INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the topics of how students can prepare for going back-to-school, and mental health. “I would always encourage, finding out on your campus is there a counseling center, is there a mental health center? What about maybe in the community near your campus, just in case. I think it’s always helpful to know what are the resources available,” Henderson said.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO