guthrienewspage.com
Logan County man arrested after search warrant on property
Law enforcement from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Friday at 12701 R Road in far southern Logan County. David Smith, 64, was arrested at the scene and is facing two felony charges,...
nypressnews.com
Video: Woman slips out of handcuffs, grabs rifle and opens fire at deputies from back of patrol car
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman who was being detained in the back of a police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, grabbing an assault rifle and opening fire – and the wild incident was all caught on video. It happened just outside of...
5 Arrested After Federal Meth Bust in Oklahoma City, Ardmore
A house fire in Del City uncovered a meth lab and led to a multi-county federal investigation that’s netted five arrests. Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said the department responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Beachwood Drive in July. “No occupants were there so...
police1.com
Video: Woman escapes handcuffs in cruiser, shoots deputy with AR-15
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — A woman, who was detained in a cruiser at the time, was somehow able to get her wrists free from her handcuffs and grab an AR-15 in the police vehicle, shooting off 10 rounds at deputies and a bystander. Both a deputy and another man...
Oklahoma City Couple Charged In Child’s Fentanyl Overdose Death
An Oklahoma City couple is facing second-degree murder charges following their son's fentanyl overdose. New information shows that the 6-year-old boy could have been dead hours before he was brought to the emergency room. According to an affidavit, Harold Belton told police his son complained of stomach pains before bed...
News On 6
Victims Identified In 3-Vehicle Grady County Crash
Two people are dead and another was injured following a fiery crash involving three vehicles Friday in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Derek J. Thomas, 36, was heading northbound on State Highway 4 at a high rate of speed, while two other vehicles were heading southbound.
okcfox.com
2 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fiery head-on crash on Friday that left two people dead near Tuttle. Officials say three vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-4, south of East Rock Creek Road. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was northbound on State Highway 4 when...
wdnonline.com
Clinton man allegedly threatens witnesses in ongoing case
A Clinton man has been has been charged with intimidation of a witness after allegedly making threats on Snapchat. Andrew Dolten Arnold, 24, was charged August 15 in Custer County District Court. Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Maynard conducted an investigation in Custer County and was directed by Sheriff Dan...
Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies after suicide attempt
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (Jail) saw its 13th detainee death of 2022. Jail staff say he was found attempting suicide. The post Oklahoma County Jail detainee dies after suicide attempt appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Canadian County Sheriff's Office Makes Large Fentanyl Bust
The Canadian County Sheriff's Office recovered more than 13 pounds of fentanyl as a part of a drug bust. Officer Sandy Dowdle and canine Rocco helped the CCSO in its recovery. The bags pictured contain around 60,000 pills.
KOCO
Inmate dies Friday at Oklahoma County Jail following suicide attempt
OKLAHOMA CITY — An inmate at the Oklahoma County Jail was found dead Friday afternoon after a detention officer discovered him attempting suicide in his cell, the Jail Trust said. The detention officer called for medical attention for Danny Paulin. Jail personnel began to attempt to save him, and...
kswo.com
Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
Motorcyclist Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Harrah Has Been Identified
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities identified the motorcyclist as Joshua Moore. According to the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association, Moore was a volunteer firefighter at the Southwest Lincoln County Fire Department. The wreck happened at U.S. Highway 62...
KOCO
FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
Graduate arrested following threat at Oklahoma school
Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of sending a threatening message to an Oklahoma school.
Two killed, one injured in three car collision
A three car collision resulted in the death of two people around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
okcfox.com
Authorities looking for woman in her 60s or 70s who allegedly robbed MidFirst Bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — Authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed the MidFirst Bank on North Harrison Street on Thursday. Authorities said a woman entered the bank around 2 p.m. and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the teller. The woman, believed to be in her...
Former OKC officer federally charged with threatening Homeland Security employees
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A former Oklahoma City officer was indicted in federal court after authorities said he threatened to shoot Homeland Security employees at Will Rogers World Airport. Federal investigators say Charles Lack told the FBI about his threat earlier this month. Court documents state that Lack said...
One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman
Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
SW OKC Road Rage Murder Suspect Captured In Missouri By US Marshals
An Oklahoma City man wanted in connection to a deadly road rage shooting was arrested out-of-state. The United States Marshals Service captured Darius Clark, 34, on Tuesday in Missouri. Law enforcement also found the car allegedly used in the southwest OKC crime. Investigators released a photo of the murder suspect's...
