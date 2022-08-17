ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

KEPR

Hermiston nonprofit finds new home to continue serving families

HERMISTON, Oreg. — A few months ago we brought you a story about a local nonprofit, Sweet Potato's Closet, and their need for a new brick-and-mortar shop. Now, they've found a new place and are working towards opening their doors. Soon, the organization will be operating out of a storefront on Main Street in Hermiston.
KEPR

Beautifully Inspired puts school supplies in hands of foster children

Kennewick, WASH. — A local woman with a passion for helping out the community is working to put school supplies into the hands of foster children in need. Brooke Lamberson is not only the founder of the non-profit Beautifully Inspired, but she's a mother of nine and a teacher for the Pasco School District.
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Jail remodel is in the destruction phase

PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he believes the remodel for the jail is on target to be finished by the end of the year. At present, his observations are similar to most people who must operate when surrounded by construction crews. “All I’ve seen is destruction,”...
97 Rock

Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna

It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
KEPR

Meals on Wheels emphasizes need for community support

RICHLAND, Wash. — August 17th is National Nonprofit Day, and we have several throughout the Tri-Cities that work to give back to the community. Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit that aims to help seniors live independent lifestyles in the comfort of their own homes. For those involved,...
97 Rock

Tri-Cities Remembers These Beloved Lost Burger Joints, Do You?

I have only lived in Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now, but I had never heard of these two lost but beloved burger restaurants. Have you? On a local Tri-Cities Facebook forum, they were showing a lot of love. Maybe someone should bring them back!. Do you remember these businesses?

