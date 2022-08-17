ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont, WV
Education
City
Fairmont, WV
WDTV

Joseph Eugene (Joe) Urse, Jr.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Joseph Eugene (Joe) Urse, Jr. 69, of Fairmont, passed away suddenly at his home away from home, Green Lakes, on August 19, 2022. He was born February 6, 1953 in Fairmont. He was the son of the late Joe and Jennie Urse.He is survived by his loving children and legacy, Joseph Urse (Tabitha), Jason Urse, Jared Urse (Sarah), Justin Urse (Amber), and Alicia Urse Hamrick (companion Jason Lanham), as well as his nine grandchildren, Adalea Urse, Josey Urse, LillyAnna Urse, Zoey Urse, Jacob Urse, Eli Hamrick, Jett Urse, Jace Urse, and Liam Hamrick, and his former son-in-law, Justin Hamrick, all of Fairmont.He is survived by his former wife, Sherri Urse, of Fairmont, and his former mother-in-law, Rose Postlethwait, who thought of him as a son. He is also survived by his two sisters, Helena Tartell and Janet Lewis of Dayton, OH, as well as several nieces and nephews.Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Rosellen Panella, brother-in-laws, John Panella, Gene Tartell, and Edward Lewis, all of Dayton, OH, and his former father-in-law, Howard Maurice Postlethwait, of Fairmont. He was also preceded in death by his best friend, Ronnie Batson, of Idamay.Joe was a graduate of East Fairmont High, owner of Green Lakes in Rivesville, and was employed by Davis Electric Company. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parrish.Joe was an avid outdoorsman, operated Green Lakes, and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family. He enjoyed his traditions of deer camp with his family, as well as cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and his grandchildren at their sporting events. His most prized possessions were his grandchildren, who he enjoyed spending his time with.Joe was the definition of a true family man and left a mark on everyone he met. He was the life of the party and will be dearly missed by all.The family would like to thank Grant Town EMTs and the Baxter Fire Department for their assistance.The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. wwith Father Kishore as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Fairmont holds annual Tomato Festival

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont held their annual Tomato Festival. the Marion County Master Gardens put on their annual Main Street Tomato Festival. Awards were given to the best tasting tomato, the biggest and the most unusual varieties. “It’s an opportunity for local growers to submit tomatoes they’ve grown. Have...
FAIRMONT, WV
The Dominion Post

Dr. V.K. Raju inducted as Morgantown Rotary Club president

Dr. V.K. Raju was recently inducted as 22-23 president of Morgantown Rotary Club. On behalf of all current members, the club invites all community members to join them at a fundraiser eve. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Marion County FRN holds backpack giveaway

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Family Resource Network (FRN) has been helping students and families for years by relieving the cost and stress associated with going back to school. This year is no different, with the FRN holding its annual backpack giveaway in Fairmont. More than 300 backpacks will be given away to […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
The Dominion Post

West Virginia Tattoo Expo

The Eighth Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo kicked off Friday at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place with more than 200 artists and vendors. The expo, which continues from noon-10 You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

5 things every WVU freshman should know

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — WVU held its first day of classes Wednesday, marking the beginning of the 2022 fall semester and the return of painfully slow afternoon traffic. After Tuesday night’s Fall Fest, the first in three years, students began their school year Wednesday morning after getting less sleep than their parents would recommend. With […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
WBOY 12 News

Lewis County Fair will continue without carnival

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Lewis County Fair’s carnival has been canceled this year due to a staff shortage. Fair members are working to fill the grounds and schedule additional activities. The fair will still be on Sept. 22, 23 and 24 at WVU Jackson’s Mill Air Strip. Officials said they never thought about […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Debra Ann Phillips Jones

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Debra Ann Phillips Jones, 59, a resident of Hambleton, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home. She was in her usual health and death was sudden and unexpected.Debbie was born Friday, January 25, 1963, in Youngstown, OH, a daughter of the late Charles Thomas Phillips and Gertrude Frymyer Phillips who survives in Ripley. On June 13, 1981, in Oakland, MD, she married Roger Lee Jones, who survives. They had celebrated forty-one years of marriage.Also left to cherish Debbie’s memory besides her husband and mother, is daughter, Jessica Kisamore and husband, Cody of Limestone, a sister, Marie Turley of Ripley, a brother, Larry Phillips and wife, Linda, of Hambleton, five grandchildren, Brandon Knotts of Parsons, Megan and husband, Vibhat Seth of Illinois, Jasmine, Trevor, Trenton Jones, all of Pheasant, and several nieces and nephews.Preceding Debbie in death besides her father, was a son, Thomas Jones, a brother, Charles Phillips, and sister, Dessie Darlene Phillips.Debbie attended the schools of Tucker County, and at the time of her death was employed at Cortland Acres Nursing Home where she had worked for the past six years and also did in home care. The love of her life was her husband and grandchildren. She loved them more than life and there was nothing she wouldn’t do for them. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband. She was loved by many and will be sadly missed.Visitation will be held at Hostetler Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11am. Rev. Greg Smith will officiate, and interment will follow in Parsons City Cemetery.
HAMBLETON, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Morgantown, University police face ongoing officer shortages

Life in Morgantown is picking up again as students flood the city for another semester at West Virginia University. Meanwhile, local law enforcement is coming up short-handed. Danielle Trumble, deputy mayor and fifth ward city councilor, brought attention to Morgantown Police Department’s lull in police applicants during a city council meeting last month. Local police departments are currently working towards bringing their numbers back up without having to limit their coverage of the city.
MORGANTOWN, WV
visitmountaineercountry.com

Guide to Thrifting and Antiquing in Mountaineer Country

Are you an avid thrifter? Or have you never stepped foot in a thrift shop? No matter your experience with thrifting, this guide will give you all the second-hand shops and thrifting information in Mountaineer Country. What is Thrifting?. Thrifting is best explained as purchasing second-hand items, primarily clothing, for...
MORGANTOWN, WV

