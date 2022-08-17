Read full article on original website
2 people shot in Beaver County; police met with suspect’s attorney
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township and authorities have met with the suspect’s attorney. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. Both victims were flown to Pittsburgh trauma hospitals. Kramer said the suspect was a...
Pittsburgh police investigating after man attacked on his own property
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man said he was attacked by another man while on his own property in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. Watch the report in the video player above. Seth McClarey said the two men came to their door to ask his...
Beaver Falls woman accused of running over person, hitting two others with her car
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A woman is accused of running over a person with her car and hitting two others while driving under the influence in Beaver Falls on Thursday. Karen Humphries is facing charges including aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence. A witness talked to...
Man charged, allegedly drove deceased woman around Pittsburgh before leaving her in car for days
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police said a woman’s body was driven around Pittsburgh for hours before being left in a car outside her home for two days. Patrick McCurry is charged with abuse of a corpse. Nicole Dull’s body was found in the passenger seat of her car...
Pittsburgh police: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh police said Zamaire Poole was found safe. Police made the announcement at around 9:13 p.m. Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 8-year-old boy. Zamaire Poole was last seen at 6 p.m. on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. Poole is 4 feet tall and...
Police: Hostetter couple charged in 'severe neglect' case
Two people are set to be arraigned Monday after state police said two children were found to be suffering from severe neglect, with a 2-year-old girl unable to walk or stand on her own, according to court papers. Jordan S. Heidt, 27, and Heather M. Johnson, 31, both of Hostetter,...
Police called to reported shooting in McKeesport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were called to a reported shooting in McKeesport on Thursday.Law enforcement was called to Union Avenue around 10 p.m. for the reported shooting. Police are investigating.
Police investigating multiple car break-ins in Westmoreland County
LATROBE, Pa. — Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating multiple smash-and-grab car break-ins at several county parks. “This is the first time I’ve heard like anything here,” Amanda Derek said. Parkgoers like Amanda Derek said hearing about the brazen thefts from parked cars at Twin Lakes Park...
Westmoreland County Park Police investigating two smash-and-grab thefts
BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a series of smash and grabs. The first took place at Cedar Creek Park last weekend. Someone smashed the windows in two vehicles and stole purses from inside. Then on Wednesday, three cars at Twin Lakes were broken into. "That kind of thing takes seconds, they smash a window, they grab it, and they're gone," said Henry Fontana, the Chief of the Westmoreland County Park Police. "In today's society, you can't leave valuables in plain view, lock things in your trunk, if you see something, say something." Chief Fontana said that park police have a few leads they are following up on.
Acme man already in jail after one police chase accused of fleeing stop in New Stanton as well
State police believe they’ve identified a man who fled a New Stanton traffic stop in June and he is accused of leading troopers on two separate chases on Interstate 70 within 24 hours, according to court papers. Seth G. Klingensmith, 26, of Acme, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of...
21-year-old arrested after bomb threat forces evacuation of Allegheny County Courthouse
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus said Thursday that a 21-year-old has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of the Allegheny County Courthouse on Monday. Video above: Watch the report from downtown Pittsburgh. Kraus said 21-year-old Brandon Hipps faces multiple charges including...
State Police Calls: Area Man Arrested Following Accidental Shooting
VENANGO/BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Police have released information concerning an accidental shooting that led to the arrest of an East Brady man in June. According to Butler-based State Police, the incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. on June 14 as 28-year-old...
State police looking to identify suspect accused of stealing from Indiana County Walmart
State troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of multiple thefts at an Indiana County Walmart. Police say surveillance cameras showed the suspect concealing merchandise in a black duffle bag. The total value of stolen merchandise, comprised mainly of food items, is $216.65. This happened...
Fayette County man threatened to bomb several places unless he spoke with Dolly Parton, police say
A Fayette County man faces charges for threatening to blow up several places unless he spoke with music icon Dolly Parton. State police said they received a call from James Shroyer on Wednesday saying he placed explosives at a Sheetz in Mount Pleasant, the court house in Greensburg and a parking lot in Pittsburgh.
Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose
A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
Drug Task Force Arrest Two Drug Dealers After Early Morning Search Warrant Execution
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – District Attorney Bob Manzi announced that two individuals were arrested Friday morning after the execution of a search warrant in Indiana Borough. (PHOTO L-R:Officer Hunter Scherf, Indiana Borough Police Dept., Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi, and Chief Charles Waller, Clymer Borough) Charles Wilcox,...
Alleged Human Trafficking in Johnstown
According to Law Enforcement in Cambria County, a Johnstown man is facing charges after being accused of Trafficking multiple women. We have more details about the unique location of this incident. The home where this alleged Trafficking was taking place is next door neighbors with the Stonycreek Township Police Department....
