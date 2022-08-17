Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
NYLON
Mariah Carey’s “Queen of Christmas” Trademark Is Critized By Fellow Holiday Queens
Carey is as essential to Christmas as the Santa, with her 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” forever cementing her legacy. She sought to make it official, as any smart businesswoman would, in March 2021 when she filed an application to trademark the title, along with “QOC,” “Princess of Christmas,” and “Christmas Princess.” We’re not here to gatekeep the Royal Order, but is there anyone who is both a queen and a princess?
Nick Cannon and Daughter Monroe Dancing to Mariah Carey Will Have You Feeling Emotions
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi. Mariah Carey's got Nick Cannon feeling emotions. On Aug. 18, the Nick Cannon Show host posted a sweet video of himself and his 11-year-old daughter Monroe—who he shares with Mariah—dancing along to the singer's 1991 smash hit, "Emotions." In the cute clip, the father-daughter duo wrapped themselves up in blankets as they twirled around in a bedroom to the beloved tune.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
EW.com
Grace Jones joins Beyoncé's Renaissance after rejecting 'temporary attention' from pop collaborations
Beyoncé and Grace Jones? Together? On one song? Renaissance has officially revived our weary souls — especially after the latter once rejected the idea of collaborating with contemporary pop stars. The legendary performer joins Bey on the Renaissance track "Move" after previously writing in her 2015 memoir, I'll...
realitytitbit.com
Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra's before and after transformation after bulking up
Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra has been bulking up and shifting unwanted weight as he reflects on feeling ‘very happy’ with his new physique. The reality TV star showed off his efforts on Instagram earlier this week and included before-and-after photos. As part of the 30-year-old’s health kick,...
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
Shania Twain’s Staggering Net Worth Will Impress You Much! The Singer Has Built a Massive Fortune
If there’s one thing that does impress us much, it’s Shania Twain‘s incredible career. Over the years, the “You’re Still the One” songstress has blown fans away with all her memorable performances and record-breaking albums — but it seems her net worth of $400 million speaks for itself.
Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors
Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
Britney Spears Claims Her Sons Were ‘Hateful’ At Her House Amid Feud With Kevin Federline
Three days after Kevin Federline revealed his sons with Britney Spears, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, “have decided they are not seeing her right now” in a bombshell interview with ITV, Britney, 40, has decided to unleash her thoughts on the matter via a lengthy post to Instagram. “The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online !!!” Britney slammed. “A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home … I have love in my home and I have blessings from all the people I let in and out of my home.”
On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in 1977
On this day 45 years ago, the entertainment world was dealt a huge blow when the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, was found dead in his home of Graceland. He was 42 years old. Even at such an early age, Elvis had already left behind a music career...
Patrick Swayze would have celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday
Patrick Swayze would have turned 70 on Thursday if it were not for the pancreatic cancer he died from in 2009.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"
It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.
Kylie Jenner Wears A Slinky Silk Dress In Bed And Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless: 'Rise And Shine'
Kylie Jenner proved that yet another classic 90s trend is still in full swing— the silky slip dress. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, donned a curve-hugging item in a new Instagram post for her 364 million followers, and paid homage to an old meme in the process. Fans, of course, couldn’t get enough of it all, as seen in her comment section.
7 No. 1 ’80s Hits Written by Madonna
Breaking out with her first No. 1 single “Like a Virgin,” written by the songwriting duo of Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly, Madonna recorded plenty of songs written for her, filling the 1980s with hit after hit, seven of which she had a hand in writing. Often working...
AOL Corp
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's feud escalates as he posts videos of her allegedly yelling at sons
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's public war of words took an even more personal turn on Wednesday night. Federline posted videos of the singer seemingly yelling at their sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — four years ago. Yahoo Entertainment viewed the clips, which appear to be from two separate incidents, before Federline deleted the post.
People
Justin and Hailey Bieber Join the Kardashians at Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at Party in Malibu
Kendall Jenner is raising a glass. The 26-year-old model's inner circle joined her to celebrate the second annual summer party for her 818 Tequila brand Thursday night. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble stepped out for the event at Soho House's Little Beach House Malibu, which Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber also attended. PEOPLE was at the event, where Kris, 66, led a congratulatory toast.
'Call my lawyer!' Mariah Carey's attempt to trademark the title 'Queen of Christmas' sparks legal battle as it's met with fierce resistance from two prominent festive singers
Mariah Carey's attempt to trademark the title 'Queen of Christmas' has sparked a legal battle. The superstar singer, 53, filed an application to trademark the phrase in March 2021, a move which has left prominent festive singers Darlene Love, 81, and Elizabeth Chan, 42, furious, with the latter heading to court in an attempt to prevent Mariah from claiming the title.
