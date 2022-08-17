ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Injury Update at L.A.: QB, 3 Stars To Practice vs. Chargers

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMlH8_0hKrp73200

The thumbs-up list for the Wednesday camp workout includes corner Trevon Diggs, linebacker Anthony Barr, left tackle Tyron Smith and QB Will Grier.

The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthy ahead of this week's joint practices in Los Angeles with the Chargers.

Each of the four is important in their own way.

Each of the four is important in their own way.

Diggs has been nursing an unknown issue, with the team saying simply him sitting out recently is a "maintenance'' issue.

Barr, recently signed after his great years in Minnesota, is coming off PUP for his first Cowboys work, though he likely to be limited to individual drills.

Grier, dealing with a groin that prevented him from playing last week in the preseason-opening loss, should be set to begin in earnest his competition with Cooper Rush for the No. 2 QB job behind Dak Prescott.

And Tyron Smith? He is also among players who are scheduled to work today, after having been on the field for a Tuesday walkthrough.

Why is Tyron a headline issue?

As CowboysSI.com was first to report last week, Smith sustained a minor ankle injury on Thursday during joint practice work with the Broncos in Denver, but after having left the field briefly, did return for more work before being shut down for the day.

Smith, the future Hall of Fame left tackle, was also shut down for the Saturday preseason opener, a 17-7 loss at Denver after which coach Mike McCarthy offered the on-the-record update.

“We’re just resting him,” said McCarthy, confirming the diagnosis.

While all of these players have their own storylines and importance, Tyron may be as key to winning and losing as anyone - and as he hasn't played a full season since 2015, when he is dinged up ... it's a big deal.

This has very little to do with playing the Chargers in the preseason; there is no reason to push Smith and little reason to play many of the starters who sat out the Denver game. But Tyron is "back'' enough to get back to work, as are a collection of other Dallas notables.

