ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Police pursuit after shooting on Western Avenue leaves one injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after a shooting at a Shell gas station Saturday night on Western Avenue. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on 4418 Western Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 20 around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating apparent homicide in Oak Ridge

How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 3 hours ago. A previous market study...
OAK RIDGE, TN
newstalk987.com

KPD Identifies Victim in East Knox Shooting

The Knoxville Police Department identifies the victim of fatal East Knoxville Shooting. Officials say officers responded to the shooting on Rosedale Avenue on Tuesday and found Richard Wynn, 24, shot. He was transported to UT Medical Center. Officials say Wynn did not survive his injuries. Officials say they do not...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike. “It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alcoa, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Alcoa, TN
q95fm.net

Missing/Endangered Child Recovered In Claiborne County

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, Detectives and Officers of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in a joint operation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lincoln Memorial University Police Department located a missing/endangered child. Earlier in the week, law enforcement had received information from Pennsylvania authorities that Robert Allen...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sentences#Edward Johnson#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
newstalk987.com

Suspect On The Run After Police Pursuit

A suspect remains on the run following a police pursuit on I-75 on Thursday in Monroe County. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials, troopers tried to stop a Jeep Cherokee for a traffic violation but the driver kept driving. Authorities tried to use spike strips to stop the car but...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Victims in Campbell murder-suicide identified

The TBI has identified four family members killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Campbell County earlier this month. At the time, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home Lane on August 3rd made the grim discovery after being unable to make contact with anyone inside and forcing their way into the residence. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI began an investigation immediately, but the names of the victims were not made public until this week.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

3 suspects accused of stealing $13K worth of perfume, cologne from Ulta

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for multiple suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cologne and perfume from a Knoxville store. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said three people caught on camera stole over $13,000 worth of cologne and perfume from Ulta located...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, of Morristown. Family members stated she is homeless and has not been seen or heard from since […]
MORRISTOWN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy