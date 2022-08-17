ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FanSided

Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Bad news on another Buccaneers starter reveals depth chart

The bad injury luck continues for the Buccaneers. It is almost hard to be surprised at this point. The left guard position is starting to look more clear. Is cursed the right word for the Buccaneers? Unlucky?. Does the world hate Tom Brady? Are the Bucs not doing enough on...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Julio Jones player spotlight

As we get closer and closer to the start of the regular season, I am starting a series where I will be looking at some of the key players for the Buccaneers this year. There will be a mix of new players, returning veterans, and players poised to step into new roles. I decided to start the series with a recent offseason addition that I am very excited for….. Julio Jones!
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson

What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
CLEVELAND, OH
