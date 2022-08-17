ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Sneaky way gangsters hid more than 200 kilograms of meth to get it into Australia - before police managed to intercept the shipment and stop the criminals' $25.8million payday

More than 200 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $25 million imported from overseas by an international crime syndicate have been seized in a major drug bust. Australian Federal Police officers, in partnership with the National Anti-Gangs Squad (NAGS) found the drugs hidden in a shipment of olive oil on a truck in Fairfield in Sydney's southwest on July 30.
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner

A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
Fox News

Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers

Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
960 The Ref

Blind rapper sentenced to prison after 247 pounds of meth, 42,000 fentanyl pills seized

SEATTLE — A legally blind rapper known as “Mac Wayne” was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to federal charges. Wayne Frisby, aka “Mac Wayne,” was sentenced to six years in prison with an additional four years of supervised release, as the judge noted “the massive size of the conspiracy and the huge quantity of drugs involved,” federal prosecutors said in a news release announcing the sentence.
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
BBC

Ex-inmates reveal details of Russia prison rape scandal

Former inmates have spoken to the BBC about being systematically raped and tortured in Russian prisons. Leaked footage of such abuse was circulated by an insider last year, and now victims have told the BBC why it happens and how they are fighting for justice. Warning: This article contains graphic...
Complex

15 Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Mississippi Beach, Man Arrested for Trying to Take Some

A Mississippi man was arrested on Monday for trying to pocket more than one of the 15 bricks of cocaine that washed ashore over the weekend. Biloxi police announced that Joey Lee Ware, 37, has been charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled substances after he was found with a brick and a half of coke plastered with a Dior label, drawing a connection between all the packages that started to appear across the city starting on Saturday.
BILOXI, MS
TheDailyBeast

Killer Who Stuffed Bodies in Suitcases Could Be Overseas: Ex-Cop Negotiator

A former police negotiator in New Zealand has said he is confident that the case of the bodies stuffed in suitcases will be solved, though there is a chance that the killer or killers could now be overseas. Ex-police crisis negotiator Lance Burdett told the New Zealand Herald that despite many unknowns in the Auckland case, “somebody will brag” about the grisly killings and eventually do themselves in. “You leave a trail,” he said. It comes as police reveal it will take some time to identify the victims, of which authorities believe there are multiple. Police have not disclosed further...
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online

Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
