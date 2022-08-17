ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

KVCR NEWS

Autopsy report says Rob Adams was shot 7 times in the back by San Bernardino police

The autopsy report comes one month after San Bernardino police killed Rob Adams. Police fatally shot Adams in a San Bernardino parking lot on July 16, 2022. The San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD) says Adams was carrying a gun and was displaying the weapon when officers drove up. According to security camera footage of the incident, two officers showed up in an unmarked car. Five seconds after the officer exited their vehicle; they fired shots as Adams ran in the opposite direction.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt

Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris

Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
PERRIS, CA
HeySoCal

Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer

The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
AZUSA, CA
KVCR NEWS

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week. 1. Workers at the Amazon air freight hub in San Bernardino walked off the job to protest conditions in the warehouse. 2. A...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Dozens of guns, including 2 UZI assault weapons, seized from Riverside County home

Dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from  a Riverside County home where a person prohibited from having firearms was living, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office announced Thursday.One of the two seniors living at the home is listed in the state's Armed and Prohibited Persons System due to a mental health-based prohibition and was required by law to give up any firearms magazines, and ammunition. "These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others – especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm," Bonta said in a statement.When state...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities seize 54 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from prohibited individual in Riverside County

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Aug. 18 announced the seizure of dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition from two individuals in Riverside County, one of whom was prohibited from possessing firearms. The individual is listed in the Armed and Prohibited Persons System (APPS)...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Funeral held for man shot, killed by San Bernardino police

Friends and family gathered in San Bernardino Saturday morning to say goodbye to a 23-year-old man who was killed by police in July. Loved ones of Robert Marquise Adams gathered at Ecclesia Christian Fellowship, more than a month after the San Bernardino man was shot and killed by police in a parking lot. Police say […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Burned body found in car near LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
