Emerge of Fallout TV Series
Some new set photos have emerged of the upcoming Fallout TV series, taking strong inspiration from in-game environments.
MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass: Full List of Rewards
Here's a rundown of all of the rewards that are up for grabs with the MultiVersus Season 1 Battle Pass.
Madden 23 Pro Platinum Elite Bundle: Details, Price
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Pro Platinum Elite Bundle in Madden 23 Ultimate Team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sega to Adapt Space Channel 5, Comix Zone as Movies
Sega and Picturestart will adapt two of the publishers cult-classic '90s titles for the big screen.
Titanfall 2 Easter Egg Spotted in Apex Legends Season 14 Lobby
Over the years, Respawn Entertainment has not been shy in creating some overlap between two of its most successful titles to this point, Apex Legends and Titanfall 2. After all, Apex Legends does indeed take place 18 years after the events of Titanfall 2. Aside from official weapons and characters,...
Fortnite Dragon Ball Emotes: Full List
Want to emote like a Super Saiyan? Check out this list to see how you can. Fornite has seriously rocked the world of gaming for the better by launching the legendary Dragon Ball Super collaboration this week. Filled with all kinds of events, from more typical events we tend to...
How to Unlock Soul Eater in Vampire Survivors
A detailed guide on how to unlock Soul Eater in Vampire Survivors.
How to Unlock the Valois Revolver
In order to unlock the Valois Revolver players will have to complete either of the following challenges:. In Multiplayer, get 15 Melee Kills. In Zombies, get 1,000 Eliminations using Pistols that have been Pack-a-Punched. If you're not wanting to complete either of the challenges, Call of Duty offers the Valois...
League of Legends Patch 12.16 Skins: Steel Valkyries Arrive
League of Legends Patch 12.16 is expected to roll out on Aug. 24. A patch preview has already been released on Twitter, revealing the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments coming with the update. However, alongside Champion and System adjustments coming to the game, 12.16 will also be bringing a few new...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Jewel: What is it?
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Terastallizing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
How to Earn Free 2022 Worlds Tee Pokemon GO Avatar Item
The Pokemon GO World Championship 2022 has begun. Here's how to get hold this year's exclusive avatar item.
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.15
League of Legends champions received buffs and nerfs in Patch 12.15 which was released on Aug. 10. The five best bot lane duos have changed from the previous duos in Patch 12.14. Here is the list of the champions we believe you should pair in your upcoming League games. 5...
Doom Skins Heading Back to Fall Guys
Three Doom-themed skins are making their way back to the Fall Guys item store for a limited time. Here's what you need to know.
Apex Legends Glitch Makes Replicator Into Death Trap
Apex Legends players are reporting a bizarre glitch that causes those who try crafting items with Replicators to fall straight through the map and die. Although the glitch requires more investigation, it may be tied to Vantage, the Legend most recently released by Respawn Entertainment. The Legend has already proven a locus for bugs and glitches, and an example of the glitch shows it happening to a player using Vantage.
Super People Final Beta: How to Get Access
Here's a breakdown of how to get access to the Super People Final Beta.
