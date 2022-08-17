Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers raises money through annual Shootout fundraiser
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers rely on tips from the community to help solve crimes. In an effort to help raise money for those tips, the organization held one of its’ biggest fundraisers Saturday morning. The Crime Stoppers Shootout fundraiser helped raise thousands of dollars. The event...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police, coroner investigating death of woman near UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department, alongside the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman near the University of Kentucky campus. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Ashley Stamper was pronounced deceased at her residence on Linden Walk just after...
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case of a Lexington murder suspect police caught from a tip has been waived to a grand jury. Demonte Cowan is accused of killing Randy Wise back in June. He’s charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and having a gun as a felon. A not...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s office has identified the deceased 18-month-old male as Cho’zyn Carter Wilson. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results, according to the Fayette County Coroner. The Lexington Police Department has launched an investigation regarding this death.
k105.com
Man with heroin, meth, child in car overdoses while driving on interstate
A man has been jailed in Scott County after overdosing while driving with a small child in the car. On Wednesday night, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received information about a reckless driver on I-75, according to a report by WKYT.com. Upon arriving in the area, the driver of the reckless vehicle, 26-year-old Blake M. Nickoson, of Cincinnati, struck the median multiple times before hitting a car and coming to a stop.
WKYT 27
Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington. Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second, and he’s now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WTVQ
Scott. Co Sheriff’s Office recovers several stolen items
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office spent several months tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts across Scott County and central Kentucky. Wednesday, deputies said they recovered several items, like motorcycles, four-wheelers, televisions, other electronics and guns after receiving a search warrant for...
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week. J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
WTVQ
Medical bill fundraiser for man hospitalized after hit and run in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A GoFundMe has been created for an eastern Kentucky man injured in a hit-and-run in Lexington over the weekend. The GoFundMe started Thursday morning and by Thursday night, nearly $9,000 had been raised to help Clay County native Travis James with medical expenses. “It’s ripped...
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
foxlexington.com
27-year-old arrested in connection to Quinton Court homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the July shooting death of 38-year-old Kadage Byishmo. Three counts of violation of a Kentucky protective order. Two counts of receiving stolen firearms. First-degree trafficking of a controlled substance first-degree (Methamphetamine) – enhanced...
WKYT 27
Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
WTVQ
AMEN House awarded $500K to support feeding program
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The AMEN House was given a check for $500,000 on Tuesday to support the nonprofit’s goal of building an operational warehouse for a feeding program. The AMEN House’s goal is to end hunger in Scott County; this donation puts them closer to achieving that....
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating shooting after victim drives to hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Lexington police said they responded to a Lexington hospital to a call from that a victim of the shooting drove themselves to the hospital. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. At...
WTVQ
Urban County Council, KU reach agreement on tree removal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council and officials with Kentucky Utilities have come to an agreement addressing the utility’s cutting and removal of trees located under power transmission lines throughout Fayette County. The joint resolution is designed to maintain and protect the utility’s infrastructure and...
foxlexington.com
How Lexington residents can get free cake on Sept. 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Nothing Bundt Cakes is getting ready to celebrate its 25th birthday, and they’re doing so in a big way. On Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving out a free Confetti Bundtlet to the first 250 customers who arrive at any of their Lexington or Louisville locations.
WTVQ
New pirate ship coming to Woodland Aquatic Center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new pirate ship is coming to Lexington’s Woodland Aquatic Center!. Mayor Linda Gorton announced the upgrade Friday. The new ship announcement comes a couple of years after the last pirate ship was taken out of the Woodland pool because of safety concerns. The...
foxlexington.com
Berea Independent Schools push back start date
BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) – Students in Berea will have to wait a few more days for their first day of school. Berea Independent Schools were scheduled to start classes Thursday but due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the district the first day of school has been pushed back to Monday, Aug. 22.
wymt.com
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
