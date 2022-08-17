Read full article on original website
Major Gene Study Spots DNA Tied to Autism, Other Disorders
FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — More than 70 genes are very strongly associated with autism and more than 250 are linked to the condition, a major new genetic analysis has revealed. The analysis is the largest of its kind to date, involving more than 150,000 participants, including...
Walk Test With Smartphone Sensor Can Classify Fall Risk in Amputees
FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In lower-limb amputees, automated foot strikes from a six-minute walk test (6MWT) can be used to calculate step-based features for fall risk classification, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in PLOS Digital Health. Pascale Juneau, from Ottawa Hospital Research Institute...
Gemcitabine/Docetaxel Treats Nonmuscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Gemcitabine plus docetaxel (Gem/Doce) may be an alternative for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), according to a study published in the September issue of The Journal of Urology. Ian M. McElree, from the University of Iowa in Iowa City,...
Day Care Tied to Morbidity in Children Born Preterm With BPD
FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For children born preterm with bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), those attending day care have increased likelihood of emergency department visits and systemic steroid usage, according to a study published online July 5 in The Journal of Pediatrics. Sharon A. McGrath-Morrow, M.D., from the...
Depression Screening Increased With Routine Screening in Primary Care
FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Depression screening increased after implementation of a general screening program in 2017, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in JAMA Network Open. Maria E. Garcia, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of California in San Francisco, and colleagues examined depression screening...
Behavioral Risk Factors Contributed Most to Global Cancer Burden in 2019
FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The main risk factors contributing to global cancer burden in 2019 were behavioral, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in The Lancet. Khanh Bao Tran, M.D., from the University of Auckland in New Zealand, and colleagues used results from the...
Metformin, Ivermectin, Fluvoxamine Do Not Prevent Severe COVID-19
FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with COVID-19 infection, metformin, ivermectin, and fluvoxamine do not prevent the occurrence of hypoxemia, an emergency department visit, hospitalization, or death, according to a study published in the Aug. 18 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Carolyn T....
AHA News: How You Feel About Aging Could Affect Health. Here’s How to Keep the Right Attitude.
FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (American Heart Association News) — Is age really just a state of mind?. Perhaps not the number, but how we age might be. A growing body of research suggests a person’s mindset – how they feel about growing old – may predict how much longer and how well they live as the years go by.
Lower Glycemic Criteria for GDM Does Not Cut Risk for LGA Infants
FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Use of lower glycemic criteria for the diagnosis of gestational diabetes does not alter the risk for large-for-gestational-age infants, according to a study published in the Aug. 18 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Caroline A. Crowther, M.D., from the...
