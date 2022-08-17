ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Liz Cheney's loss signal the end of the GOP's 'old guard'?

By Brigid Kennedy
 3 days ago
Illustrated | Getty Images

As was expected, vulnerable Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) lost her bid for re-election on Tuesday night, having conceded to former President Donald Trump-backed challenger attorney Harriet Hageman. Cheney, who handily won the GOP primary just two years ago, noted in post-election remarks that winning again "would have required I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election" — "a path I could not and would not take." Despite the congressional ouster, however, don't expect Cheney to disappear from view just yet (for one thing, she's already confirmed she's mulling a 2024 presidential bid). Below, pundits and thought leaders tackle the Wyoming Republican's long-projected loss, as well as its present significance and implications for the future.

Her defeat proves the Republican party still belongs to Trump

With Cheney gone, just two of the 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump's second impeachment could return to Congress next year; four are retiring, and four others (Cheney included) lost their re-election bid to a Trump-backed challenger.

Ultimately, such a "wholesale ejection" of "anti-Trump forces is evidence that the Republican Party still belongs to the former president," even two years after he left office, Seth Moskowitz argues for Newsweek. And Unless the GOP learns from members like Cheney, as well as Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) — who Moskowitz describes as maintaining an excellent "balancing act on nearly all Trump-related issues" — "the Republican Party will continue relentlessly down the path it took Tuesday with Cheney: ejecting anti-Trump Republicans one by one until there is no internal resistance to the former president whatsoever."

Both she and her focus aren't going anywhere

At least on the national stage, expect former Rep. Liz Cheney to stick around — in perhaps both the media and political world, opinion columnist Joe Concha mused for The Hill. But we'll see whether she readjusts her messaging to take aim at any of America's other major problems (like inflation, abortion, climate), or if she stays in her simple, and relatively unhelpful, lane of sure-to-be continued rebukes of Donald Trump. Concha estimates more of the latter: "It is not difficult to see a scenario in which Cheney is either on cable news multiple times per day talking about the dangers of Donald Trump or running a presidential campaign, one based not on fixing the country's multiple crises … but solely on Trump," Concha writes. At the very least, "both paths" suggest America should be prepared to see more of what they've already seen this summer: "Liz Cheney. Lots of Liz Cheney. And the subject she'll mostly be talking about: Donald Trump. Lots of Donald Trump."

We need more like her

Cheney, an "antiabortion foreign policy hawk" who voted with Trump "93 percent of the time," never "surrendered her status as a card-carrying conservative," posited The Washington Post Editorial Board — and that's not why she lost to Hageman. She was defeated because she "refused to bow" to the former president, and also recognized — unlike those in House Republican leadership — "that ideology and party loyalty should not matter when facing a fundamental threat to democracy." Going forward, especially as politicians "spew reckless rhetoric" regarding the U.S. electoral system, "the country needs … more Liz Cheneys" in power, "regardless of their positions on tax hikes or deregulation or free trade," the board continues. "Now, it will have one less."

Writing for The Boston Globe, columnist Scot Lehigh issued a similar take: Cheney "should have been the ideal conservative messenger" in the fight against Trump; Instead, her loss proves that "for a significant subset of America, demagoguery trumps truth."

'Traditional Republicans' are not lost

Despite what Cheney's defeat suggests, the "old guard" of the American right is still kicking, Stephanie Muravchik and Jon Shields, authors of a forthcoming book about Cheney and the GOP, argue in The New York Times. Though the "identitarians" of the present party — "consumed with demonstrating that they are authentic conservative Republicans," and, in that sense, "succumbing to the same impulses they associate with their liberal opponents'' — keep "gaining momentum," results still matter. And fortunately, the GOP establishment "isn't dead, even in Wyoming. In fact, it's far more entrenched than Ms. Cheney's defeat might suggest," the pair write.

Cheney ultimately "fought valiantly" for her party and was "celebrated by traditional Republicans" for doing so. "They don't believe her cause is lost," Muravchik and Shields conclude: "and neither should we."

The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Ex-president blames FBI raid on Dem 2024 fears and bemoans Cheney being in spotlight

Donald Trump began his Sunday lashing out at the Democratic Party for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him most as a candidate in the 2024 election.The former president also griped at the media attention being given to Wyoming GOP Rep Liz Cheney, his current favourite foe and vice chair of the January 6 committee, following her primary defeat.Relatedly, Ms Cheney has said that panel members are “in discussions” with counsel for Mike Pence about testifying as part of the investigation into the Capitol riot. Asked about the FBI search...
POTUS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Why Melania Trump is now ready for a second tilt as the First Lady: Enemies said they’d split as soon as Donald left the White House. But he hints he’ll run again and friends paint her as the power behind the throne

Melania Trump was briefly spotted last week leaving celebrity hairdresser Frederic Fekkai’s salon in Manhattan, sporting an immaculate blow-dry. This was just days after FBI agents had stormed the Trumps’ magnificent Mar- a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (dubbed the ‘Winter White House during his presidency), looking for classified documents, allegedly rummaging through Melania’s underwear drawer in the process.
POTUS
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Trump says report of nuclear weapons documents at Mar-a-Lago is a 'hoax'

Former President Donald Trump on Friday morning denied a report that FBI agents were searching for classified nuclear weapons documents when they raided his Florida mansion on Monday, NBC News reports. Writing on his Truth Social social media platform, the former president said that "nuclear weapons is a hoax, just...
POTUS
The Week

What's driving the Liz Cheney presidential speculation?

On Tuesday, third-term Rep. Liz Cheney will face off in the GOP primary for Wyoming's lone seat in the House of Representatives against a Trump-endorsed challenger, Harriet Hageman. Last year, Cheney was stripped of her leadership role in the party for prominently supporting former President Donald Trump's impeachment, and she has played a lead role in conducting the House inquiry into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Why are there growing whispers that she could run for the presidency in 2024? Here's everything you need to know about Cheney's political future:
WYOMING STATE
The Week

Rep. Liz Cheney concedes GOP primary race: 'Now the real work begins'

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has lost her Republican primary race to Harriet Hageman, several news outlets are projecting. Cheney was one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and is the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the incident. Hageman, a lawyer, had Trump's backing, though her support of the former president is a reversal from her 2016 stance, when she called him "the weakest candidate" in the GOP presidential race and tried to undermine his nomination at the Republican National Convention. Cheney addressed supporters Tuesday night...
JACKSON, WY
NPR

Consider This from NPR

On January 3, 2017, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan stood on a crowded stage in front of rows of neatly draped American flags. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yes, sir. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: This is pretty cool. SHAPIRO: He was leading a ceremonial swearing-in and photo op...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Mike Pence says he'd consider appearing before Jan. 6 committee

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday signaled he'd be open to testifying before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot if he received "an invitation to participate," CNN reports. During a Q&A session following a speech at New Hampshire Institute's "Politics & Eggs" breakfast series (described...
POTUS
The Week

Rushdie, Bolton, and Iran's Revolutionary Guard, explained

Salman Rushdie and John Bolton are both still alive today — but that's possibly no thanks to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps. Intelligence officials say that the man accused of stabbing novelist Salman Rushdie on Friday in New York was "in direct contact with members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on social media," Mitchell Prothero reports for Vice News. While "there's no evidence Iranian officials were involved in organizing or orchestrating the attack" on Rushdie, one official said the stabbing appeared to be a "guided attack," in which an intelligence service "talks a supporter into action, without direct support or involvement in the attack itself."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

Senate Republican campaign arm cuts ad spending in at least 4 key battleground races

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has canceled more than $10 million in ad spending in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada since Aug. 1, in a potential sign of financial troubles heading into the heart of the 2022 campaign season, Politico and The New York Times reported Monday, citing ad-tracking firms. "People are asking, 'What the hell is going on?'" one GOP strategist told Politico. "Why are we cutting in August? I've never seen it like this before." NSRC spokesman Chris Hartline said the Senate GOP campaign arm is being "creative in how we're spending our money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

