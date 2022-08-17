The current area of rain and thunderstorms along and south of I-70 will drift south of KC by 2-3 PM. We will be watching for new scattered showers and thunderstorms to form after 3 PM across northeast Kansas, northern Missouri, southeast Nebraska and south Iowa. These showers and thunderstorms will track southeast across the region later this afternoon and tonight.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO