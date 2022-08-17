Read full article on original website
Related
Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday
More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner
A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers
Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
Blind rapper sentenced to prison after 247 pounds of meth, 42,000 fentanyl pills seized
SEATTLE — A legally blind rapper known as “Mac Wayne” was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to federal charges. Wayne Frisby, aka “Mac Wayne,” was sentenced to six years in prison with an additional four years of supervised release, as the judge noted “the massive size of the conspiracy and the huge quantity of drugs involved,” federal prosecutors said in a news release announcing the sentence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison. Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
Billionaire will 'spend everything' to get justice after brother died following nightclub altercation in Spain
A billionaire says he is willing to 'spend everything' in order to get justice for his brother, who died following a night out in Spain. Tobias White-Sansom was out with his family in Majorca when he was 'pulled to the floor and beaten' by security staff at Boomerang nightclub on 25 July.
Watch as world’s worst guard dog refuses to do job and lies down next to drug dealers he should be keeping eye on
THIS is the bizarre moment a gang's guard dog refuses to do his job and flopped down down next to them. The cowardly canine was meant to be protecting the drug dealers but thought better off it when cops raided their hideout. Narcotics officers arrested the three men on a...
3 arrested after police seize 84 lbs. of heroin, fentanyl from NJ drug mill
New Jersey state troopers arrested three people after they dismantled a drug mill has where nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl were seized following a two-month-long investigation.
BBC
Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal
Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
Worried American tourist finds partner being raped in public toilets, French cops say
The public toilets were in central Paris, near Notre Dame Cathedral and the Seine River.
Complex
15 Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Mississippi Beach, Man Arrested for Trying to Take Some
A Mississippi man was arrested on Monday for trying to pocket more than one of the 15 bricks of cocaine that washed ashore over the weekend. Biloxi police announced that Joey Lee Ware, 37, has been charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled substances after he was found with a brick and a half of coke plastered with a Dior label, drawing a connection between all the packages that started to appear across the city starting on Saturday.
Family finds several bodies stuffed in cases at unit they won in Storage Wars-style auction sparking serial killer fears
A FAMILY made a horrifying discovery after finding several bodies stuffed in suitcases they won in a Storage Wars-style auction. The New Zealand residents won the grim contents of an abandoned storage unit in an auction last week. Buyers are not allowed to sift through the contents before bidding on...
Killer Who Stuffed Bodies in Suitcases Could Be Overseas: Ex-Cop Negotiator
A former police negotiator in New Zealand has said he is confident that the case of the bodies stuffed in suitcases will be solved, though there is a chance that the killer or killers could now be overseas. Ex-police crisis negotiator Lance Burdett told the New Zealand Herald that despite many unknowns in the Auckland case, “somebody will brag” about the grisly killings and eventually do themselves in. “You leave a trail,” he said. It comes as police reveal it will take some time to identify the victims, of which authorities believe there are multiple. Police have not disclosed further...
US officials warn of potential new drug trend 'targeting young users' after officers seized more than 250,000 candy-like fentanyl pills from the US southern border
"This could be the start of a trend with Transnational Criminal Organizations targeting younger users," officials said.
Cocaine-fuelled driver had so much of the drug in his system it could not be measured by lab machine as he claimed he had snorted a 'big fat line' only after police pulled him over
A driver who was pulled over for speeding by police tried to claim he had only taken a 'big fat line' after stopping his car has today been sentenced to a six-month suspended prison sentence. Anthony Tutt, 23, had a cocaine blood level that was too high to measure on...
thesource.com
New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online
Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
Comments / 2