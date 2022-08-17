School has just started but the state test scores are in– for last year. And across Mississippi, the numbers are up for all subjects. The highest test scores among the local school districts were in Neshoba County, where 79 per cent of the students tested in the top two levels–proficient or advanced– in history, with 78 per cent in algebra-1 and almost 78 per cent in fifth-grade science.

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO