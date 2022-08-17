Read full article on original website
Police pursuit after shooting on Western Avenue leaves one injured
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after a shooting at a Shell gas station Saturday night on Western Avenue. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on 4418 Western Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 20 around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man...
wvlt.tv
How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Tennessee athletics officials announced that UT events will only offer digital tickets for the 2022 season, and fans were left with many questions. Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park. Updated: 3 hours ago. A previous market study...
newstalk987.com
KPD Identifies Victim in East Knox Shooting
The Knoxville Police Department identifies the victim of fatal East Knoxville Shooting. Officials say officers responded to the shooting on Rosedale Avenue on Tuesday and found Richard Wynn, 24, shot. He was transported to UT Medical Center. Officials say Wynn did not survive his injuries. Officials say they do not...
Parents seek justice after witnessing son’s fatal motorcycle crash
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash off Tazewell Pike left 27-year-old Toby McClellan Jr. dead after a vehicle didn’t yield to stop and struck his motorcycle. A vehicle failed to yield when making a left turn onto Tindell Lane off Tazewell Pike. “It’s sad what happened to him, he was my best friend,” Toby’s mother, […]
WLOS.com
Tennessee woman wanted on charges of homicide, child neglect, arrested in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman wanted in Tennessee on charges of homicide and aggravated child neglect was located and arrested in Buncombe County on Wednesday, Aug. 17, by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. Destinie Leann-Marie Getchey, 28, was taken into custody in Barnardsville without incident and is awaiting...
WTVC
Vehicle stop leads to largest meth seizure in Cherokee County Sheriff's Office history
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle stop led to the arrest of two men in the largest meth seizure in Cherokee County history, according to the sheriff. On July 13th, 2022, the sheriff says detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a BMW passenger vehicle that had committed a minor traffic violation.
A mom speaks about being shot during a drive-by shooting in East Knoxville while her kids were in the backseat of her car.
q95fm.net
Missing/Endangered Child Recovered In Claiborne County
On Thursday, August 18, 2022, Detectives and Officers of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in a joint operation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lincoln Memorial University Police Department located a missing/endangered child. Earlier in the week, law enforcement had received information from Pennsylvania authorities that Robert Allen...
newstalk987.com
A suspect remains on the run following a police pursuit on I-75 on Thursday in Monroe County. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officials, troopers tried to stop a Jeep Cherokee for a traffic violation but the driver kept driving. Authorities tried to use spike strips to stop the car but...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified four people killed in an suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette earlier this month.
Investigation underway after man found dead in Oak Ridge home
Oak Ridge Police Department and the TBI are investigating an apparent homicide after police responded to a home on Thursday where they found a man dead inside.
WYSH AM 1380
The TBI has identified four family members killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Campbell County earlier this month. At the time, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home Lane on August 3rd made the grim discovery after being unable to make contact with anyone inside and forcing their way into the residence. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI began an investigation immediately, but the names of the victims were not made public until this week.
Woman shot outside her car in East Knoxville while her children were in the backseat
A woman was shot outside her car at a Knoxville corner store while her children were in the back seat.
wvlt.tv
3 suspects accused of stealing $13K worth of perfume, cologne from Ulta
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for multiple suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cologne and perfume from a Knoxville store. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said three people caught on camera stole over $13,000 worth of cologne and perfume from Ulta located...
wivk.com
Daughter of Fallen Loudon County Sheriff’s Deputy Helping an Officer in a Coma by Helping to Raise Money for His Care
Chloe Jenkins, the daughter of fallen Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins, organizing a fundraiser for an officer in critical condition who was hit, while off-duty, after he and his wife pulled off the road fix their motorcycle. David Shoffner and Constance Shoffner were on Clover Circle when an off-duty Campbell...
Two injured in Oak Ridge crash, Oak Ridge Police report
The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening.
Suspect on the run after pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol in Monroe County
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — A person is on the run following a pursuit on I-75 in Monroe County. Thursday night, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a 2012 Jeep Cherokee at mile marker 45 on I-75 for a traffic violation. According to THP, the vehicle did not stop and continued traveling North on […]
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police are Investigating after Two Gunshot Victims are Found in the Mechanicsville Area
Knoxville Police are investigating after two gunshot victims are found in the Mechanicsville area. Officers responding to a multiple shots fired call in the Wallace Street and Moses Avenue area Tuesday night. Officers saw two vehicles quickly fleeing and one person running away from the area. The two victims were...
actionnews5.com
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Surgoinsville man named Tommy Albritton, 33, vanished in March from Knoxville, according to the Surgoinsville Police Department. His mom pleaded for help. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting SPD. The SPD is investigating since he is from there. He was staying at a rehab...
Silver Alert issued for missing Morristown woman
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. According to a release from the Morristown Police Department, investigators are currently searching for Mary Ann Sampson, 55, of Morristown. Family members stated she is homeless and has not been seen or heard from since […]
