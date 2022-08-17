Amtrak just unveiled new and cheaper food options in the cafe cars on its Northeast Corridor and long-distance trains

Amtrak

Amtrak has announced a new cafe menu for the Northeast Corridor and longer train routes.

Amtrak is slashing the price of select menu items despite inflation and rising food costs.

See the menu items, which include egg bites, more vegan options, and fresh vegetables.

Dining on a long-haul Amtrak just became a bit more luxurious. And be warned: Don't scroll any further if you're hungry.Amtrak has announced a new cafe menu. Despite inflation and rising food costs, some of these new meals will come at a reduced price.

Source: Amtrak

Starting Wednesday, the refreshed offerings will be available on Amtrak's Northeast Corridor trains like the Acela as well as Amtrak's "Long Distance" trains like the California Zephyr.

Source: Amtrak

And there's no need to fear stale prepackaged food or a list of microwave dinner options.The new menu now has more snacks, hot and cold meals with fresh fruit and vegetables …… as well as more vegan options and non-alcoholic drinks like juices, sodas, and La Colombe coffee.

Source: Twitter

The White Claw slushie first started appearing on TikTok in April. Christopher Lane/Getty Images for White Claw

