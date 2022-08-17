Going into its sixth season, the Troy United Football Club (FC) has grown from just eight soccer players on one single team to almost 90 players spread across multiple teams. Troy United FC launched in 2017 as a co-ed 8U travel soccer team that was forced to travel all over the Southeast for tournaments. Now, Troy United FC is a part of the Alabama Soccer Association (ASA) and features multiple boys and girls teams aged 9U all the way to 15U boys and 16U girls. In its first five years, most of Troy United FC’s older players had to play on co-ed teams but with the growth of the program, now there are boys and girls 13U teams, a 15U boys team and a 16U girls team.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO