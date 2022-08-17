Read full article on original website
Related
Sneak peek of comic about a dystopian future in Hilo
Comic book fans on the Big Island have a chance to get a first look at a new comic in the making called "The Signal Fire" this weekend.
Story of the Shaka origins being made into a documentary
Something that now is expressed across the globe originally comes from right here on this part of Oʻahu, the Lāʻie and Kahuku side and it is really fascinating to know there is a documentary being made currently that is going to help to share this story.
honolulumagazine.com
Style Scoop: These Are the Trendiest Houseplants in Honolulu
There’s no denying that houseplants are having a moment right now. To get the scoop on what the buzz is all about, we chatted with Erica Mangus, manager of Mari’s Urban Garden, a little oasis of a botanical shop in Kaka‘ako and one of our new favorite spots to pick up a plant baby or two.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Korean Festival in Honolulu returns with live performances, cultural displays and more
The Halla Huhm Dance Studio has performed at the Korean Festival since the event started about 20 years ago. Lead instructor Mary Jo Freshley said she enjoyed seeing former students and community members in those early years. “People took pride in being Korean. There were many more older folks around,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Many attend Korean Festival in Downtown Honolulu
President of Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce and the organizer of the Korean Festival, Gina Kim Nakamura said people were here since 8 a.m. when boths and entertainment were setting up for the festival.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands
What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki
Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Longtime Kailua art gallery to call it quits, blames soaring rents
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds flocked to Island Treasures Art Gallery on Friday night for a big going-out party. After more than three decades, the beloved Windward Oahu business is closing its doors. “Basically we were hoping to keep the art gallery open and we had been doing a lot better...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHON2
Island Slipper Presents: The End of Summer Sale
Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Summer End Sale” for those looking to head into the weekend in style. Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men. “Our slippers are made with strong fabric. They are perfect for all...
recordpatriot.com
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain
HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
DOCARE presence ends on Waikiki beach
Officials said Koalani is officially weaned off his mother rocky and since Kaimana Beach is very busy, authorities decided to find him a new, secluded home on Friday, Aug. 19.
PHOTOS: History of Hawaii Statehood Day in 1959
Hawaii celebrates Statehood Day, also known as Admission Day, every year on the third Friday in August, commemorating the anniversary of the state's admission to the Union.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
the university of hawai'i system
UH part of consortium awarded $10MNSF alliance supporting data science in Hawaiʻi, Pacific
The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded $10 million to a consortium of institutions, including the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), to focus on building capacity and workforce for data analytics across Hawaiʻi and the U.S.-affiliated Pacific region. The consortium is led by Chaminade University, and includes the East-West Center and Texas Advanced Computing Center.
KITV.com
Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
Thousands of people participate in charity walk statewide to support local non-profits. The state Lodging & Tourism Association's 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk returned in person across the state. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM HST. |. Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work...
KITV.com
Waikiki spot ranks #3 in Yelp list of most photo-worthy restaurants in North America
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You've seen their lines curve around the block -- inviting both tourists and locals alike for delicious udon dishes. Marugame Udon is known for their fresh Japanese cuisine in Hawaii, California, and Texas. But Yelp has ranked the Waikiki location in the top #5 in North America for presentation too.
the university of hawai'i system
New Marine Corps unit added to NROTC program
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) is entering its second year with a new cohort and is adding a Marine Corps unit to the program. In addition to its Navy unit, the program will now screen and accept Marine officer candidates. Recently...
honolulumagazine.com
Most Popular Dishes and Treats at Liliha Bakery
Just as every Zippy’s and every Rainbow Drive-In is a little bit different, every Liliha Bakery location is different. Only “original” Liliha (the true original opened around the corner on Liliha Street in 1950) has beef curry and beef stew—and the best counter diner experience in town. The Nimitz Highway restaurant has Waffards, which are waffles layered with dollops of custard; Ala Moana Center’s one has mimosas (!); and the Waikīkī location, at posh International Market Place, has carved prime rib and milkshakes.
KITV.com
Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team. The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Closer to home: Get your coco puffs fix at Liliha Bakery’s first Central Oahu location
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all coco puff lovers!. Liliha Bakery’s first Central Oahu location will open its doors at the Pearl Highlands Center at the end of the month. In the former Pier 1 imports space, the popular restaurant is set to open on August 31. The 7,000 square-foot...
Comments / 0