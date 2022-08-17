ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much rain has Central Texas received so far?

AUSTIN, Texas — After 51 days with no measurable rain at Camp Mabry, the streak has been broken!. A weak front arrived in Central Texas on Thursday and sparked widespread showers and even a few strong storms across the region. Additional rain has already added to those totals Friday morning.
Isolated weekend showers; heavy rain potential for next week

AUSTIN, Texas — "Feast or famine" is often a good way to describe Texas weather. All summer long, we've been dealing with record heat and increasing levels of drought. But a fairly significant pattern change could bring several inches of rainfall to Central Texas between now and the middle of next week.
Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces

SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
Tesla reportedly launching electricity retail business unit

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla has confirmed plans to launch a new electricity retail business in Texas, according to a report from Electrek, an online publication dedicated to transportation news. The report cites a recent job posting for a new role overseeing a new business unit called Tesla Energy Venture....
Local expert shares how to handle back-to-school anxiety

AUSTIN, Texas — With back-to-school kicking off throughout Central Texas, starting a new school year with new teachers and a new environment can bring on anxiety for some kids. Experts say since the start of the pandemic, there has been an incredible increase in anxiety symptoms, as well as...
Child in Nebraska dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba

WASHINGTON — A Nebraska child died this week from a suspected case of an "extremely rare" infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba, health officials have announced. The child, whose age and name has not been released, likely became infected by the naegleria fowleri amoeba while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River in eastern Nebraska, the Douglas County Health Department said in a news release.
$4.5 million gallons of wastewater leaks into Brushy Creek

LEANDER, Texas — Leander officials on Thursday reported an effluent, or waste, discharge into part of Brushy Creek. During the construction of planned improvements at the Leander wastewater plant at 10201 RM 243, waste from the plant was inadvertently discharged into Brushy Creek. An estimated 4.5 million gallons of...
Abbott, O'Rourke make stops in Central Texas this week

AUSTIN, Texas — In the race for Texas governor, incumbent Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are making the rounds in Central Texas this week. Gov. Abbott was in Temple on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting. He spoke about economic development in Texas and the importance of growing the state's economy in small and mid-size cities like Temple.
