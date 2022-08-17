ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

honolulumagazine.com

Style Scoop: These Are the Trendiest Houseplants in Honolulu

There’s no denying that houseplants are having a moment right now. To get the scoop on what the buzz is all about, we chatted with Erica Mangus, manager of Mari’s Urban Garden, a little oasis of a botanical shop in Kaka‘ako and one of our new favorite spots to pick up a plant baby or two.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii remembers Kini Popo, a TV icon in the islands

What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
KHON2

Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki

Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Longtime Kailua art gallery to call it quits, blames soaring rents

KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds flocked to Island Treasures Art Gallery on Friday night for a big going-out party. After more than three decades, the beloved Windward Oahu business is closing its doors. “Basically we were hoping to keep the art gallery open and we had been doing a lot better...
KHON2

Island Slipper Presents: The End of Summer Sale

Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Summer End Sale” for those looking to head into the weekend in style. Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men. “Our slippers are made with strong fabric. They are perfect for all...
recordpatriot.com

Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
the university of hawai'i system

UH part of consortium awarded $10MNSF alliance supporting data science in Hawaiʻi, Pacific

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded $10 million to a consortium of institutions, including the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), to focus on building capacity and workforce for data analytics across Hawaiʻi and the U.S.-affiliated Pacific region. The consortium is led by Chaminade University, and includes the East-West Center and Texas Advanced Computing Center.
KITV.com

Beer Lab Hawaii opening new brewery in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Beer Lab Hawaii is opening a new craft brewery on Oahu, this time on busy Beretania Street in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Oishii Family Restaurant, the parent company of Beer Lab, is building out a new location at 1318 Beretania St. next to Grace’s Inn and Central Pacific Bank.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

Thousands of people participate in charity walk statewide to support local non-profits. The state Lodging & Tourism Association's 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk returned in person across the state. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM HST. |. Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work...
the university of hawai'i system

New Marine Corps unit added to NROTC program

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) is entering its second year with a new cohort and is adding a Marine Corps unit to the program. In addition to its Navy unit, the program will now screen and accept Marine officer candidates. Recently...
honolulumagazine.com

Most Popular Dishes and Treats at Liliha Bakery

Just as every Zippy’s and every Rainbow Drive-In is a little bit different, every Liliha Bakery location is different. Only “original” Liliha (the true original opened around the corner on Liliha Street in 1950) has beef curry and beef stew—and the best counter diner experience in town. The Nimitz Highway restaurant has Waffards, which are waffles layered with dollops of custard; Ala Moana Center’s one has mimosas (!); and the Waikīkī location, at posh International Market Place, has carved prime rib and milkshakes.
KITV.com

Danielle Tucker joins Good Morning Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Allen Media Broadcasting announces the addition of veteran broadcaster Danielle Tucker to the Good Morning Hawai'i team. The long-time radio personality brings 22 years of experience as the most trusted voice of traffic in the islands.
