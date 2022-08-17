Read full article on original website
FSU College of Nursing hosts White Coat Ceremony
Fairmont State University's College of Nursing honored students during its traditional White Coat Ceremony in Falcon Center Gym Friday evening.
Harrison County Schools hold Family Day
Harrison County Schools held their Family Day at the Meadowbrook Mall Saturday.
WDTV
Rate of WV high schoolers attending college drops for second year in a row
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new study finds less West Virginia high schoolers are moving onto college. Statistics collected by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission found less high school students seeking higher education. It’s dropped 2.3% percent in the last two years with just 45.9% of West Virginia...
NAACP holds event recognizing first enslaved Africans to come to America
The NAACP held an event in recognition of August 20, 1619, as the day the first enslaved Africans arrived in North America.
WDTV
Joseph Eugene (Joe) Urse, Jr.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joseph Eugene (Joe) Urse, Jr. 69, of Fairmont, passed away suddenly at his home away from home, Green Lakes, on August 19, 2022. He was born February 6, 1953 in Fairmont. He was the son of the late Joe and Jennie Urse.He is survived by his loving children and legacy, Joseph Urse (Tabitha), Jason Urse, Jared Urse (Sarah), Justin Urse (Amber), and Alicia Urse Hamrick (companion Jason Lanham), as well as his nine grandchildren, Adalea Urse, Josey Urse, LillyAnna Urse, Zoey Urse, Jacob Urse, Eli Hamrick, Jett Urse, Jace Urse, and Liam Hamrick, and his former son-in-law, Justin Hamrick, all of Fairmont.He is survived by his former wife, Sherri Urse, of Fairmont, and his former mother-in-law, Rose Postlethwait, who thought of him as a son. He is also survived by his two sisters, Helena Tartell and Janet Lewis of Dayton, OH, as well as several nieces and nephews.Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Rosellen Panella, brother-in-laws, John Panella, Gene Tartell, and Edward Lewis, all of Dayton, OH, and his former father-in-law, Howard Maurice Postlethwait, of Fairmont. He was also preceded in death by his best friend, Ronnie Batson, of Idamay.Joe was a graduate of East Fairmont High, owner of Green Lakes in Rivesville, and was employed by Davis Electric Company. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parrish.Joe was an avid outdoorsman, operated Green Lakes, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. He enjoyed his traditions of deer camp with his family, as well as cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and his grandchildren at their sporting events. His most prized possessions were his grandchildren, who he enjoyed spending his time with.Joe was the definition of a true family man and left a mark on everyone he met. He was the life of the party and will be dearly missed by all.The family would like to thank Grant Town EMTs and the Baxter Fire Department for their assistance.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. wwith Father Kishore as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WDTV
Fairmont holds annual Tomato Festival
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont held their annual Tomato Festival. the Marion County Master Gardens put on their annual Main Street Tomato Festival. Awards were given to the best tasting tomato, the biggest and the most unusual varieties. “It’s an opportunity for local growers to submit tomatoes they’ve grown. Have...
Lewis County Bluegrass Festival raises money for family fighting cancer
The annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival is back, with the two day event set to finish up Saturday night.
Governor and First Lady Justice announce next seven schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs for Fall 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program...
The Dominion Post
Dr. V.K. Raju inducted as Morgantown Rotary Club president
Dr. V.K. Raju was recently inducted as 22-23 president of Morgantown Rotary Club. On behalf of all current members, the club invites all community members to join them at a fundraiser eve. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Marion County FRN holds backpack giveaway
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Family Resource Network (FRN) has been helping students and families for years by relieving the cost and stress associated with going back to school. This year is no different, with the FRN holding its annual backpack giveaway in Fairmont. More than 300 backpacks will be given away to […]
The Dominion Post
West Virginia Tattoo Expo
The Eighth Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo kicked off Friday at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place with more than 200 artists and vendors. The expo, which continues from noon-10 You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
5 things every WVU freshman should know
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — WVU held its first day of classes Wednesday, marking the beginning of the 2022 fall semester and the return of painfully slow afternoon traffic. After Tuesday night’s Fall Fest, the first in three years, students began their school year Wednesday morning after getting less sleep than their parents would recommend. With […]
Places in WV to enjoy Soft Serve Ice Cream Day
Friday is National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day and that means it's time to go out to your local favorites and enjoy a cold, sweet treat.
Lewis County Fair will continue without carnival
LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Lewis County Fair’s carnival has been canceled this year due to a staff shortage. Fair members are working to fill the grounds and schedule additional activities. The fair will still be on Sept. 22, 23 and 24 at WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip. Officials said they never thought about […]
Heritage Port hots a street fair specifically for area senior citizens
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, IC Care, in conjunction with the City of Wheeling will host a street fair geared specifically toward people aged 65 and over at Heritage Port in Downtown Wheeling. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. “This event is unlike any other event in the Wheeling area,” said Director of […]
WDTV
Debra Ann Phillips Jones
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Debra Ann Phillips Jones, 59, a resident of Hambleton, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home. She was in her usual health and death was sudden and unexpected.Debbie was born Friday, January 25, 1963, in Youngstown, OH, a daughter of the late Charles Thomas Phillips and Gertrude Frymyer Phillips who survives in Ripley. On June 13, 1981, in Oakland, MD, she married Roger Lee Jones, who survives. They had celebrated forty-one years of marriage.Also left to cherish Debbie’s memory besides her husband and mother, is daughter, Jessica Kisamore and husband, Cody of Limestone, a sister, Marie Turley of Ripley, a brother, Larry Phillips and wife, Linda, of Hambleton, five grandchildren, Brandon Knotts of Parsons, Megan and husband, Vibhat Seth of Illinois, Jasmine, Trevor, Trenton Jones, all of Pheasant, and several nieces and nephews.Preceding Debbie in death besides her father, was a son, Thomas Jones, a brother, Charles Phillips, and sister, Dessie Darlene Phillips.Debbie attended the schools of Tucker County, and at the time of her death was employed at Cortland Acres Nursing Home where she had worked for the past six years and also did in home care. The love of her life was her husband and grandchildren. She loved them more than life and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband. She was loved by many and will be sadly missed.Visitation will be held at Hostetler Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11am. Rev. Greg Smith will officiate, and interment will follow in Parsons City Cemetery.
Clarksburg man participates in National Championship
Brian Ash, a step van driver from Clarksburg, made his way to Indiana to compete in a National Championship at the Indianapolis Convention Center on Aug. 16.
Daily Athenaeum
Morgantown, University police face ongoing officer shortages
Life in Morgantown is picking up again as students flood the city for another semester at West Virginia University. Meanwhile, local law enforcement is coming up short-handed. Danielle Trumble, deputy mayor and fifth ward city councilor, brought attention to Morgantown Police Department’s lull in police applicants during a city council meeting last month. Local police departments are currently working towards bringing their numbers back up without having to limit their coverage of the city.
visitmountaineercountry.com
Guide to Thrifting and Antiquing in Mountaineer Country
Are you an avid thrifter? Or have you never stepped foot in a thrift shop? No matter your experience with thrifting, this guide will give you all the second-hand shops and thrifting information in Mountaineer Country. What is Thrifting?. Thrifting is best explained as purchasing second-hand items, primarily clothing, for...
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s ridiculous’: Students grapple with new parking fee at WVU Coliseum
For the first time ever, students and employees are paying to park at the WVU Coliseum. The fee was implemented just as classes began for the semester. The Coliseum has longed served students as one of the only free parking options available on campus. Now, it’s just one of many rising costs facing students.
