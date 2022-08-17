Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Area schools open volleyball season
Volleyball season is here and on Thursday, Aug. 18, Pike County, Charles Henderson, Zion Chapel and Goshen High Schools opened the 2022 season. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (1-0) jumpstarted the season with a 3-1 win over Class 7A’s Jeff Davis Lady Volunteers at home. Charles Henderson fell in the first set 25-20 but bounced back to sweep the next three sets 25-20, 25-22 and 25-17.
Troy Messenger
Trojans topple Dawgs in jamboree
Bulldog Stadium in Brundidge returned to life Friday night when a capacity, standing-room only crowd watched two teams heading in strong directions stand toe-to-toe in a pre-season jamboree contest, with Charles Henderson High coming away with a 35-14 win over the Pike County High Bulldogs. Entering his second season as...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib falls to Mobile Christian on the road
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots officially opened the 2022 regular season on the road on Friday night with a frustrating 35-3 loss to the Mobile Christian Leopards. Pike Lib already came into 2022 having lost a number of last season’s players and found itself down by three more after three starters departed from the team late in the week.
Troy Messenger
Goshen thumps Daleville at home
The Goshen Eagles (1-0) kicked off the 2022 regular season with a resounding 38-19 win over the Daleville Warhawks (0-1) on Friday night at home. Goshen jumpstarted the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run from receiver Andrew Galloway in the first quarter. Galloway then stripped a Daleville player of the ball and Goshen added to its lead with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Stamey to Tyler McLendon to put Goshen up 13-0.
The Extra Point: Dothan vs Carroll
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan and Carroll clash in week one in a matchup featuring the biggest schools for week 0. In 2021, Dothan went on to win by two touchdowns, 29-15 at Rip Hewes Stadium. This season the Wolves took down the Eagles 45-19 on the road.
The Extra Point: Dale County vs Ariton
ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — In a cross-county matchup, the Dale County Warriors take the short trip up Highway 231 to face off against the Ariton Purple Cats. These two teams met week 0 during the 2021 season in Midland City, where Ariton was the road victor. But this year, Ariton would roll at home winning […]
Wetumpka Herald
Bear Woods era to begin for Wetumpka football
As football begins this week, the Wetumpka football team is preparing to begin a new era of Indians football. First-year head coach Bear Woods will take the field with the Tribe for the first time this Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. as Wetumpka opens the 2022 season against Jefferson Davis.
wtvy.com
Former Troy Trojan named as Carroll head baseball coach
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark City School System has named a former Troy University baseball pitcher to lead the Carroll High School baseball team. Will Carnley has been named the next head coach of the program as he replaces newly named Headland Coach Brett Birdsong. Carnley has been a...
Troy Messenger
Troy United Soccer continues to grow
Going into its sixth season, the Troy United Football Club (FC) has grown from just eight soccer players on one single team to almost 90 players spread across multiple teams. Troy United FC launched in 2017 as a co-ed 8U travel soccer team that was forced to travel all over the Southeast for tournaments. Now, Troy United FC is a part of the Alabama Soccer Association (ASA) and features multiple boys and girls teams aged 9U all the way to 15U boys and 16U girls. In its first five years, most of Troy United FC’s older players had to play on co-ed teams but with the growth of the program, now there are boys and girls 13U teams, a 15U boys team and a 16U girls team.
WSFA
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.
Troy Messenger
Cattlemen prepare for rodeo
The Pike County Cattlemen’s 30th Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo is set for Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27 at Cattleman Park. And, it promises to be even better than the best, said B.B. Palmer, Pike County Cattlemen publicity chair. “This year’s rodeo will be the combination of two...
lowndessignal.com
JD Davison participates in parade, gives back to Fort Deposit via meet-and-greet
Over 700 community members from Fort Deposit and beyond lined Alabama Highway 185 near Lowndes Middle School for a parade honoring local basketball standout JD Davison. A five-star recruit out of The Calhoun School in 2021 and former point guard for the University of Alabama who was selected 53rd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, Davison held a meet-and-greet event following the parade at Lowndes Middle School.
Troy Messenger
College. The way it was!
Daddy reached deep down in his pants’ pocket and pulled out the key to a used Rambler station wagon. I was 17 years old and I was going to Troy State College. If memory serves me right, my tuition for the first quarter was $36. I stood in line...
lowndessignal.com
Our view: Celebrity, community combine for collaborations benefiting children
It’s beautiful to see community and celebrity combine for the benefit of our children. A pair of instances in Butler and Lowndes counties in recent weeks, both featuring former Alabama basketball star JD Davison, shines a light on how positive this relationship can be. Greenville Regional Medical Center hosted...
unionspringsherald.com
Malik Swanson succumbs to injuries
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Malik D. Swanson, 24, was critically injured when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it, a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van.
WAFF
Missing Prattville woman located in ‘good condition’
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. According to Prattville police, Joann Johnson Cain, 73, was reported missing after being last seen Thursday around Wetumpka Street in Prattville. Sgt. Albert Shanks said Cain’s vehicle license plate had been pinged on Highway...
Alabama man finally wins $1 million prize after playing Florida Lottery for 34 years
An Alabama man is a new millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
wtvy.com
Headland hosts Under the Oaks for end of summer fun
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -Under the Oaks is a free outdoor festival put on by the Headland Main Street Committee. 2022′s Under the Oaks has been the fourth season of the six-month long event. The August 19 installment featured a live performance from local band Mama Try’d. Local businesses and...
WSFA
Buffalo’s Cafe closes Montgomery location after 1 year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a year in business, Buffalo’s Cafe has permanently closed its only Montgomery location. The Atlanta-based chain opened its first Alabama location in The Shoppes at EastChase in July 2021. A note posted to the doors of the building reads, “We want to thank you...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Fire Damages Several Businesses
A fire in downtown Prattville has left several businesses with damage. The fire was reported at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Café shortly after 9PM last night. People say they heard popping sounds and saw smoke. It took about an hour for the fire to be put out.
