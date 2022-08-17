Read full article on original website
Alone In The Dark Remake - What We Know So Far
Fans of the "Alone in the Dark" franchise have already had a rollercoaster of a time with the series' latest installment. What began as a few small hints toward a revival of the series quickly sprang into full on leaks for the "Alone in the Dark" remake, complete with product listings that primed fans for another spooky adventure with Edward Carnby.
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
"Harry Potter" is a franchise that needs no introduction. Thanks to its ubiquity and timelessness, the beloved, magical world of Hogwarts is still keeping fans engaged and intrigued today. After a long wait and a few delays, upcoming title "Hogwarts Legacy" is finally poised to please fans with a new take on the fantastical world Harry calls home.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Collector's Edition: What's Included?
"A Plague Tale: Requiem," the sequel to the hit indie stealth game about the plague, releases on Oct. 18, 2022. The story follows brother and sister Amicia and Hugo as they try to evade capture as well as avoiding the plague in the fantasy title. Like many big releases, "A Plague Tale: Requiem" has a collector's edition that any fan of the series would want to get their hands on. The game is launching as part of Xbox Game Pass, but that version won't include any of the special items the collector's edition features.
Alone In The Dark Leak Has Fans Going Wild
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The original "Alone in the Dark" released in 1992 to praise from critics and love from fans. It is still remembered today as one of the best and most influential horror games of all time. It has received several sequels over the years, some which were considered solid follow-ups and others which are best left forgotten. It also received an infamous movie adaptation that is often ranked as one of the worst live-action video game movies ever made. The series has been in need of fresh blood for quite some time, and now, a series of leaks have revealed the existence of a new installment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twisted Marvel's Spider-Man Mod Gives Uncle Ben His Revenge
"Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" arriving on PC has been significant for a few different reasons. The obvious one is that it allows PC gamers the opportunity to play the title that over half of gamers think is the best superhero game of all time. Another is that those with adequate hardware will get to take advantage of the extra features that this version offers, such as enhanced graphics, ray tracing and various other visual upgrades. A third reason that may interest fans is that "Spider-Man" coming to PC has opened it up to the modding community so that they too can put their own creative spin on the game.
The Plot For Sonic 3 Might Have Already Leaked
It's only been a few short months since "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" premiered in theaters, but some details about the upcoming sequel "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" may have already leaked. "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" broke video game movie records ` Paramount is working on a Knuckles focused spin-off show. The leak comes from Sonic Paradise (translated via Sonic Stadium), which reported that a weekly trade magazine, Production Weekly, included details about the third film, which apparently just began filming. The third "Sonic" movie is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2024, over two years away at this point. While this is just an unconfirmed leak, spoilers ahead if you want to play it safe.
We Finally Know When Death Stranding Is Coming To Game Pass
"Death Stranding" was released back in 2019 and quickly won praise from critics for its unique concept and innovative gameplay mechanics. The first game from prolific creator Hideo Kojima after his split with Konami, "Death Stranding" was highly anticipated by fans who quickly dove into its mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Being a Kojima game, it featured an incredibly complex story and countless secrets to uncover. At the time of its release, it was also a game exclusive to the PlayStation. Only PS4 users got to enjoy the up to 100 hours of gameplay and experience Kojima's latest vision.
