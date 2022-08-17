ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

Comments / 1

Related
guthrienewspage.com

Logan County man arrested after search warrant on property

Law enforcement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Friday at 12701 R Road in far southern Logan County. David Smith, 64, was arrested at the scene and is facing two felony charges,...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Reno, OK
Crime & Safety
City
El Reno, OK
Canadian County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Canadian County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Canadian, OK
News On 6

Victims Identified In 3-Vehicle Grady County Crash

Two people are dead and another was injured following a fiery crash involving three vehicles Friday in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Derek J. Thomas, 36, was heading northbound on State Highway 4 at a high rate of speed, while two other vehicles were heading southbound.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

2 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fiery head-on crash on Friday that left two people dead near Tuttle. Officials say three vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-4, south of East Rock Creek Road. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was northbound on State Highway 4 when...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
wdnonline.com

Clinton man allegedly threatens witnesses in ongoing case

A Clinton man has been has been charged with intimidation of a witness after allegedly making threats on Snapchat. Andrew Dolten Arnold, 24, was charged August 15 in Custer County District Court. Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Maynard conducted an investigation in Custer County and was directed by Sheriff Dan...
CLINTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Ccso
kswo.com

Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOCO

FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
SHAWNEE, OK
KFOR

One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman

Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy