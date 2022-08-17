ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moose, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Teton River Temple: Locals react to new temple's name

REXBURG — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the name for the new Rexburg Temple. “The temple that will be built in the area north of Rexburg, Idaho, will be known as the Teton River Idaho Temple,” said the First Presidency in a press release.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Man charged with attempted strangulation escapes during furlough

An Idaho Falls man who is facing charges of attempted strangulation and witness intimidation has reportedly escaped from custody. Justin Gould, 28, reportedly was let out of Bonneville County Jail Friday on court-ordered furlough. He was supposed to return at 1 p.m., but did not, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy