ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Will Virginia’s National Guard anti-drug unit face budget cuts?

By Jakob Cordes
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NyDTz_0hKrv89100

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Jason Miyares — along with 57 southwest Virginia officials — sent a letter to Virginia’s congressional delegation Tuesday asking them to preserve funding for the national guard’s anti-drug unit in upcoming budget negotiations, but the Commonwealth’s senators say they’re already proposing an increase for the program.

“With the current budget proposal, Virginia would lose five [Virginia National Guard] Counter Drug Unit analysts,” Miyares wrote in a press release. “This proposed resource cut is a determinant [sic] to both our communities and our law enforcement.”

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said Congress doesn’t determine how funding for the anti-drug programs is divided between states.

Families of Roanoke victims speak out after alleged gang members sentenced

“Every year, Congress directs funding toward the National Guard for Counter-Drug programs through the National Defense Authorization Act,” he wrote. “The National Guard then distributes that funding among states that have counter-drug programs, including Virginia.”

Miyares wrote that any cut to the program would have a huge impact on Virginia’s rural Southwestern communities, where opioid abuse is disproportionately high.

“Cutting funding for units specifically designed to aid law enforcement in their drug investigations and prosecutions would be a step backward,” Miyares wrote.

US Dept. of Commerce invests $2.4M to boost Pittsylvania Co. businesses, job growth

Both Kaine and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said they supported a proposal by Senate Democrats to increase funding for the program, part of a nearly $800 billion defense spending proposal that would need to pass both the House and the Senate before going into law.

“Democrats in the Senate have put forward a proposal to provide more than $977 million for the Department of Defense’s counter-drug efforts,” Warner wrote. “Which includes increased funding for the National Guard.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
WFXR

Hemorrhagic disease impacting Virginia’s deer population

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There are concerns about hemorrhagic disease (HD) spreading through Virginia’s whitetail deer population. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has taken what it calls several “reliable” reports of deer dying from the disease. Most of those deaths have been reported in the Piedmont region. Deer that were infected with the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

All the Dirt: Powdery and downy mildew

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Shawn Jadrnicek from the Virginia Cooperative Extension joined WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney to share all the dirt on something you may have seen in your very own garden. Jadrnicek discussed what powdery and down mildew are, as well as what they mean for your plants and how to remedy the mildews […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Mark Warner
Person
Tim Kaine
WFXR

Therapy ‘Friends with Paws’ coming to more West Virginia schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Some schools in Mountain State will be getting four-legged students walking around. WFXR’s sister station, WOWK, featured Jasper, the Wonder Pup at Lewis County High School on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and now seven more “Friends with Paws” therapy dogs will be at schools across the state, according to the governor’s office. […]
PETS
WFXR

New webpage helps people prepare for DMV visit in Virginia

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to make it easier for people to prepare ahead of their visit with a new webpage. According to officials, the webpage will have forms and documents required to complete in-person services at the DMV. It will be a one-stop shop for those who are looking […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia National Guard#Budget Cuts#Southwest Virginia#Commonwealth
WFXR

How much land in Virginia is owned by the federal government?

(STACKER) — The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division that manages public lands, controls 39.7% of federally owned lands. The Forest […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFXR

God’s Pit Crew of Danville sends 60 volunteers to provide aid in Kentucky

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Volunteers from a Danville-based nonprofit, God’s Pit Crew, are heading to eastern Kentucky to provide assistance to survivors of the recent catastrophic floods that left dozens of people dead and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses. Representatives from God’s Pit Crew say they are sending 60 volunteers on Sunday, Aug. 14 […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

WFXR

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy