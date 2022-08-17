ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Heading Home from Traverse City

Friday, I started the day with another fresh peach and some blackberries I picked myself, yummy. My wife wanted a pasty and headed into town with step-granddaughter, Maya – who knew where to get one. I walked down to the water (East Bay) with a book to read, but spent much of the time watching the weather and the boats. You can see a couple showers in the distance. Gayle and Maya caught a pretty healthy shower in the city, while I had nothing more than a sprinkle.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Home In Gaylord

It's almost as if the owners had just decided to get up one morning, and walk away from everything. It is almost as if time had frozen in the early 2000s and refused to move forward from there, only adding on with dust and cobwebs. For being abandoned, and a...
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Traverse City, MI
Lifestyle
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Kyle Schepperley

Mysterious Illness Spreading Through Dogs In Northern Michigan

(T.R Photography/Unsplash) Otsego County Animal Shelter posted on their Facebook page that a mysterious illness was spreading through dogs in northern Michigan. The post goes on to explain that many dogs over the last month have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo. But when tested, the results come back negative. Most of the dogs that were affected were under the age of 2 years old and passed away within 3 days of getting sick.
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Pbr#The Rec Room#Stained Glass#Beer#Semisonic#Pabst Blue Ribbon#The Grand Traverse Motel#The Dive Bar#Place
99.1 WFMK

The ‘Ghost’ Town of Meauwataka, Michigan

Meauwataka (Native American for “Halfway”) is a little burg in Wexford County's Colfax Township. It's considered to be a ghost town (a shell of its former self) by some, even though there's still a general store and a few residences. The town was named after nearby Meauwataka Lake,...
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
My North.com

Property Watch: Check Out Paradise Ranch Near Traverse City

If you’ve been searching for property near Traverse City, check out Paradise Ranch, a new residential development located just north of Kingsley. Multiple lots (2 to 5 acres) are still for sale, with beautiful hardwoods and rolling hills. The site is cleared and ready to build with a privately...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
06880danwoog.com

The View From Traverse City

Balancing development and growth with maintaining small-town charm. COVID. Infrastructure. The environment. Taxes. Parking. Whether you are 1st Selectwoman of Westport or mayor of Traverse City, Michigan, every suburban political leader deals every day with issues like those, large and small. Ask Jim Carruthers. The 1982 Staples High School graduate...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash

PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
PETOSKEY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
recordpatriot.com

Munson Healthcare officials warn of phishing scams

MANISTEE — If you think you may have received a call from a phone number listed as being associated with Munson Healthcare, you may want to double-check with officials. A phishing scam, with numbers that have been spoofed or faked to appear as a Munson number has been going around, according to Dale Killingbeck, corporate communication specialist with Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Teen's murderer appeals sentencing for fifth time

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 11 years ago, Traverse City teenager Carly Lewis was murdered by 17-year-old Robert Schwander. Since his conviction, Schwander has been serving time behind bars and appealing his sentence. Prior story: Convicted murderer of Traverse City teen receives new sentence. Next month, he and his...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy