news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
news3lv.com
Suspect accused of assaulting school bus driver in Las Vegas held on $25K bail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in a Las Vegas neighborhood has been ordered to be held without bail. A judge ruled that Otis Tanner, 46, would be held on monetary bail of $25,000 during a court appearance Saturday morning, per court records.
Las Vegas police find body in a trunk on West Tropicana Avenue
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after finding a decomposing body in the trunk of a white BMW.
news3lv.com
Human remains found in parked car at Las Vegas apartments, police suspect homicide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the trunk of a car just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Friday. The discovery was reported at about 1:45 p.m. at the Budget Suites in the 3600 block of W. Tropicana Avenue, near Interstate 15, said Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas man pleads not guilty in California church shooting
The Las Vegas man accused of killing one man and wounding five other people in a shooting at a Taiwanese American church gathering pleaded not guilty Friday in a California court.
news3lv.com
Firearm found near where human remains were recovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a firearm was found at Lake Mead not far from where human remains were recently discovered. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a reporter notified them on Wednesday, Aug. 17, about the gun. Officers responded and recovered the weapon. It's not uncommon for firearms...
Motorcyclist Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash took place early Friday morning. The officials stated that the incident occurred near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. at around 4:58 a.m. A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, reported the officials. The victim was rushed to the...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for assault on school bus driver in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in the Las Vegas valley this week. The Clark County School District says Otis Tanner, 46, was taken into custody for the attack on a driver near Tonopah and Vegas drives on Thursday.
UPDATE: Metro police says missing endangered adult found
Metro police are looking for a man last seen Friday night who might be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Las Vegas police, SWAT negotiators on scene of barricade in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and SWAT and crisis negotiators are at the scene of a barricade situation in the southeast valley. According to police, a man fired a round inside a residence just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Rio Mayo Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard. The suspect […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man accused of hit-and-run in crash that killed 6-year-old
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man is accused of leaving the scene after a fatal collision with a 6-year-old boy riding a bike. Michael Burdick was taken into custody on suspicion of failure to stop at the scene of a crash on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to an arrest report.
BARRICADE: SWAT, LVMPD negotiated with person who handled firearm
Las Vegas police said they are present with the SWAT negotiating team Thursday in a barricade situation as someone inside a residence fired a gun.
thestandardnewspaper.online
More skeletal remains found at Swim Beach
BOULDER CITY, Nev. – National Park Service rangers responded to a report of the discovery of human skeletal remains in the Swim Beach area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area at approximately 8:00 p.m. PST on Monday, Aug. 15. Park rangers have set a perimeter to recover the remains...
news3lv.com
Man accused of selling stolen vehicles online arrested in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police officers from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles in Las Vegas last week arrested a man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online. David Pereria, 27, was apprehended by DMV officers on Friday, Aug. 12 as he attempted to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD that was posted on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace with an asking price of $27,000 cash.
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-owner of Las Vegas dog grooming facility faces judge, banned from contact with animals
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former owner of a pet boarding and grooming facility in Las Vegas was ordered to stay away from all animals, take a class on humane and proper treatment of animals, and sentenced to 11 days in jail. The now-former owner of Pawzazz, Victor Garcia-Herrera,...
LVMPD: Gun found at Lake Mead near where body in barrel was found
Las Vegas police said that a journalist at Lake Mead on Wednesday found a firearm. Police say that it's too early to see if the gun is connected to one of the bodies found.
Fox5 KVVU
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
Las Vegas man finds second set of human skeletal remains at Lake Mead
For the second time a Las Vegas man, Jesus Catalan, has discovered skeletal remains in the shallow waters of Lake Mead.
news3lv.com
Woman arrested after dog dies due to abandonment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police arrested a woman for animal abuse after her dog had died due to neglect. Johnnise Myles left her home on August 5 leaving behind her pet snake, bearded dragon, 20 fish, and two Pit Bull dogs. Neighbors contacted animal control on August 11 after...
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
