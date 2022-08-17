Read full article on original website
Louisiana state officials delay flood funding to New Orleans a second time over city officials’ stance on abortion
Louisiana’s State Bond Commission denied funding Thursday for a $39 million infrastructure project in Orleans Parish for the second time, at the behest of state Attorney General Jeff Landry, according to a statement on Landry’s official Facebook page and video posted from the bond commission meeting. Landry urged...
Spielberg among donors in $22M Kansas campaign on abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. The campaign was over a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals with the state showed that abortion rights supporters spent $11.3 million on their campaign to defeat the measure. Abortion opponents who pushed the measure spent nearly $11.1 million. Spielberg and his actress wife Kate Capshaw each contributed $25,000 to the no campaign.
State education leaders, local schools update COVID-19 policies
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Gone are the days of school kids being required to wear masks. But schools still must adopt policies to deal with COVID-19 infections. Missouri education officials released updated guidance for schools this week as most public schools are resuming classes or preparing to do so soon. The...
Tracking late afternoon storms Friday
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the lower 60s. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and warm with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and storms return by late afternoon or early evening and could bring isolated gusty winds. EXTENDED: After another beautiful day, we drop back into the lower 60s with...
Tracking overnight storms before the return of sunshine
Tonight: A cold front is currently pushing through Central Missouri firing up scattered showers and storms along with it. The main threat tonight will be strong winds and heavy downpours at times. Storms will push to the southeast of the highway 44 corridor tonight after midnight leaving partly cloudy sky conditions. Winds will switch out of the northwest at4-8 mph.
Tracking overnight scattered showers and storms
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms will surge ahead of an incoming cold front from the northwest this afternoon into the overnight hours. Strong winds and a few impressive downpours tonight will be the main threats. Overnight lows cool to the mid-60's with winds out of the southwest. Tomorrow: Scattered showers...
Tracking two rounds of storms to start the weekend
TODAY: Friday starts quiet, with partly cloudy skies. Some cloud cover from showers and storms to our northwest will be present this morning, but most should still get a sunrise. Some showers may try to work into mid-MO from the northwest, but an overall dry start to the day is forecast. A cold front that is part of the system driving activity to our northwest will move closer this afternoon. Ahead of the front this evening, storms will begin to develop in mid-Missouri. Storms may approach our western most counties by 4-6, but move closer to Hwy 63 by 7-9 this evening. We may see an isolated storm with the potential to create gusty to damaging winds, and small hail. Overall, the severe risk is low.
