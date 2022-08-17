Read full article on original website
Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status
With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
Local edge rusher on Tennessee's radar after attending Vols' camp
A local Class of 2024 edge rusher says he's drawing interest from Tennessee after participating in the Vols' final camp of the summer in late June.
Cover 3 Podcast: Vols could struggle more than people think in 2022
On a recent episode of the Cover 3 College Football Podcast, CBS Sports college football analyst Chip Patterson explains why Tennessee going under the eight-win total is one of his locks heading into the new season (listen to the full episode here):. Chip Patterson: “Tennessee is going under eight (wins)....
How new Vols commit Freddie Dilione took his game 'to new levels'
In Freddie Dilione, Tennessee basketball landed a commitment from a player who took his game to “new levels” during a breakout spring and summer. Adam Finkelstein, director of basketball scouting for 247Sports, named Dilione as one of the best guards from this summer’s Adidas 3SSB season. The...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee basketball: Projecting Vols’ 2022-23 starting lineup
A key injury last year forces Rick Barnes to play small to great success, and it may have altered what Tennessee basketball will look like in the future. Both players who were involved in that are back as well as other crucial returning talent, and Barnes has added to that with another elite recruiting class and an elite transfer.
7 Floors of Flushing: 'Big Orange Flush' puts Neyland Stadium's toilets to the test
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's almost football time in Tennessee! As the Vols get ready for their first game on September 1, UT is making sure every part of Neyland Stadium can handle the return of 100,000 fans on game day -- including the toilets. On Friday, the University of...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst predicts Tennessee for 4-star Joseph Estrella
On Saturday morning, an expert logged a prediction that skyrocketing 2023 four-star big man Joseph Estrella will end up wearing orange in college, but it’s not the Syracuse basketball brand of Orange for which ‘Cuse fans are hoping. The 6-foot-11 power forward/center, who plans to unveil his commitment...
kslsports.com
Utah Loses To Tennessee In Inaugural Game Of Little League World Series
SALT LAKE CITY – The Snow Canyon baseball team representing Utah at the Little League World Series lost in its inaugural match of the tournament to Tennessee 11-2. Utah will next play on Sunday, August 10 at 9 a.m. against the winner of the midwest and northwest region scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 20.
Late Kick: Tennessee is an underrated team heading into 2022 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Tennessee is an underrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is coming to Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
5starpreps.com
Karns Football goes to 1-0 in a Flash with 35-17 win over Hardin Valley Academy
DeSean Bishop wore the appropriate pair of football gloves Friday night, sure enough to match the new yellow pants worn by the Karns football team but that also featured superhero Flash logos. “Corrupt Flash,” Bishop is quick to point out. Regardless, Bishop, as expected, was hard to catch in...
Friday Frenzy: Week 1 High School Football Highlights
High School football highlights from across East Tennessee with the WATE Friday Frenzy
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee
Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
WTVCFOX
Chattanoogan among winners of Tennessee elk hunt, TWRF raffle winners announced
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Friday was a big day for Tennessee sportsman, at least those who participated in a pair of drawings by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation (TWRF). TWRA ELK PERMIT RECIPIENTS. About 11,000 people submitted applications to TWRA for one of...
beckersdental.com
Tennessee dentist offers robotic implant surgery
Mike Costa, DDS, of Malone and Costa Dentistry in Knoxville, Tenn., has begun offering robotic-assisted dental implant surgery using the Yomi Robotic Dental System, The Daily Times reported Aug. 17. The Yomi Robotic Dental System is the only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system in the U.S. Dr. Costa purchased the...
Kingsport Times-News
High school roundup: Cocke County tops Cherokee in opener; Eastside falls in preseason matchup
NEWPORT — Cherokee fell to host Cocke County 33-9 in a mutual football season opener on Friday night. The Chiefs got on the scoreboard with a 21-yard touchdown run by Noah Parvin and a tackle in the end zone for a safety.
wvlt.tv
A football stadium sized room, a 200 foot waterfall, and a seismograph call an East TN cavern home
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuckaleechee Caverns are the highest-rated Caverns in the Eastern United States. The Caverns, located off of 321 in Townsend attract people from all across the world to experience life under the Smoky Mountains. ”It brings a lot of people, if it wasn’t for Tuckaleechee and the...
247Sports
