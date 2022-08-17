Read full article on original website
Eljr99
3d ago
Another killer getting to live and get a bed, food and health care for free. Why don’t they give them the dead penalty and save tax payers millions of dollars!
Off-duty BCSO detention deputy arrested for criminal mischief, facing possible termination
SAN ANTONIO — A 17 year veteran with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested for criminal mischief Saturday morning and is now possibly facing termination from the agency, officials say. Around 12:55 a.m., Adelina Agosto is reported to have drunkenly showed up to someone's residence. When that person...
foxsanantonio.com
Convicted murdered gets 40 years for shooting man to death she met on MocoSpace
SAN ANTONIO - A convicted murdered was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the shooting death of a man she met on social media. The Bexar County District Attorney's Office said that Aliza Cantu, 26, pled guilty to murder on Wednesday in the 186th District Court. Prosecutors say that...
WPMI
Off-duty corporal arrested after damaging home while intoxicated, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — An off-duty deputy in Texas is facing charges after she reportedly showed up intoxicated and damaged private property, according to authorities. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Adelina Agosto, who is a corporal for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department after someone called 911 that a person was trying to break into a home.
San Antonio: man shoots, kills suspect during robbery
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A robbery suspect was shot and killed after the victim pulled out a gun, police said. At 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officers responded to a robbery at the 7700 block of Culebra Road, a report from the San Antonio Police Department stated. When officers arrived to the scene, […]
KTSA
Woman arrested, accused of beating, robbing man of clothes and car
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is facing multiple charges after a man was beaten, robbed and dumped in his own car. San Antonio police say 22-year-old Eloise Ana Marie Hernandez got together with the 19-year-old victim August 5, the two hanging out at an unknown address. The...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fatally shooting mother’s boyfriend on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man is in custody after San Antonio police said he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend on the North Side overnight. At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 100 block of La Manda Boulevard for a shooting. When they arrived, police...
KTSA
Deputies find bedridden San Antonio woman near death, children arrested for neglecting her
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 57 year old San Antonio woman is clinging to life after her children neglected to care for her for several months. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the woman was bedridden and undergoing hospice care, but she was being ignored by her adult children.
Family argument leads to deadly shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's son following a fight Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd for a shooting. Police said a woman and her boyfriend were hanging in the front yard of her home when her son pulled up. Police say the woman's son was upset the boyfriend was at the home.
65-Year-Old Man Found Dead At San Antonio River Walk
Police responded to a call about an assault on the River Walk.
foxsanantonio.com
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
KSAT 12
Bexar County preparing to handle death penalty trial of alleged Border Patrol serial killer
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a former Border Patrol Agent accused in the murders of four women has been moved from Webb County to Bexar County. Juan David Ortiz is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. Ortiz’s alleged murder spree began in Sept. of 2018. Melissa...
San Antonio mother 'clinging to life' due to neglect from children; 3 arrested
SAN ANTONIO — Three people are in custody after neglecting care for their 57-year-old mother to the point that she's "clinging to life" at a San Antonio hospital, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. The suspects are 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero and 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero. They've been...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police search for man wanted for West Side robbery
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who claimed to be a police officer as he robbed a man on the city’s West Side. A Crime Stoppers report states that the robbery happened on Aug. 16 at 3:09 p.m. in a parking garage on the 6000 block of S.W. Military Drive.
news4sanantonio.com
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio couple killed by alleged drunk driver during 2-vehicle crash on Mustang Island
MUSTANG ISLAND, Texas - We are learning new details about a San Antonio couple who were killed by an alleged drunk driver. The two-vehicle crash happened on just before midnight on Aug. 13 on Highway 361 on Mustang Island when police say the driver of the truck, Dylan Holland, 24, crashed into the car carrying the couple.
News Channel 25
Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women
SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug trafficking, gun charges
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who is a documented gang member was sentenced to prison months after he was found guilty on federal gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kenton Maurice Haynes, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday. In March, he was found guilty of receipt of firearm while under indictment; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Two years after graffiti attack on Cenotaph monument, case is dismissed; vandalized again this month
SAN ANTONIO — It was an act of vandalism that shocked the sensibilities of Texans. And now, two years after a graffiti attack on the Cenotaph monument on Alamo Plaza, the case has been dismissed. Noah Benjamin Escamilla was accused of leaving angry red spray painted messages in the...
Texas man gets prison in fatal Vegas DUI crash
A Texas man who admitted driving drunk in a speeding sports car that killed a Las Vegas man has been sentenced six to 20 years in Nevada state prison.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after victim lured by woman he met online, carjacked, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made a second arrest after a man was lured by someone he met on social media and was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. Ethan Lee Gaitan, 17, faces a charge of aggravated robbery...
