How much rain has Central Texas received so far?
AUSTIN, Texas — After 51 days with no measurable rain at Camp Mabry, the streak has been broken!. A weak front arrived in Central Texas on Thursday and sparked widespread showers and even a few strong storms across the region. Additional rain has already added to those totals Friday morning.
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
Isolated weekend showers; heavy rain potential for next week
AUSTIN, Texas — "Feast or famine" is often a good way to describe Texas weather. All summer long, we've been dealing with record heat and increasing levels of drought. But a fairly significant pattern change could bring several inches of rainfall to Central Texas between now and the middle of next week.
Power outages, structure fire and downed trees reported as storms roll through Central Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas — As some much-needed rain is moving into Central Texas, the strong storms associated with it is causing some headaches for some. Pedernales Electric Co-op on Thursday reported service interruptions in Georgetown and Liberty Hill. Around 5:45 p.m., a total of 10 outages have been reported with...
Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces
SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
Tesla reportedly launching electricity retail business unit
AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla has confirmed plans to launch a new electricity retail business in Texas, according to a report from Electrek, an online publication dedicated to transportation news. The report cites a recent job posting for a new role overseeing a new business unit called Tesla Energy Venture....
Local expert shares how to handle back-to-school anxiety
AUSTIN, Texas — With back-to-school kicking off throughout Central Texas, starting a new school year with new teachers and a new environment can bring on anxiety for some kids. Experts say since the start of the pandemic, there has been an incredible increase in anxiety symptoms, as well as...
Child in Nebraska dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba
WASHINGTON — A Nebraska child died this week from a suspected case of an "extremely rare" infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba, health officials have announced. The child, whose age and name has not been released, likely became infected by the naegleria fowleri amoeba while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River in eastern Nebraska, the Douglas County Health Department said in a news release.
Texas women reaching out to Mexican volunteer network for access to abortion care
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: Quotes are translated from Spanish. From her home in Mexico, Sandra Cardona Alanís is helping women carry out abortions in their own homes. “We are not second-class citizens and no one has a reason to take away our right to decide about our bodies,” said Cardona Alanís.
$4.5 million gallons of wastewater leaks into Brushy Creek
LEANDER, Texas — Leander officials on Thursday reported an effluent, or waste, discharge into part of Brushy Creek. During the construction of planned improvements at the Leander wastewater plant at 10201 RM 243, waste from the plant was inadvertently discharged into Brushy Creek. An estimated 4.5 million gallons of...
Head of Texas School Safety Center talks about upcoming intruder audits
SAN MARCOS, Texas — The KVUE Defenders have been looking into school safety following the mass shooting in Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers lost their lives in May. Inspectors are preparing to launch random intruder audits at Texas school campuses. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas School...
Abbott, O'Rourke make stops in Central Texas this week
AUSTIN, Texas — In the race for Texas governor, incumbent Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are making the rounds in Central Texas this week. Gov. Abbott was in Temple on Tuesday for a ribbon cutting. He spoke about economic development in Texas and the importance of growing the state's economy in small and mid-size cities like Temple.
'When people come together, we can do a lot' | Equality Texas launching advocacy fellowship
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is a hot bed for different opinions – and many of those can affect the way people live their lives. Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Equality Texas, joined KVUE Daybreak to discuss how the organization helps Texans in the LGBTQ community, including the upcoming launch of a new fellowship.
Texas’ tax collector and Senate budget chief say they support repealing the 'tampon tax'
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, have added their support to a yearslong call by some state legislators and women’s health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. Hegar and Huffman said they’d...
