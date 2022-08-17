Clients usually pick lawyers who have an expansive understanding of the law so that their counsel will be able to draw from a solid background when dealing with a given legal issue. Accordingly, lawyers might feel pressured to answer all of the questions posed by a client with a firm response so they can demonstrate a solid understanding of a legal matter. However, the law is expansive, and lawyers can hardly be expected to know everything about everything. Attorneys should be more willing to tell clients when they need to conduct more research, or if they do not know about a given legal issue, to set reasonable expectations and build a greater sense of trust with clients.

