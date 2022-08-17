Read full article on original website
2 men found dead at camper, S.D. sheriff’s office says
The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says two men were found dead in a pasture near Buffalo Ridge Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
farmforum.net
South Dakota's invasive species effort needs more urgency: Brad Johnson
At the urging of Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, the 2020 state legislature declared the zebra mussel invasion an emergency in South Dakota. Today, the invasive mussels infect more lakes, while state efforts remain stagnant and, in some cases, have retreated. That is a trend a newly formed South Dakota...
South Dakota 1880 Train Marking 65 Years of Living History
The one place in South Dakota where you can still ride the rails through a historic part of the Black Hills is Hill City. And, one of the marque attractions is the 1880 Train. On Saturday, August 20 the 65th-anniversary celebration will mark the first passenger train departure on the 1880 Train in 1957.
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
Are There More Cows Than People In South Dakota?
I assume that most people, when they wake up in the morning, immediately ask themselves three questions. Well, you'll have to find out the answer's to those first two questions yourself. But that third one? Great news...I have the answer for ya!. The days of the cow when I was...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
The deal reportedly involves Bemidji and two lakes to be named later.
hubcityradio.com
Recap of weather happening recently in South Dakota
BROOKINGS, S.D.(WNAX)- For most of the summer, South Dakota has seen expanding drought conditions in the south, with good rainfall in the north. State Climatologist Laura Edwards says heavy rain in southeast parts of the state this week will be of some help. Edwards says the northern parts of the...
Is it Legal to Spread Ashes at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota?
Mount Rushmore is one of those places families go to make memories, passing down the tradition through the generations. It's arguably some of the most hallowed ground in the entire U.S. That's why it's a dream for many to have their final remains laid to rest at this historical landmark....
KELOLAND TV
Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 1,500-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
KELOLAND TV
The zebra mussel infestation battle in eastern SD lakes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About a year ago, Dan Loveland said he was learning to live with zebra mussels on Pickerel Lake in eastern South Dakota. The lake had an explosive growth of the invasive species after it was discovered about 13 months prior, Loveland said. This month,...
Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US
It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
sdpb.org
Who was Joe Forman? A fresh look at one of South Dakota's most infamous prison escapes
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. On this date in 1922, a convict named Joe Forman led an escape from the penitentiary in Sioux Falls. It became known as one of the most infamous prison escapes in state history. The fugitives got as far as Murdo until the chase ended with shots fired. Now, thanks to a recently uncovered journal, film producers take a fresh look at the case and Joe Forman.
newscenter1.tv
FamFest connects parents to resources to help their kids succeed
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center gave families an opportunity to prepare their kids for school with a resource fair. On Saturday, the center partnered with the South Dakota Parent Connection and set up a back-to-school resource fair at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City.
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Missing Cubs Not On Wyoming Grizzly Mortality List Probably Dead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The total number of grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is likely at least three more than the current official tally of 28, a federal biologist said. Three cubs in Grand Teton Park that bear enthusiasts said went missing...
KELOLAND TV
Questions left in a 13-year-old’s death
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) – They are stories we’ve been telling you for two weeks now here at KELOLAND News. Stories of deaths on reservations going unsolved and families begging for answers. On December 6, 2021, a 13-year-old girl was walking back to her sister’s house in Pine...
1380kcim.com
Iowa AG Ends Three Companies’ Attempts To Purchase Iowans’ Land Through Mail Solicitations
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office announced earlier this week they have ended three companies’ attempts to purchase land from Iowans at well-below market rates. Beginning in late 2021, state officials started receiving complaints of landowners receiving unsolicited purchase agreements from CRT Acres, Land Acquisitions, and Westward Land Holdings trying to trick owners into selling land for a fraction of its value. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and his staff alleged these companies violated the Consumer Fraud Act and were participating in “unfair conduct.” The company owners deny any wrongdoing but have agreed to cease solicitations for agricultural land purchases in Iowa. Miller says, “Our agreements ensure these companies will not be taking rural Iowans’ family farms from them for pennies on the dollar. Additionally, this action sends a clear message to others who target older Iowans with deception and fraud: your type of business practices are not welcome here.” Fortunately, it does not appear any land purchases were completed. However, any existing purchase agreements will not be completed under the agreement.
