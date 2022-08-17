ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Hostetter couple charged in 'severe neglect' case

Two people are set to be arraigned Monday after state police said two children were found to be suffering from severe neglect, with a 2-year-old girl unable to walk or stand on her own, according to court papers. Jordan S. Heidt, 27, and Heather M. Johnson, 31, both of Hostetter,...
HOSTETTER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Park Police investigating two smash-and-grab thefts

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a series of smash and grabs. The first took place at Cedar Creek Park last weekend. Someone smashed the windows in two vehicles and stole purses from inside. Then on Wednesday, three cars at Twin Lakes were broken into. "That kind of thing takes seconds, they smash a window, they grab it, and they're gone," said Henry Fontana, the Chief of the Westmoreland County Park Police. "In today's society, you can't leave valuables in plain view, lock things in your trunk, if you see something, say something." Chief Fontana said that park police have a few leads they are following up on. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Accidental Shooting

VENANGO/BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police have released information concerning an accidental shooting that led to the arrest of an East Brady man in June. According to Butler-based State Police, the incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on June 14 as 28-year-old...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose

A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Alleged Human Trafficking in Johnstown

According to Law Enforcement in Cambria County, a Johnstown man is facing charges after being accused of Trafficking multiple women. We have more details about the unique location of this incident. The home where this alleged Trafficking was taking place is next door neighbors with the Stonycreek Township Police Department....
JOHNSTOWN, PA

