Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
Autopsy report says Rob Adams was shot 7 times in the back by San Bernardino police
The autopsy report comes one month after San Bernardino police killed Rob Adams. Police fatally shot Adams in a San Bernardino parking lot on July 16, 2022. The San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD) says Adams was carrying a gun and was displaying the weapon when officers drove up. According to security camera footage of the incident, two officers showed up in an unmarked car. Five seconds after the officer exited their vehicle; they fired shots as Adams ran in the opposite direction.
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt
Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
Hundreds of catalytic converters recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris
Hundreds of catalytic converters were recovered at auto repair and dismantling businesses in Perris, according to authorities.Photos of several large boxes piled to the brim with catalytic converter parts that were recovered from 19 automotive businesses in Perris were released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A total of 448 catalytic converters were recovered and 15 citations were issued for various offenses, including unlicensed business operations.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic due to the value of the precious metals the parts contain. Police agencies continue working to catch thieves and organized rings. But authorities are increasingly turning toward penalizing the businesses that buy the parts and using fines to deter thefts.The businesses had been previously identified by Riverside County sheriff's and DMV officials as locations for unlicensed activities involving auto dismantling, auto repair, sales of vehicles, and the identification of catalytic converter recycling/buying and illegal sales. The parts are typically worth about $1,000 a piece.Vehicle owners are being urged to etch or engrave their VIN numbers into their catalytic converters in the event it is stolen, but even then, Riverside County sheriff's officials say they plan to conduct more sting operations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer
The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week. 1. Workers at the Amazon air freight hub in San Bernardino walked off the job to protest conditions in the warehouse. 2. A...
Dozens of guns, including 2 UZI assault weapons, seized from Riverside County home
Dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from a Riverside County home where a person prohibited from having firearms was living, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office announced Thursday.One of the two seniors living at the home is listed in the state's Armed and Prohibited Persons System due to a mental health-based prohibition and was required by law to give up any firearms magazines, and ammunition. "These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others – especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm," Bonta said in a statement.When state...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities seize 54 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from prohibited individual in Riverside County
California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Aug. 18 announced the seizure of dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition from two individuals in Riverside County, one of whom was prohibited from possessing firearms. The individual is listed in the Armed and Prohibited Persons System (APPS)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
54 guns, 2,200 rounds of ammunition seized from home of 2 Riverside County senior citizens
California's attorney general announced the seizer of 54 guns and 2,200 rounds of ammunition from the home of two seniors in Menifee.
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO charges
The investigation, dubbed Operation 'Down the Rabbit Hole' used wiretaps and surveillance to uncover alleged evidence of extortion of businesses, violent robberies, burglaries, narcotics, and firearms trafficking.
Woman drives car through Newport Beach playground and into ocean; DUI suspected
A woman was taken into custody by police Friday evening after she drove her vehicle off of a dock and into the ocean in Newport Beach. It happened around 7:50 p.m. near a park on Via Genoa Road in Newport Beach. Newport Beach police say a woman in her late 40s drove her vehicle through […]
FireRescue1
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Funeral held for man shot, killed by San Bernardino police
Friends and family gathered in San Bernardino Saturday morning to say goodbye to a 23-year-old man who was killed by police in July. Loved ones of Robert Marquise Adams gathered at Ecclesia Christian Fellowship, more than a month after the San Bernardino man was shot and killed by police in a parking lot. Police say […]
vvng.com
Deputies swarmed Victor Valley High School in Victorville after reports of a person with a gun
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Earlier this week deputies swarmed Victor Valley High School after receiving information about a juvenile seen with a gun. It happened on Wednesday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 2:31 p.m., when sheriff’s dispatch received a report of a large fight in front of the high school.
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
Nearly 40% Of LASD Jail Buses Are Out Of Service, And Some Incarcerated People Are Missing Court Dates
The transportation shortage has wreaked havoc on courtroom schedules.
NBC Los Angeles
After Woodland Hills Street Vendor Attack, Councilman Wants to Increase Penalties for ‘Vigilante Violence'
Following a violent caught-on-camera attack in Woodland Hills during which a man is seen taking an ax to a street vendor's cart, a Los Angeles councilman Friday says he wants to explore more protections for street vendors and increased penalties for attackers. "Any attack against a street vendor is abhorrent...
2urbangirls.com
Burned body found in car near LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0