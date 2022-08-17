Read full article on original website
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
WOOD
Heading Home from Traverse City
Friday, I started the day with another fresh peach and some blackberries I picked myself, yummy. My wife wanted a pasty and headed into town with step-granddaughter, Maya – who knew where to get one. I walked down to the water (East Bay) with a book to read, but spent much of the time watching the weather and the boats. You can see a couple showers in the distance. Gayle and Maya caught a pretty healthy shower in the city, while I had nothing more than a sprinkle.
Benzonia pizzeria offers a taste of New York
Upriver Pizza is a little slice of New York City in northern Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Home In Gaylord
It's almost as if the owners had just decided to get up one morning, and walk away from everything. It is almost as if time had frozen in the early 2000s and refused to move forward from there, only adding on with dust and cobwebs. For being abandoned, and a...
August 1982: The Police Rocked Castle Farms, Hear The Entire Set
40 years ago this week, The Police, who had just released their Ghost In The Machine album, let loose with a high energy concert at Castle Farms in Charlevoix. The Police Were On The Verge Of Superstardom When They Came To Michigan. The trio, who made a lot of music...
Mysterious Illness Spreading Through Dogs In Northern Michigan
(T.R Photography/Unsplash) Otsego County Animal Shelter posted on their Facebook page that a mysterious illness was spreading through dogs in northern Michigan. The post goes on to explain that many dogs over the last month have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo. But when tested, the results come back negative. Most of the dogs that were affected were under the age of 2 years old and passed away within 3 days of getting sick.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how Parvo-like illness is affecting young dogs in Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. – The state of Michigan Friday night warns pet owners about a mysterious illness affecting young dogs. The warning came after dozens of dogs got sick at a shelter up north, with 20 of them dying. The reports of sick dogs are out of Otsego County,...
recordpatriot.com
Changing water temperatures bring salmon closer to shore in northern Michigan
Trucks and boat trailers filled the parking lot of the city boat launch in Frankfort over the weekend, spilling out into Open Space Park, and a similar site could be seen at First Street Beach in Manistee. Such a sight could only signal one thing: Salmon fishing is heating up...
The ‘Ghost’ Town of Meauwataka, Michigan
Meauwataka (Native American for “Halfway”) is a little burg in Wexford County's Colfax Township. It's considered to be a ghost town (a shell of its former self) by some, even though there's still a general store and a few residences. The town was named after nearby Meauwataka Lake,...
My North.com
Property Watch: Check Out Paradise Ranch Near Traverse City
If you’ve been searching for property near Traverse City, check out Paradise Ranch, a new residential development located just north of Kingsley. Multiple lots (2 to 5 acres) are still for sale, with beautiful hardwoods and rolling hills. The site is cleared and ready to build with a privately...
06880danwoog.com
The View From Traverse City
Balancing development and growth with maintaining small-town charm. COVID. Infrastructure. The environment. Taxes. Parking. Whether you are 1st Selectwoman of Westport or mayor of Traverse City, Michigan, every suburban political leader deals every day with issues like those, large and small. Ask Jim Carruthers. The 1982 Staples High School graduate...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash
PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
wearegreenbay.com
Three people seriously hurt after boat hits breakwall in bay off Lake Michigan
PETOSKEY, Mich. (WFRV) – Three people were seriously hurt after a 20-foot boat hit a breakwall at high speed, reports the U.S. Coast Guard for the Great Lakes. A breakwall is usually something that is typically built outside of a harbor. It reduces the damage that happens from getting hit by the waves.
Police look for hit-and-run driver after man killed near northern Michigan campground
CUSTER TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in northern Michigan. Michigan State Police responded to a call shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 of a man lying in the road on M-88 near the Chain O’Lakes Campground in Custer Township.
recordpatriot.com
Munson Healthcare officials warn of phishing scams
MANISTEE — If you think you may have received a call from a phone number listed as being associated with Munson Healthcare, you may want to double-check with officials. A phishing scam, with numbers that have been spoofed or faked to appear as a Munson number has been going around, according to Dale Killingbeck, corporate communication specialist with Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
UpNorthLive.com
Teen's murderer appeals sentencing for fifth time
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 11 years ago, Traverse City teenager Carly Lewis was murdered by 17-year-old Robert Schwander. Since his conviction, Schwander has been serving time behind bars and appealing his sentence. Prior story: Convicted murderer of Traverse City teen receives new sentence. Next month, he and his...
