Fall River County, SD

Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death

PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota's invasive species effort needs more urgency: Brad Johnson

At the urging of Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, the 2020 state legislature declared the zebra mussel invasion an emergency in South Dakota. Today, the invasive mussels infect more lakes, while state efforts remain stagnant and, in some cases, have retreated. That is a trend a newly formed South Dakota...
SCIENCE
South Dakota 1880 Train Marking 65 Years of Living History

The one place in South Dakota where you can still ride the rails through a historic part of the Black Hills is Hill City. And, one of the marque attractions is the 1880 Train. On Saturday, August 20 the 65th-anniversary celebration will mark the first passenger train departure on the 1880 Train in 1957.
HILL CITY, SD
County
Fall River County, SD
City
Lead, SD
State
South Dakota State
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash

Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
STURGIS, SD
Are There More Cows Than People In South Dakota?

I assume that most people, when they wake up in the morning, immediately ask themselves three questions. Well, you'll have to find out the answer's to those first two questions yourself. But that third one? Great news...I have the answer for ya!. The days of the cow when I was...
AGRICULTURE
Recap of weather happening recently in South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D.(WNAX)- For most of the summer, South Dakota has seen expanding drought conditions in the south, with good rainfall in the north. State Climatologist Laura Edwards says heavy rain in southeast parts of the state this week will be of some help. Edwards says the northern parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Public Safety
The zebra mussel infestation battle in eastern SD lakes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About a year ago, Dan Loveland said he was learning to live with zebra mussels on Pickerel Lake in eastern South Dakota. The lake had an explosive growth of the invasive species after it was discovered about 13 months prior, Loveland said. This month,...
ANIMALS
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?

Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Who was Joe Forman? A fresh look at one of South Dakota's most infamous prison escapes

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. On this date in 1922, a convict named Joe Forman led an escape from the penitentiary in Sioux Falls. It became known as one of the most infamous prison escapes in state history. The fugitives got as far as Murdo until the chase ended with shots fired. Now, thanks to a recently uncovered journal, film producers take a fresh look at the case and Joe Forman.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FamFest connects parents to resources to help their kids succeed

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center gave families an opportunity to prepare their kids for school with a resource fair. On Saturday, the center partnered with the South Dakota Parent Connection and set up a back-to-school resource fair at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
Three Missing Cubs Not On Wyoming Grizzly Mortality List Probably Dead

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The total number of grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is likely at least three more than the current official tally of 28, a federal biologist said. Three cubs in Grand Teton Park that bear enthusiasts said went missing...
WYOMING STATE
Questions left in a 13-year-old’s death

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) – They are stories we’ve been telling you for two weeks now here at KELOLAND News. Stories of deaths on reservations going unsolved and families begging for answers. On December 6, 2021, a 13-year-old girl was walking back to her sister’s house in Pine...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD
Iowa AG Ends Three Companies’ Attempts To Purchase Iowans’ Land Through Mail Solicitations

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office announced earlier this week they have ended three companies’ attempts to purchase land from Iowans at well-below market rates. Beginning in late 2021, state officials started receiving complaints of landowners receiving unsolicited purchase agreements from CRT Acres, Land Acquisitions, and Westward Land Holdings trying to trick owners into selling land for a fraction of its value. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and his staff alleged these companies violated the Consumer Fraud Act and were participating in “unfair conduct.” The company owners deny any wrongdoing but have agreed to cease solicitations for agricultural land purchases in Iowa. Miller says, “Our agreements ensure these companies will not be taking rural Iowans’ family farms from them for pennies on the dollar. Additionally, this action sends a clear message to others who target older Iowans with deception and fraud: your type of business practices are not welcome here.” Fortunately, it does not appear any land purchases were completed. However, any existing purchase agreements will not be completed under the agreement.
IOWA STATE

