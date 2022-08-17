Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A residential home design company that provides interior home decor, kitchen, and bath renovations, and home stagingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel Maven
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Veterans Creative Arts Festival free annual art show, competition recognizes veteran artist
The Veterans Creative Arts Festival is featuring local art, live music, food trucks and family fun next weekend on Wednesday, August 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s happening at Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort, 8920 Otis Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46216. This free annual art...
WISH-TV
Your Best Friend’s Closet women’s consignment event happens in Carmel next weekend
Your Best Friend’s Closet is a pop-up women’s consignment event coming to the Clay Terrace mall in Carmel next weekend. They kick off the sale with a “Ladies Night Out Sip and Shop” event on Thursday, August 25. Tickets are limited. Then the rest of the...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Organization offers creative outlets for kids, teens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new organization seeks to provide a creative outlet for kids and teenagers in Indianapolis. It’s called BRAVE, which stands for bypassing restrictions and victoriously excelling. BRAVE offers lessons in drumming and dancing but is looking to add digital media classes and videography. Instructors tailor...
WISH-TV
Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus from Monday, August 22 – Sunday, September 4. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Back-to school healthy snack ideas
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eric Halvorson, manager of corporate affairs with Kroger joined News 8 Sunday to discuss back-to-school snack ideas. Halvorson shares some fun, healthy ideas that are quick and easy to make. Enjoy the wide variety of recipes for all occasions. Explore more Kroger recipes here.
WISH-TV
Donations help food pantry repair vandalized vehicles
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Pantry 279, an Ellettsville food pantry that serves 34 counties in southern and central Indiana, had two of its vehicles vandalized in the early morning of July 30. Director Cindy Chavez told News 8 on Saturday, “Somebody had come and shattered all the handles off...
WISH-TV
Summit lets youths shares concerns with IMPD officers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday was listening to concerns from the Indianapolis youth. The department hosted its Engaged 2002 youth summit at the offices of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, 1433 N. Meridian St. The goal was to bridge the gap between officers and kids. Children got a chance to see into a world they aren’t familiar with and ask the big questions.
WISH-TV
‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police officers from around Indiana climbed atop their local Dunkin’ locations on Friday to raise money for a good cause. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Indiana hosted its fourth annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser from 5 a.m. until noon at participating Dunkin’ locations in 26 cities across the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
WISH-TV
Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood
MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
WISH-TV
Naptown Narratives documentary series set for season two premiere
A new documentary is following the life of Indiana small business owner Chyna Goodlow. She owns KnaturallyYou, “a natural skincare company that uses natural ingredients to create products that mood match, heal and leave a great impression.” The film shares her story of growing up in Indianapolis and seeing the city grow to what it is now and how she has grown to flourish and give back to her community through her business.
WISH-TV
College students, mental health
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the topics of how students can prepare for going back-to-school, and mental health. “I would always encourage, finding out on your campus is there a counseling center, is there a mental health center? What about maybe in the community near your campus, just in case. I think it’s always helpful to know what are the resources available,” Henderson said.
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
WISH-TV I-Team 8 Reporter Jasmine Minor promoted to weekend anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – August 19, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that award-winning I-Team 8 Investigative Reporter Jasmine Minor will add anchoring WISH-TV’s weekend 6pm, 10pm and 11pm newscasts to her responsibilities. This position was previously held by Nina Criscuolo. “Jasmine has distinguished...
WISH-TV
Warm Friday; rain, storm chances this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another day of near- to slightly below-normal temperatures and dry time is in the books. This dry stretch, however, will not last much longer as we are tracking weekend rain and storm chances. Thursday night: Skies will be partly cloudy with winds staying light. Lows look...
WISH-TV
1 dies on city’s eastside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s eastside early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 5 a.m. this morning in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court is where the shooting occurred, near 10th Street and Mittehoeffer, police say.
WISH-TV
Indy Fresh Market could bring $11M boost to neighborhood’s economy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The neighborhood around 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue expects to see a multimillion-dollar economic boost thanks to a grocery store under construction. It’s part of a broader plan to revitalize the area on the border of the city’s east and northeast sides. The owners...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dies, 2 in critical condition after shooting at downtown Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead and two more are in critical condition after a shooting at a downtown gas station, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to police, around 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning, at the Marathon gas station in the 900 block of North Delaware...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for 17-year-old girl and an 18-day-old missing from Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 17-year-old girl and her infant 18-day-old son missing from Anderson since Friday. Priceless and Sincere Velez are believed to be in danger. Priceless was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 190 pounds with...
WISH-TV
19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dies after shooting inside house on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting just before 1 a.m. Saturday on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a man shot inside a house in the 4000 block of Fullwood Court. That’s in the Moller Village subdivision off Moller Road between West 46th Street and West Pike Plaza Road.
Comments / 0