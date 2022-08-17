LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the trunk of a car just west of the Las Vegas Strip on Friday. The discovery was reported at about 1:45 p.m. at the Budget Suites in the 3600 block of W. Tropicana Avenue, near Interstate 15, said Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO