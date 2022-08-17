Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Aldermen unlikely to pass proposed tax increase
STARKVILLE — A proposed tax increase in the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget appears to be headed for failure. However, the pay raises the tax increase is meant to help fund are already on the books. Aldermen on Tuesday approved across-the-board pay raises for all 311 of its...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw receive $8.43 million grant for broadband connectivity
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has received an $8.43 million Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to pay for the Tribe’s broadband program. It will provide high-speed internet access across Choctaw Tribal lands. The announcement was made Thursday at Conehatta Elementary School.
breezynews.com
Lawsuit filed against Lexington police department
Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department to “demand protection for Lexington’s...
kicks96news.com
Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department Confiscates Narcotics and Makes Drug Arrests
The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip about narcotics at a residence at 11660 Road 539 in Neshoba County. Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered multiple pounds of packaged marijuana (7 kilos), including cookies, gummies, brownies, THC liquid vape pen cartridges, bulk US Currency, and multiple firearms, and also dismantled an indoor marijuana growing operation. All items were seized by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and removed from the property.
breezynews.com
Natchez Trace Parkway receives funding to rehabilitate 83 miles of the parkway in Mississippi through Attala and Leake Counties
Through funding from the Great American Outdoors Act’s (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Fund and Federal Highway Administration’s National Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) Program, the National Park Service (NPS) will receive approximately $130.6 million to rehabilitate 83 miles of Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. An initial investment of approximately $86.3 million from GAOA was effectively used to leverage an additional $54.3 million in NSFLTP grants, maximizing the benefit of these once-in-a-generation investments in transportation infrastructure.
breezynews.com
Multiple Reports of a Pack of Dogs in Kosciusko
7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting that there was a red van chasing a green ford ranger in the area of East South St., South Natchez St., & West Jefferson St. 7:35 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a pack of dogs on Fairground St....
breezynews.com
State Tests Show Improvement– Local Schools’ Scores Listed Here
School has just started but the state test scores are in– for last year. And across Mississippi, the numbers are up for all subjects. The highest test scores among the local school districts were in Neshoba County, where 79 per cent of the students tested in the top two levels–proficient or advanced– in history, with 78 per cent in algebra-1 and almost 78 per cent in fifth-grade science.
breezynews.com
Beware of Fraudulent Counterfeit Check
The Kosciusko Police Department warns all business to not accept any checks from Civista Bank of Pasadena, CA. If you are presented with one of these checks please contact KPD at 662-289-3131.
breezynews.com
Local Artist Raising Money for Rotary Club
Central Mississippi Rotary Club is offering a signed and numbered 15×20.5′ print titled “Blues My Way” by artist Danny Brunt. Proceeds from your donations will fund community and school projects. Prints are $30 and will be ship directly to you. To order your print contact Danny Brunt at 601-942-0652 or email dannybrunt321@gmail.com.
kicks96news.com
Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests
LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, LCSO. Bond $0. SHATOYA SEALES, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 8, $5,000 X 3.
wcbi.com
Youth court judge says juvenile detention center is helping with Starkville’s violent crime, NAACP leader says it does more harm
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At Friday’s work session, Oktibbeha County Youth Court Judge Lydia Quarles called for the Starkville Board of Aldermen to renew the city’s agreement with the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center. The interlocal agreement with the center keeps two beds reserved for any juveniles...
mississippicir.org
Fired Lexington police chief exposed in racist recording had a checkered past in law enforcement
Throughout his career in law enforcement, Sam Dobbins patrolled the streets of Mississippi with impunity, despite a history of racist remarks and policing, a reputation for violence and allegations he nearly beat a man to death. On July 20, the Lexington Board of Alderman voted Sam Dobbins out as Lexington...
Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating two deadly crashes that happened in Warren and Yazoo counties on Saturday, August 20. MHP officials said troopers responded to the first crash around 12:21 a.m. on Interstate 55 south near Vaughn in Yazoo County. A 2013 Honda CR-V driven by Medley J. […]
kicks96news.com
Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba
WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
wcbi.com
Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
kicks96news.com
Updated – Dude, where’s my car? – Lost in Leake and more on Wednesday
12:00 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible shots fired in the area of Fernwood Street and Highland Street. Officers patrolled the area. 5:59 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Carthage on HWY 16 East near the city limits.
wessonnews.com
Co-Lin Grads get Med School Scholarships
Co-Lin graduates Morgan McCray of Ridgeland and Bailey Wilson of Brookhaven have earned full scholarships for medical school through the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP). MRPSP is a competitive scholarship program for outstanding Mississippi students committed to pursuing rural medicine and primary care. Once admitted into medical school, McCrary...
breezynews.com
Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala
TRACY D JENKINS, 48, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168. JOSEPH B JONES, 36, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $0. SHAWANDA...
breezynews.com
Pedestrian in Hospital after Being Struck by Car in Kosciusko
5:03 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a tree down blocking one lane of traffic on HWY 43 North near Shady Grove Road. 5:13 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 19 South near. The crash knocked a tree down, but everyone involved was unharmed.
