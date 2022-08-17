Read full article on original website
Related
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
‘Best Mullet?’ Last day to vote for Ohio boys
This is the last day to throw your support behind an Ohio boy vying for the title of the ‘Best Mullet in the USA.’
travelnowsmart.com
Buckeye Hot Springs in Ohio
Buckeye Hot Springs is a relatively remote, but still popular, natural hot spring located in Toiyabe National Forest. Accessible via a dirt road, the water emerges piping hot and cools as it trickles into rock pools and down into Buckeye Creek. Located just outside of town, one pool is partially tucked into a cave. Although buckeye hot springs isn’t the most crowded destination, you should still wear appropriate clothing if you plan to visit the sultry hot springs.
Post-Roe, Ohio’s Satanic Temple sees membership grow
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade on June 24, the Satanic Temple of Ohio has seen its membership grow exponentially.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loose wallaby eludes capture for more than a week in Ohio
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said a wallaby on the loose for more than a week hasn't been spotted in several days, despite ongoing attempts to capture the elusive marsupial. Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor said in a news release Thursday that the wallaby, which was caught on...
WLWT 5
Experts warn to watch for invasive spotted lanternfly in Tri-state area
CINCINNATI — An invasive species of bug is on the move in Indiana. According to experts, the spotted lanternfly has been seen in a dozen states this year including Indiana and Ohio. Purdue officials confirmed the bug in northern Indiana yesterday, a year after it was first reported in...
Ohio Lt. governor lands big walleye
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. John Husted were out on Lake Erie Thursday for Fish Ohio Day.
Solar eclipse 2024: One of the best viewing spots is in NE Ohio
In 2024, the skies over Ohio will be in total darkness as a total solar eclipse reaches totality high over Avon Lake near the border with Bay Village.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A federal prosecutor wants to block some investigations into Ohio’s scandalous Statehouse corruption: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal prosecutor asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to freeze its four investigations into FirstEnergy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal, arguing it may interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. We’re talking about the separation of government powers, and who answers to whom, on...
Here are this week’s top Ohio lottery winners
Whether you're going back-to-school shopping, preparing to restart payments on your student loans or feeling the impact of inflation, everyone could use some extra spending cash.
What a scam -- Lose $3 billion for Ohio teachers, get rewarded with $9.7 million in bonuses: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The board governing the Ohio’s teacher pension fund is considering a proposal on to award its investment associates $9.7 million in performance-based incentives, despite the fund losing $3 billion in 11 months. We’re talking about the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio on Today in Ohio....
Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain. Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
Walmart Says it Will Appeal The Ohio 650 Million Dollar Judgement Against Them
OHIO – On Wednesday Ohio US District Judge Dan Aaron Polster ruled that over the next 15 years, approximately $306.2 million must be paid to Lake County and approximately $344.4 million must be paid to Trumbull County. The companies ruled against were Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens who must pay...
WKRC
'In God We Trust' posters on display in many Texas schools, as required by law
SOUTHLAKE, Texas (WKRC/KTVT/CNN Newsource) - Students stepping into schools across Texas may notice new signs for the new school year. School districts across the state will now be displaying posters of the US national motto, "In God We Trust." In 2021, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law requiring schools to...
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
Back to school and COVID in Northeast Ohio: What experts want parents to know
CLEVELAND — Even though cases are declining, a lot of people are still getting sick with COVID-19. The Omicron subvariant, BA. 5, is still dominant in Ohio and it spreads easily. However, we’re not seeing a dramatic rise in hospitalizations. Doctors advise making sure you and your eligible...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Ohio
If you love eating seafood but are still searching for nice restaurants that know how to properly prepare it then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already. All of these places are known for only serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. No matter what kind of seafood dishes you usually crave, you will most definitely find them at any of these restaurants. Also, all of these seafood places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
columbusfreepress.com
Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?
Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
Comments / 9