Women's Health

KXLY

Major Gene Study Spots DNA Tied to Autism, Other Disorders

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — More than 70 genes are very strongly associated with autism and more than 250 are linked to the condition, a major new genetic analysis has revealed. The analysis is the largest of its kind to date, involving more than 150,000 participants, including...
SCIENCE
KXLY

Walk Test With Smartphone Sensor Can Classify Fall Risk in Amputees

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In lower-limb amputees, automated foot strikes from a six-minute walk test (6MWT) can be used to calculate step-based features for fall risk classification, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in PLOS Digital Health. Pascale Juneau, from Ottawa Hospital Research Institute...
CELL PHONES
KXLY

Gemcitabine/Docetaxel Treats Nonmuscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Gemcitabine plus docetaxel (Gem/Doce) may be an alternative for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), according to a study published in the September issue of The Journal of Urology. Ian M. McElree, from the University of Iowa in Iowa City,...
CANCER
KXLY

Day Care Tied to Morbidity in Children Born Preterm With BPD

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For children born preterm with bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), those attending day care have increased likelihood of emergency department visits and systemic steroid usage, according to a study published online July 5 in The Journal of Pediatrics. Sharon A. McGrath-Morrow, M.D., from the...
KIDS
KXLY

Depression Screening Increased With Routine Screening in Primary Care

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Depression screening increased after implementation of a general screening program in 2017, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in JAMA Network Open. Maria E. Garcia, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of California in San Francisco, and colleagues examined depression screening...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KXLY

Behavioral Risk Factors Contributed Most to Global Cancer Burden in 2019

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The main risk factors contributing to global cancer burden in 2019 were behavioral, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in The Lancet. Khanh Bao Tran, M.D., from the University of Auckland in New Zealand, and colleagues used results from the...
CANCER
KXLY

Metformin, Ivermectin, Fluvoxamine Do Not Prevent Severe COVID-19

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with COVID-19 infection, metformin, ivermectin, and fluvoxamine do not prevent the occurrence of hypoxemia, an emergency department visit, hospitalization, or death, according to a study published in the Aug. 18 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Carolyn T....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KXLY

Lower Glycemic Criteria for GDM Does Not Cut Risk for LGA Infants

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Use of lower glycemic criteria for the diagnosis of gestational diabetes does not alter the risk for large-for-gestational-age infants, according to a study published in the Aug. 18 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Caroline A. Crowther, M.D., from the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

