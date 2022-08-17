Read full article on original website
It’s been almost 15 years since the Hulk got his own solo movie. Since then, he’s appeared in a bunch of Avengers sequels, and he played a key supporting role in Thor: Ragnarok. And now he’s back as a special guest star on the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+, where he inadvertently gives his cousin Jennifer Walters Hulk powers like his own. But we’re still waiting for another solo Hulk movie.
Finally, after more than 30 years, the epic adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman we’ve been dreaming of is finally here. The show’s first season is now streaming on Netflix. It contains 10 episodes, and introduces us to Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the living embodiment of dreams, along with other members of his family, the Endless. Various filmmakers spent decades trying to adapt the comics to no avail. Finally, Warners decided The Sandman should be a TV show rather than a movie, and it seems like that was a very smart call.
All of Marvel’s best villains have something in common: Relatability. We may not approve of their methods, but we often find ourselves agreeing with their goals. Case in point: The Kingpin from Daredevil, played by Vincent D’Onofrio. He once described his character in three words: “monster and child” and in our latest Marvel video we explore both aspects of Wilson Fisk’s personality in order to show that for all his many flaws, he may have been right about a lot of things.
The next Star Wars series on Disney+, Andor, debuts next month. And once that season ends, the show will already be half over. The series creator, Tony Gilroy, revealed at a press day for the show, that while the series — a prequel that shows the formative years of Diego Luna’s character from Rogue One — was designed with a five-year plan in mind, the show will instead consist of just two seasons.
The Predator franchise is back with an interesting and unusual new entry. Prey is not only a prequel to the earlier movies, it’s set hundreds of years before any of the previous installments. It follows a young Comanche woman named Naru trying to prove her worth as a hunter to her tribe — just as an alien hunter (AKA the Predator) lands on Earth looking to hunt some of the local creatures.
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially tied the knot for a second time! The Hollywood star wore a couture Ralph Lauren gown made in Italy especially for the occasion. The beautiful ceremony was officiated by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, and a close source to the...
It's easy to assume that the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special would just be a fun little spin-off, but James Gunn claims that the whole thing is canon. Once Kevin Feige finally released the schedule for the next two Marvel Phases, fans got to work picking apart the lineup. The Holiday Special was mostly ignored by fans, who thought it would just be a silly little one-off. It was thrown to the side in favor of projects such as Daredevil, Blade, or Avengers: Secret Wars.
Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con announcements make it clear: The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed for a major confrontation with Kang. After Jonathan Majors’ new baddie debuts in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, he’ll then take center stage in the next two, back-to-back Avengers sequels: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. (I mean, he’s got to be in The Kang Dynasty. His name’s right there in the title.)
The villain of the first Black Panther, Erik Killmonger (played by Michael B. Jordan), definitely died in the first movie. But what does death even mean at Marvel at this point? Professor X died in Logan and he showed up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. How many times has Loki died only to be resurrected? It’s a lot.
Remember that scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when Strange and America go hurtling through the multiverse? If you watch closely, you’ll see that they visit some familiar Marvel locales. In fact, the Blu-ray for Multiverse of Madness confirms that in fact one of the places they visit is the Savage Land, the famous spot in Antarctica that looks like a prehistoric jungle, complete with dinosaurs.
The following post contains SPOILERS for Lightyear. If you can figure out a way to explain the ending of a movie without spoiling it, please let us know. We would love to hear it. Just because Lightyear is a Pixar movie, doesn’t mean it’s exclusively a movie for kids. (Let’s...
Pennyworth has had quite a journey. It started on the cable channel Epix for its first two seasons, and now is shifting over to HBO Max for its upcoming third season. And it’s getting a new title to better reflect the show’s subject. Henceforth it’s Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler. Just in case you thought it was just a show about the value of a penny. It is not! It’s about the origins of Batman’s butler.
Mark Ruffalo has been known to spill a bean or two. Who could forget the chummy Good Morning America interview from 2017 where he accidentally spoiled the end of Avengers: Infinity War, covered his flub like he was making a joke, and then nobody noticed until the following year when the movie came out and the clip resurfaced and people realized whoops! he was actually telling the truth. The dude is not the best at keeping secrets.
To infinity and beyond it ... to streaming. If you missed Pixar’s Lightyear in theaters, you have a second chance. As of today, the movie is now available on Disney+. The film stars Chris Evans — not Tim Allen, who was definitely very chill about the whole not being Buzz Lightyear thing — as the “real” Buzz, or at least the voice of the character in Lightyear, which was presented as the old movie that Andy from the Toy Story franchise saw as a kid and fell in love with, prompting him to want that Buzz action figure we saw in those movies.
By far, the most impressive thing about The Karate Kid’s sequel series, Cobra Kai, is the way it has been able to take silly parts of the original movies and spin them into interesting and sometimes even profound parts of the new show. The Karate Kid Part III is not a particularly good film, and its villain, Terry Silver, is absurd. (He’s an ultra-wealthy businessman who drops everything he’s doing to gaining revenge against a teenager and his kindly karate teacher he’s never met because they were mean to his buddy? Okay!)
HBO Max may be the streaming home of DC Comics movies and shows, but the future of those movies and shows is looking awfully murky right now. Last week, the service shocked Hollywood by canceling a big Batgirl movie that had already been shot and even screened for test audiences once or twice. Now it seems they have quietly shut down work on another DC project, this one a series based on the long-running DC science-fiction series Strange Adventures.
Now we know where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed: Into the middle of The Multiverse Saga. It all concludes with the two-part finale, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. While Marvel has released almost no details about these films just their titles alone tell us a lot about them.
Nichelle Nichols, best-known for her groundbreaking role as Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, has died at the age of 89. The actress’ passing was confirmed by her son, Kyle Johnson. “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Johnson wrote in a message posted to Nichols’ official website. “Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all.”
With She-Hulk on the way shortly on Disney+, fans are speculating about which other heroes and villains will make appearances. That being said, a few of them are completely off the table. In some cases, rights issues get in the way. In others, we really don’t know exactly why they're off limits. The best hint we've gotten is because it could potentially complicate where those specific characters are going in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
