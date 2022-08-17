ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kshb.com

Weather Blog: Tracking areas of rain, thunderstorms Friday in Kansas City

The current area of rain and thunderstorms along and south of I-70 will drift south of KC by 2-3 PM. We will be watching for new scattered showers and thunderstorms to form after 3 PM across northeast Kansas, northern Missouri, southeast Nebraska and south Iowa. These showers and thunderstorms will track southeast across the region later this afternoon and tonight.
kshb.com

Rain ending tonight, nice weekend weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A front moves through early Saturday paving the way for some great summer weather this weekend. Tonight: Partly cloudy skies in the KC Metro, with storms to the south. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. Low: 64°. Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and feeling great...
KMBC.com

Expect rain showers, storms for first part of your weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A slow-moving cold front will be the focus for more rain showers and storms Friday evening. Some of this precipitation has formed in advance of its passage. Some of the strongest storms could produce large hail and gusty winds with heavy downpours. Leftover showers are...
kshb.com

Storms possible Friday with warmer temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Good chance of rain Friday with a shower possible in the morning, more likely in the evening. Not many promising rain chances after this weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Increasing clouds and staying nice. An area of rain will approach from Nebraska overnight....
fox4kc.com

KCPD investigating life-threatening crash near 17th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Department is investigating a crash that occurred near 17th Street and The Paseo. Officers were called to the area in regard to a one-vehicle collision. A white Yamaha Raptor was found flipped over in the median. The investigators said the driver had...
fox4kc.com

The Great Balloon Glow returns to Liberty Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Check out the Great Balloon Glow at the National World War I Museum and Memorial on Saturday, August 20. It’s free to the public and music, food, rides and more will be on site as well. To learn more visit TheWorldWar.org/balloonglow.
KSN News

Former KC church elder convicted in wife’s killing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The couple was active in Repairers Kansas City, a […]
