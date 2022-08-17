ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
news3lv.com

Firearm found near where human remains were recovered at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a firearm was found at Lake Mead not far from where human remains were recently discovered. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a reporter notified them on Wednesday, Aug. 17, about the gun. Officers responded and recovered the weapon. It's not uncommon for firearms...
thestandardnewspaper.online

More skeletal remains found at Swim Beach

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – National Park Service rangers responded to a report of the discovery of human skeletal remains in the Swim Beach area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area at approximately 8:00 p.m. PST on Monday, Aug. 15. Park rangers have set a perimeter to recover the remains...
news3lv.com

Man accused of selling stolen vehicles online arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police officers from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles in Las Vegas last week arrested a man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online. David Pereria, 27, was apprehended by DMV officers on Friday, Aug. 12 as he attempted to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD that was posted on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace with an asking price of $27,000 cash.
Fox5 KVVU

Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
news3lv.com

Woman arrested after dog dies due to abandonment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police arrested a woman for animal abuse after her dog had died due to neglect. Johnnise Myles left her home on August 5 leaving behind her pet snake, bearded dragon, 20 fish, and two Pit Bull dogs. Neighbors contacted animal control on August 11 after...
