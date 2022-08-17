ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

2urbangirls.com

Man pleads not guilty to charges filed in SoFi Stadium fight

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles man accused of assaulting a San Francisco 49ers fan in a SoFi Stadium parking lot during the NFC championship game in January, leaving the victim in a medically induced coma, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a battery charge. Since his arrest, Bryan Alexis...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
foxla.com

1 killed, another injured in Hollywood shootings

LOS ANGELES - One person was killed and another was hospitalized after shootings just blocks from each other in Hollywood Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, and police are investigating whether they are related. LAPD responded to reports of a shooting at 2:11 p.m. Saturday, to a crime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Bicyclist shot and killed in Echo Park

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A suspect fatally shot a man who was riding a bicycle in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park, authorities said Saturday. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue, where the victim was riding a bicycle and the suspect walked up to him and fired some shots, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt

Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview

A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

Driver, passenger in custody after high-speed chase through Carson area

LOS ANGELES - Two people are in custody after leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase through the Carson area Saturday night. Police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, with the chase initiating on the southbound 110 Freeway. The driver eventually left the...
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

Person shot in West Hollywood, LASD says

LOS ANGELES - A shooting investigation is underway in West Hollywood Friday evening. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. One person was shot in the incident. LASD said...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Secret LA

The Incredible ‘Black Restaurant Week’ Is Back In Los Angeles For A Fourth Year

Starting August 18 through August 28, from restaurants to food trucks, Black Restaurant Week is highlighting black-owned eats around Los Angeles. This movement was created by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson in 2016 to celebrate African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine across the United States. “Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products,” states Black Restaurant Week on their site. “This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture.” Of course, this movement is more than just a week. The goal of this campaign is to highlight restaurants and businesses for Angelenos to support year-round. Whether you’re looking for a coffee spot, dessert, BBQ, soul food, Caribbean food―you have choices! So come hungry, and get ready to dine on some delicious food.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges

LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity

While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART passenger nearly raped, physically attacked during daytime commute to work

SAN FRANCISCO - A BART passenger was attacked and sexually assaulted while riding a train in broad daylight. This happened on the Richmond-Millbrae line Wednesday morning. The victim is a resident of Richmond, and did not want to be identified for her safety. She said she got on BART at Richmond Station Wednesday morning to go to her job in San Francisco. It was 11:30 a.m. and the train car she entered was empty.
RICHMOND, CA

