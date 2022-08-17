Read full article on original website
Community helps "Pack the Patrol Car" for several school districts
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office is wrapping up their "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply drive. Deputies said the community came through in a huge way and helped them donate supplies to several schools. Lieutenant Jason Erickson with BCSO said they were able to pack...
Deputies investigating vehicle vs train collision
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle vs train collision at Christy Rd outside of Plymouth. Deputies said the occupants escaped before the train struck the vehicle. No injuries were reported. Officials said they suspect drugs or alcohol to be the leading cause of...
Bystander shares experience at Wildhorse Resort and Casino shooting
PENDLETON, Oreg. — Community members are still reeling from a horrific incident after a shootout involving an armed robber at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. "Dispatching Pendleton medics, respond to Wildhorse, 46510 Wildhorse Boulevard for a gunshot wound to the leg," called the dispatcher over the scanner.
Local nonprofit breaks down employment barriers in the community
Kennewick, WASH. — Columbia Industries is working to remove employment barriers for individuals with disabilities and other life challenges. To do this, the local nonprofit launched Opportunity Kitchen. It's a 12-week program that helps train front-of-house and back-of-house kitchen staff. Not only is the nonprofit teaching lifelong skills, but...
Car, apartment struck by gunfire in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating after a car and apartment were hit by gunfire early Friday morning. According to KPD, officers responded to the 1100 block of W 10th Ave at around 12:15 AM for reports of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived on scene, they found...
Beautifully Inspired puts school supplies in hands of foster children
Kennewick, WASH. — A local woman with a passion for helping out the community is working to put school supplies into the hands of foster children in need. Brooke Lamberson is not only the founder of the non-profit Beautifully Inspired, but she's a mother of nine and a teacher for the Pasco School District.
Hermiston nonprofit finds new home to continue serving families
HERMISTON, Oreg. — A few months ago we brought you a story about a local nonprofit, Sweet Potato's Closet, and their need for a new brick-and-mortar shop. Now, they've found a new place and are working towards opening their doors. Soon, the organization will be operating out of a storefront on Main Street in Hermiston.
Cyclist rushed to hospital after collision with vehicle
PASCO, Wash. — A cyclist is in the hospital following a vehicle vs. cyclist accident in Pasco on Saturday. Pasco Police responded to the collision at Rd 60 and Wrigley Dr. Officers said medics rushed the cyclist to the hospital. The accident is still under investigation. Police are reminding...
Local organizations come together to present a Pasco family with a brand new home
PASCO, Wash. — A family is now moving into a brand new home after receiving the keys from Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity. The nonprofit held a ceremony on August 20th, which marked its 152nd home dedication. During the ceremony, the family gathered at the home along with friends...
