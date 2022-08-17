Read full article on original website
Related
Global success of Cult of the Lamb showcases Australian video games development talent
There’s a whole marketing industry out there trying to persuade the world to buy Aussie lamb. But our latest international success story is a bit more digital – not to mention eldritch – than meaty. Cult of the Lamb, a video game about indoctrinating cute animals into...
Polygon
How to prepare for Genshin Impact’s big Sumeru update
Genshin Impact’s Sumeru update is just around the corner. The giant 3.0 patch, which launches in evening on Aug. 23, will add a new region, a new elemental power based on grass called Dendro, and cute new characters. The already giant open world of the game is about to get even bigger. And in the lead-up there’s plenty to do, including story quests, mainline quests, building characters, and exploring Teyvat.
Polygon
The 19 best roguelikes
Although roguelikes’ surge in popularity is still a recent phenomenon, their history dates back more than 40 years — since 1980, to be exact, which is when Rogue put the “rogue” in roguelike. That’s a lot of rogues. Still, it’s only in the last decade...
Anime 'Dragon Ball' roars to top of N.American box office
Computer-animated martial arts film "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero," the 21st in the Japanese franchise, seized control of the North American box office this weekend with an estimated take of $20.1 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. And in fifth, down three spots from last weekend, was Warner Bros.'s animation "DC League of Super-Pets," at $5.8 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
One D&D includes a new virtual tabletop and digital book bundles
Wizards of the Coast enlisted extensive player feedback through D&D Next for what became 5th edition. The company is taking the same approach for One D&D, the evolution of 5th edition, which will see the release of new versions of the game’s core books in 2024 to mark both the 10th anniversary of 5th edition and the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons.
Polygon
Seasons are evolving in Diablo 4 into something bigger
Diablo 4 will follow in Diablo 3’s footsteps with a seasonal model, albeit with a few modern bells and whistles attached. Blizzard’s plan for Diablo 4 seasons, outlined in a new quarterly development blog, sounds much more ambitious than what it did seasonally for Diablo 3, giving player more to do than just restart the game with a new character every few months.
Polygon
Apex Legends is still the best first-person shooter to play with strangers
It may seem odd to compare a free-to-play battle royale to an arthouse indie game, but here goes: Apex Legends is basically the Journey of first-person shooters. The latter, which was developed by Flower creator thatgamecompany and released in 2012, is a game about traversing the desert ruins of an ancient civilization through nonverbal communication with a series of complete strangers. It’s possible to stick with the same player throughout the whole playthrough. Thus, the game’s themes of connection and trust can surpass beauty and veer into the sublime.
Polygon
The Doctors Who are coming to Magic: The Gathering — all of them
Wizards of the Coast’s Magic: The Gathering is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the BBC’s Doctor Who by releasing a themed set of cards in the third quarter of 2023. The announcement was made Thursday during the Wizards Presents streaming event. The collaboration is part of Magic’s Universes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Sega Genesis Mini 2’s full game lineup revealed
Phantasy Star 2, Streets of Rage 3, The Revenge of Shinobi, Ecco the Dolphin, and even the infamous Night Trap all made the roster of 60 games launching on board the Sega Genesis Mini 2, when the throwback console launches on Oct. 27. [Ed. note: The author’s decision not to...
Polygon
Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, is Marvel’s Avengers’ next hero
Marvel’s Avengers, a third-person action brawler from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics, is still alive and kicking. The game, which sends you on a sweeping adventure playing as a cast of Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and more, is getting two new patches. One of which will introduce an entirely new character: Bucky Barnes as the Winter Solider.
Comments / 0