NYLON

Mariah Carey’s “Queen of Christmas” Trademark Is Critized By Fellow Holiday Queens

Carey is as essential to Christmas as the Santa, with her 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” forever cementing her legacy. She sought to make it official, as any smart businesswoman would, in March 2021 when she filed an application to trademark the title, along with “QOC,” “Princess of Christmas,” and “Christmas Princess.” We’re not here to gatekeep the Royal Order, but is there anyone who is both a queen and a princess?
E! News

Nick Cannon and Daughter Monroe Dancing to Mariah Carey Will Have You Feeling Emotions

Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi. Mariah Carey's got Nick Cannon feeling emotions. On Aug. 18, the Nick Cannon Show host posted a sweet video of himself and his 11-year-old daughter Monroe—who he shares with Mariah—dancing along to the singer's 1991 smash hit, "Emotions." In the cute clip, the father-daughter duo wrapped themselves up in blankets as they twirled around in a bedroom to the beloved tune.
David Letterman
Phil Spector
Darlene Love
Mariah Carey
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
extratv

Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claims Her Sons Were ‘Hateful’ At Her House Amid Feud With Kevin Federline

Three days after Kevin Federline revealed his sons with Britney Spears, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, “have decided they are not seeing her right now” in a bombshell interview with ITV, Britney, 40, has decided to unleash her thoughts on the matter via a lengthy post to Instagram. “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online !!!” Britney slammed. “A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home … I have love in my home and I have blessings from all the people I let in and out of my home.”
Outsider.com

On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in 1977

On this day 45 years ago, the entertainment world was dealt a huge blow when the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, was found dead in his home of Graceland. He was 42 years old. Even at such an early age, Elvis had already left behind a music career...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"

It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.
American Songwriter

7 No. 1 ’80s Hits Written by Madonna

Breaking out with her first No. 1 single “Like a Virgin,” written by the songwriting duo of Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly, Madonna recorded plenty of songs written for her, filling the 1980s with hit after hit, seven of which she had a hand in writing. Often working...
AOL Corp

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's feud escalates as he posts videos of her allegedly yelling at sons

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's public war of words took an even more personal turn on Wednesday night. Federline posted videos of the singer seemingly yelling at their sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — four years ago. Yahoo Entertainment viewed the clips, which appear to be from two separate incidents, before Federline deleted the post.
People

Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu

Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
Daily Mail

Mariah Carey's attempt to trademark the title 'Queen of Christmas' has sparked a legal battle. The superstar singer, 53, filed an application to trademark the phrase in March 2021, a move which has left prominent festive singers Darlene Love, 81, and Elizabeth Chan, 42, furious, with the latter heading to court in an attempt to prevent Mariah from claiming the title.
