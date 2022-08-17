Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Veterans reunite, reminisce and get recognition
Bill Amtower used a pencil and paper to etch the name of a close friend from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., to send to the friend’s family. He said he never will forget that moment from his honor flight. Amtower recalled the emotional memory Thursday afternoon during...
Villages Daily Sun
Faith in Action with James Dinan
• Sts. Joachim and Anna Orthodox Church hosts its first “Next to New — Slightly Used Sale” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Hampton Inn, 11727 NE 63rd Drive in Lady Lake, just off County Road 466. There will be a host of items available, including clothes, purses, shoes, household items, kitchenware, decorative items and jewelry from Marina Viemer Art. Learn more about Sts. Joachim and Anna Orthodox by visiting thevillagesorthodoxchurch.org.
villages-news.com
Waterfall At Talley Ho Course At Glenview Champions Country Club
The sun was rising behind this small waterfall on the first hole of the Talley Ho Course at Glenview Champions Country Club in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Letter for the birds
That, of course, is the title of a very old song, but is not directly related to this collection of words and letters from our 26 – letters alphabet. I, myself, and millions of folks like me, our maybe not like me, have or have not noticed, from time to time, what first appears to be on yon horizon, the forming of a tornado. But, from continued observation, the tornado has changed to hundreds of blackbirds, and there appears not to be a leader, yet they all are “thinking” the same way at the same time.
Villages Daily Sun
Loving a 1960s car throughout a young man’s lifetime
Most people around The Villages know Don Day simply as “Don,” but a very small group refers to him as “The Austin Healey Doctor.”. Day, of the Village of Poinciana, owns a 1967 Austin-Healey 3000 BJ8 Phase III that he has had since 1978, but he helps out his fellow Villagers who also own Austin Healey 3000s.
WCJB
Dozens compete at Ocala Summer Horse Trials
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Equestrian enthusiasts were in the horse capital of the world enjoying various competitions. The Ocala Summer Horse Trials were held at the Florida Horse Park. The two-day event has competitors from across the southeast ranging from beginners to intermediate. Their horses showed their skills doing dressage...
Bay News 9
Winter Springs community mourns mother killed by lightning
Residents in Winter Springs have begun crafting a memorial for Nicole Tesdeco, the 42-year-old mother of two who died Thursday after being struck by lightning. Nicole Tedesco, 42, was killed by a lightning strike Thursday in Winter Springs. Jessica Cheshire says she and her neighbors will help Nicole’s family get...
ocala-news.com
Forest High School JROTC cadets attend Air Force’s Flight Academy
Marion County Public Schools has announced that five local Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets recently completed the United States Air Force’s Flight Academy program. The competitive eight-week program was held this summer, and it included approximately 250 cadets from both the high school and college levels...
Beagles from historic rescue arrive at Marion’s Humane Society
Floppy-eared, tumbling, fumbling puppies are always cute, but on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, a new batch of beagles in town tugged extra-hard at the ol’ heartstrings. The 7-month-old male beagles leapt about, licking affectionately, running around in packs around the play yard of the Humane Society of Marion County. They were 15 of the 4,000-plus beagle puppies rescued from a massive breeding factory in Cumberland, Virginia.
sltablet.com
Students From Leesburg, South Lake, and Eustis High School Kick Off The School Year With Groundbreaking Celebrations At Three Dedicated Build Sites.
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter in partnership with Lake County Schools will be holding the Youth Construction Academy Ground Breakings on Leesburg High, South Lake High, and Eustis High School’s new home construction projects. Leesburg High School will enter its fourth year of the program, followed by South Lake...
Click10.com
3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class, Local 10 News partner WKMG News 6 in Orlando reports.
villages-news.com
A new political group in The Villages
I think it is time for a new political group in The Villages. In reading the posts and letters here, it is apparent that there is a strong, vocal, literate and intelligent group of people within The Villages that still believe in a strong democratic (small d) and rational America, free of the violence, calls for a civil war and angry rhetoric so apparent on the air waves, on the internet, and in the media. This group, from my reading and impression, would be made up of Independents, Democrats and classical Republicans, either reformed or alienated by the MAGA mob or even some totally alienated at this point by everything political in D.C. Some may have voted for Trump once or even twice but are now repulsed by the insurrection on Jan. 6 and the risks to our government, our institutions and our democracy. The conversation within such a group would be lively but civil; thought provoking but reasonable and rational; challenging but reassuring. What say you?
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
villages-news.com
Family tries to set things right at dead relative’s neglected home in The Villages
Family member having been trying to set things right at a dead relative’s neglected home in The Villages. The home at 2418 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors. The...
ocala-news.com
Two Ocala residents share thoughts on casinos, gambling
In response to a recent letter from a resident who stated that Ocala/Marion County should have a casino, two more residents wrote in to voice their opinions on the topic. “A previous letter stating that Marion County should have casino-style slot games is absolutely correct. We have off track or intertrack wagering. We have a horse track being wasted. We have poker card games out at the old jai alai, so why not add slots? And let the horses run. Designate a percentage of the take to the sheriff and everybody wins,” says Guy Mongello, Ocala resident.
fox35orlando.com
911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - New 911 calls have been released after lightning struck a mother, her young daughter and their family dog at a Winter Springs park this week. Tragically, the mother was killed. Police said Nicole Tedesco died Thursday night. Her daughter, 10-year-old Ava Tedesco, was transported to Arnold...
villages-news.com
Residents concerned about apartment dwellers swimming in adult pools in The Villages
Residents are concerned about nearby apartment dwellers swimming in some adult pools in The Villages. Villagers who frequent the pools in the Village of St. James and the Village of Tamarind Grove have complained about residents of apartments at Trailwinds Village jumping the fence and taking a dip in the pools. The pools in The Villages are limited to residents and their guests.
ocala-news.com
Big Man’s Cafe opens in northeast Ocala
Big Man’s Cafe, a restaurant offering “southern food with soul,” recently celebrated its grand opening in northeast Ocala. The restaurant, which serves a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items, opened its doors last month at 1011 NE 14th Street in Ocala. Morning diners have their choice...
villages-news.com
A theory about ‘mold’ on homes in The Villages
I have a friend who lives in The Villages and bought a home a couple of years ago so I keep updated on The Villages news and I asked is it really mold on the houses? From the photos it looks more like moss developing on the north side of the house. Not sure, not there, but I would question the mold situation. I have a vinyl fence around my home here in Port St Lucie and it turns green and it’s not mold it is mildew because it’s on north side of the fence.
