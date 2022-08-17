Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week. J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case of a Lexington murder suspect police caught from a tip has been waived to a grand jury. Demonte Cowan is accused of killing Randy Wise back in June. He’s charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and having a gun as a felon. A not...
k105.com
Man with heroin, meth, child in car overdoses while driving on interstate
A man has been jailed in Scott County after overdosing while driving with a small child in the car. On Wednesday night, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received information about a reckless driver on I-75, according to a report by WKYT.com. Upon arriving in the area, the driver of the reckless vehicle, 26-year-old Blake M. Nickoson, of Cincinnati, struck the median multiple times before hitting a car and coming to a stop.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s office has identified the deceased 18-month-old male as Cho’zyn Carter Wilson. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results, according to the Fayette County Coroner. The Lexington Police Department has launched an investigation regarding this death.
WTVQ
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers raises money through annual Shootout fundraiser
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers rely on tips from the community to help solve crimes. In an effort to help raise money for those tips, the organization held one of its’ biggest fundraisers Saturday morning. The Crime Stoppers Shootout fundraiser helped raise thousands of dollars. The event...
lite987whop.com
No injuries after gunfire erupts outside Montgomery Co. football game
There were no injuries reported when gunfire rang out Friday night during a high school football game in Montgomery County. West Creek High School was hosting Clarksville Northeast about 9:10 p.m. when deputies observed a vehicle with an open trunk traveling at a high rate of speed in the parking lot and then heard and saw gunshots.
WKYT 27
Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington. Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second, and he’s now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
foxlexington.com
Lexington murder victim was talking on cell phone when shots were fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police officers were already in the area when shots rang out on Hedgewood Court in July. By the time they discovered a victim, the shooter was long gone. Detectives have worked the case every day since, with no luck. Now, they’re hoping to...
WTVQ
Scott. Co Sheriff’s Office recovers several stolen items
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office spent several months tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts across Scott County and central Kentucky. Wednesday, deputies said they recovered several items, like motorcycles, four-wheelers, televisions, other electronics and guns after receiving a search warrant for...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police, coroner investigating death of woman near UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department, alongside the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman near the University of Kentucky campus. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Ashley Stamper was pronounced deceased at her residence on Linden Walk just after...
foxlexington.com
Georgetown police offer identity theft prevention tips
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Identity theft is a serious crime. Georgetown police know how vital protecting the identities of its citizens is. Personal information can be stolen and used to commit various crimes like fraud. Identity theft can also be used to cost people time, and money, and...
wymt.com
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
foxlexington.com
19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate 2nd Saturday night shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a 2nd shooting that happened on Saturday night. On August 13, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man...
harrodsburgherald.com
After Fast And Furious Chase, Local Man Still Winds Up In Jail
If you live near Cornishville Road and you thought you heard a motorcycle being chased by police early Sunday, you were not dreaming. A local man is in jail despite his fast and furious attempts on motorcycle and on foot to escape the law. On Sunday, Aug. 14, at approximately...
foxlexington.com
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
WKYT 27
Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
q95fm.net
Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room
Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
