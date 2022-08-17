Read full article on original website
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
Think a new Tri-Cities health leader can buck WA state COVID rules? Think again
State COVID rules divided our community, and many Tri-Citians took their frustration out on Dr. Amy Person. | Editorial
Local organizations come together to present a Pasco family with a brand new home
PASCO, Wash. — A family is now moving into a brand new home after receiving the keys from Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit held a ceremony on August 20th, which marked its 152nd home dedication. During the ceremony, the family gathered at the home along with friends...
Hermiston nonprofit finds new home to continue serving families
HERMISTON, Oreg. — A few months ago we brought you a story about a local nonprofit, Sweet Potato's Closet, and their need for a new brick-and-mortar shop. Now, they've found a new place and are working towards opening their doors. Soon, the organization will be operating out of a storefront on Main Street in Hermiston.
Walla Walla recognized for significant reduction in youth homelessness
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla has become the fourth community in the United States to measurably reduce youth homelessness. According to A Way Home Washington (AWHWA), the community is the second to do so in Washington State, following Spokane’s reduction of youth homelessness in 2021. After implementing...
Pendleton casino robber demanded $1 million, threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood’
The gunman is now in a Portland jail on federal robbery charges.
Large commercial development coming to south Kennewick + New eatery at public market
Also an Oregon company plans a $3.8 million office and warehouse in Pasco.
Beautifully Inspired puts school supplies in hands of foster children
Kennewick, WASH. — A local woman with a passion for helping out the community is working to put school supplies into the hands of foster children in need. Brooke Lamberson is not only the founder of the non-profit Beautifully Inspired, but she's a mother of nine and a teacher for the Pasco School District.
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 18, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Community helps "Pack the Patrol Car" for several school districts
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office is wrapping up their "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply drive. Deputies said the community came through in a huge way and helped them donate supplies to several schools. Lieutenant Jason Erickson with BCSO said they were able to pack...
What to know before heading to the 2022 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo
Ticket prices, shuttles, live music, maps and more.
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
Jail remodel is in the destruction phase
PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says he believes the remodel for the jail is on target to be finished by the end of the year. At present, his observations are similar to most people who must operate when surrounded by construction crews. “All I’ve seen is destruction,”...
‘Full circle:’ Rap star Nobi returns home to Richland for performance as a thriving artist & social justice advocate
RICHLAND, Wash. — Never. Obey. Blind. Individuals. This is the message that rapper and Tri-Cities native Nobi lives by. His perspective as a biracial young man growing up in a predominantly white community was critical in his rise to becoming one of Eastern Washington’s most influential young talents.
Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna
It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
Umatilla County man charged in shooting at Wildhorse Resort & Casino Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore.- Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, from Umatilla County, Oregon was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery at Wildhorse Resort & Casino on August 17. Vigil made his first appearance in federal court on Friday in Portland where we was detained until further court proceedings. The Federal Bureau of...
Meals on Wheels emphasizes need for community support
RICHLAND, Wash. — August 17th is National Nonprofit Day, and we have several throughout the Tri-Cities that work to give back to the community. Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit that aims to help seniors live independent lifestyles in the comfort of their own homes. For those involved,...
‘Wasn’t in his right mind:’ Mother of accused Pendleton casino gunman ‘shocked’ at Wednesday’s events
PENDLETON, Ore. — Elizabeth Melendrez hasn’t seen her son, 51-year-old Javier Francisco Vigil, in years, deciding to live in Portland, Ore. after falling ill to stay close to her doctors. That’s why she was “shocked” when a friend called her on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to notify her that...
Tri-Cities Remembers These Beloved Lost Burger Joints, Do You?
I have only lived in Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now, but I had never heard of these two lost but beloved burger restaurants. Have you? On a local Tri-Cities Facebook forum, they were showing a lot of love. Maybe someone should bring them back!. Do you remember these businesses?
