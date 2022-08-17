ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

TFT Mid-Set Patch Release Date: Set 7

TFT players may be wondering about the release date for the Mid-Set Patch. The Mid-Set Patch will hit the PBE servers on August 24, but the release date on the live servers is currently unknown. Developed by Riot Games, TFT is the hit auto chess title that uses League of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skins#Rarity#Video Game#Release Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
DBLTAP

Titanfall 2 Easter Egg Spotted in Apex Legends Season 14 Lobby

Over the years, Respawn Entertainment has not been shy in creating some overlap between two of its most successful titles to this point, Apex Legends and Titanfall 2. After all, Apex Legends does indeed take place 18 years after the events of Titanfall 2. Aside from official weapons and characters,...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite Dragon Ball Emotes: Full List

Want to emote like a Super Saiyan? Check out this list to see how you can. Fornite has seriously rocked the world of gaming for the better by launching the legendary Dragon Ball Super collaboration this week. Filled with all kinds of events, from more typical events we tend to...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Unlock the Valois Revolver

In order to unlock the Valois Revolver players will have to complete either of the following challenges:. In Multiplayer, get 15 Melee Kills. In Zombies, get 1,000 Eliminations using Pistols that have been Pack-a-Punched. If you're not wanting to complete either of the challenges, Call of Duty offers the Valois...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 12.16 Skins: Steel Valkyries Arrive

League of Legends Patch 12.16 is expected to roll out on Aug. 24. A patch preview has already been released on Twitter, revealing the buffs, nerfs, and adjustments coming with the update. However, alongside Champion and System adjustments coming to the game, 12.16 will also be bringing a few new...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.15

League of Legends champions received buffs and nerfs in Patch 12.15 which was released on Aug. 10. The five best bot lane duos have changed from the previous duos in Patch 12.14. Here is the list of the champions we believe you should pair in your upcoming League games. 5...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Glitch Makes Replicator Into Death Trap

Apex Legends players are reporting a bizarre glitch that causes those who try crafting items with Replicators to fall straight through the map and die. Although the glitch requires more investigation, it may be tied to Vantage, the Legend most recently released by Respawn Entertainment. The Legend has already proven a locus for bugs and glitches, and an example of the glitch shows it happening to a player using Vantage.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy