A man has been jailed in Scott County after overdosing while driving with a small child in the car. On Wednesday night, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received information about a reckless driver on I-75, according to a report by WKYT.com. Upon arriving in the area, the driver of the reckless vehicle, 26-year-old Blake M. Nickoson, of Cincinnati, struck the median multiple times before hitting a car and coming to a stop.

SCOTT COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO