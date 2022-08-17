ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas woman arrested after allegedly drowning her husband in creek

 3 days ago
DENTON, Texas (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally drowning her husband in a creek earlier this week.

According to a news release from the Denton Police Department, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at approximately 2:57 p.m., officers and Denton Fire Rescue responded to the 1700 block of Spencer Road to a report of a drowning. The person who called dispatchers reportedly said they saw a woman holding a dead man in a creek near Shady Oaks Drive and Spencer Road.

At the scene, police said the male was pronounced dead.

The suspect, Dora Maldonado, reportedly told authorities at first that an "unknown male was involved in her husband’s drowning." However, according to police, Maldonado later said the unknown male did not exist, and she fatally drowned her husband herself.

Police said Maldonado was arrested on Tuesday night and booked into Denton Jail for murder. Her bail was reportedly set at $500,000.

The victim’s body was sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and to confirm his identity, according to police.

Wow! This story left alot of questions. If the writer didn't want to write the whole story he should have waited till another time. This article wasn't worth the time it took to read.

