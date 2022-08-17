ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Aldermen unlikely to pass proposed tax increase

STARKVILLE — A proposed tax increase in the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget appears to be headed for failure. However, the pay raises the tax increase is meant to help fund are already on the books. Aldermen on Tuesday approved across-the-board pay raises for all 311 of its...
WTOK-TV

Choctaw receive $8.43 million grant for broadband connectivity

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has received an $8.43 million Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to pay for the Tribe’s broadband program. It will provide high-speed internet access across Choctaw Tribal lands. The announcement was made Thursday at Conehatta Elementary School.
breezynews.com

Lawsuit filed against Lexington police department

Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department to “demand protection for Lexington’s...
kicks96news.com

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department Confiscates Narcotics and Makes Drug Arrests

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip about narcotics at a residence at 11660 Road 539 in Neshoba County. Investigators obtained a search warrant and discovered multiple pounds of packaged marijuana (7 kilos), including cookies, gummies, brownies, THC liquid vape pen cartridges, bulk US Currency, and multiple firearms, and also dismantled an indoor marijuana growing operation. All items were seized by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and removed from the property.
breezynews.com

Natchez Trace Parkway receives funding to rehabilitate 83 miles of the parkway in Mississippi through Attala and Leake Counties

Through funding from the Great American Outdoors Act’s (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Fund and Federal Highway Administration’s National Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) Program, the National Park Service (NPS) will receive approximately $130.6 million to rehabilitate 83 miles of Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. An initial investment of approximately $86.3 million from GAOA was effectively used to leverage an additional $54.3 million in NSFLTP grants, maximizing the benefit of these once-in-a-generation investments in transportation infrastructure.
breezynews.com

Multiple Reports of a Pack of Dogs in Kosciusko

7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting that there was a red van chasing a green ford ranger in the area of East South St., South Natchez St., & West Jefferson St. 7:35 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a pack of dogs on Fairground St....
breezynews.com

State Tests Show Improvement– Local Schools’ Scores Listed Here

School has just started but the state test scores are in– for last year. And across Mississippi, the numbers are up for all subjects. The highest test scores among the local school districts were in Neshoba County, where 79 per cent of the students tested in the top two levels–proficient or advanced– in history, with 78 per cent in algebra-1 and almost 78 per cent in fifth-grade science.
breezynews.com

Beware of Fraudulent Counterfeit Check

The Kosciusko Police Department warns all business to not accept any checks from Civista Bank of Pasadena, CA. If you are presented with one of these checks please contact KPD at 662-289-3131.
breezynews.com

Local Artist Raising Money for Rotary Club

Central Mississippi Rotary Club is offering a signed and numbered 15×20.5′ print titled “Blues My Way” by artist Danny Brunt. Proceeds from your donations will fund community and school projects. Prints are $30 and will be ship directly to you. To order your print contact Danny Brunt at 601-942-0652 or email dannybrunt321@gmail.com.
kicks96news.com

Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests

LAUREN SAVAGE, 30, of Union, Hold for Investigations, LCSO. Bond $0. SHATOYA SEALES, 33, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0. ANTWONE SMITH, 18, of Union, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 8, Possession of a Stolen Firearm X 3, PPD. Bond $10,000 X 8, $5,000 X 3.
WJTV 12

Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating two deadly crashes that happened in Warren and Yazoo counties on Saturday, August 20. MHP officials said troopers responded to the first crash around 12:21 a.m. on Interstate 55 south near Vaughn in Yazoo County. A 2013 Honda CR-V driven by Medley J. […]
kicks96news.com

Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba

WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
wcbi.com

Car hits ambulance that was traveling to the hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Paramedics in Starkville needed a little extra help to make it to the hospital. An ambulance on a medical call was traveling south on North Jackson Street towards the hospital. Witnesses tell WCBI the driver of this black car didn’t yield to the ambulance, crashing...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
wessonnews.com

Co-Lin Grads get Med School Scholarships

Co-Lin graduates Morgan McCray of Ridgeland and Bailey Wilson of Brookhaven have earned full scholarships for medical school through the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP). MRPSP is a competitive scholarship program for outstanding Mississippi students committed to pursuing rural medicine and primary care. Once admitted into medical school, McCrary...
breezynews.com

Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala

TRACY D JENKINS, 48, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168. JOSEPH B JONES, 36, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $0. SHAWANDA...
breezynews.com

Pedestrian in Hospital after Being Struck by Car in Kosciusko

5:03 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a tree down blocking one lane of traffic on HWY 43 North near Shady Grove Road. 5:13 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 19 South near. The crash knocked a tree down, but everyone involved was unharmed.
